Small Cap Value Report (Fri 5 Jan 2018) - G4M, CRAW

Paul added further sections to yesterday 's report, which now includes:
- Debenhams (LON:DEB)
- Sopheon (LON:SPE)
- Churchill China (LON:CHH)
- Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB)
- Walker Greenbank (LON:WGB)
- Taptica International (LON:TAP)
- Ethernity Networks (LON:ENET)
- Be Heard (LON:BHRD)
- Cyanconnode Holdings (LON:CYAN)
Today, I'm going to start by covering £G4M (Gear4Music) and Crawshaw (LON:CRAW).
£G4M (Gear4Music)
- Share price: 740p (-4%)
- No. of shares: 21 million
- Market cap: £155 million
This is a fast-growing online retailer of musical instruments, which is the UK's largest.
Not having purchased a musical instrument in many years, I've just been doing a little bit of googling to see who else is prominent when you search to buy musical instruments online.
It looks like the biggest player in Europe is Thomann (external link), a family-owned German business in Bavaria. It is several times larger than G4M, earning revenues of €525 million back in 2013, according to Wikipedia. By contrast, G4M is forecast to earn £81 million in revenue during the latest financial year.
It's a fragmented marketplace. According to an Edison research note, Thomann's market share in 2016 was 13%, making it by far the largest company in the sector.
So can G4M catch up? The growth rates are certainly encouraging. Today's trading update includes the following table:
Christmas is a key buying period for G4M, making this an important update for the company's annual performance.
If I go back and compare this update versus the equivalent one from last year, growth rates last year were as follows: UK + 29%, International +129%, and total + 55%.
We can also compare against the growth rates in the interim results. In those results UK sales were +30%, International sales were +70%, and total sales were +44%.
It's easier to grow from a smaller base, of course. But perhaps today's slight reduction in the share price reflects that…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
In reply to rwalford, post #10
Hi Richard, you're welcome re £G4M. I do agree with you on those two points.
Anybody any idea why LON:IBPO shot up 20% this morning before falling back to +14% at time of writing?
In reply to rwalford, post #10
My view is that this company's concept is flawed for at least 2 reasons:
1. If you buy, say, a saxophone, you will probably keep that saxophone for several years before selling it in the 2nd hand market. So repeat business is going to be sporadic.
2. Most serious players of music want to try out an instrument before they buy it. They want to know how easy it is to play (a matter of personal "feel") and to listen to the quality of the sound it makes. It is not like buying a book from Amazon.
So it's not for me. Good luck if you disagree.
Richard
Richard,
I honestly couldn't agree more! I wonder how many serious musicians would buy shares in G4M? As a guitarist, I find the idea of buying a guitar without playing it first totally absurd. Perhaps people just collect them for fun these days and don't care?
Once G4M have put all the small independent shops (where you can actually play an instrument for real) out of business by undercutting them on price, they will be screwed. I realise G4M has been a great investment for many and that this bias caused by my past love for going into small music shops to play around has cost me money.
All the best, Si
Hi Graham -
Re. £G4M A couple of points worth a mention are
Pretty thin operating margins (around 3.5% forecast for next few years) and negative forecast FCF due to capex. (All data from today's Edison Research report)
IMO this unhealthy combination jacks up the business risks considerably.
no position.
This is the other kicker for me in the investment case. If you're going to buy something on a sky high rating why would you buy G4M over Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) ? No competition in terms of quality.
All the best, Si
RE: Crawshaw (LON:CRAW)
There is some interesting research in this area from 2003 called "Mea Culpa".
The researchers analysed public announcements of bad news by listed companies. They found there was a correlation between better performance a year later when management took responsibility for the bad news, even when it was driven by external, uncontrollable factors.
This was because people tended to trust those companies more when they did so and less when they blamed those external factors.
Makes complete sense to me. And given that sustaining trust between management and shareholders is so important, I tend to avoid investing in those firms who blame others or external factors not themselves.
Francis
In reply to rwalford, post #10
I've held off buying G4M because it always looks too expensive. But I think we may be wrong to focus on serious musicians. I suspect a lot of their business is impulse buys (maybe by chaps of a certain age who fancy a nice guitar or three to go with the sports car and expensive bike). And another large slice is the day to day purchase of cables, tuners, reeds and so on. Who knows?
Nice analysis Graham, my thoughts exactly.
The problem with G4M is theIR PER multiple, it's too high and like you said expectations are built in. But Paul's analysis is based on realising economies of scale in the future.
If we believe the Brokers' forecast that net profit is £3.7m by 2020, then I expect a "de-rating" to 20 times PER, because earnings growth is 20% per annum.
But, if it smashes earnings expectations, and assuming it did £10m by 2020, then the market could value the shares between £22.50 and £33.50 per share.
The differences between £3.7m and £10m are the differences between growing at 20% and 67% per year. With £10m the market could put a multiple between 45 to 65 times PER.
Depending on how much leverage G4M has over major manufacturers and sub-contractors will determine their future profitability.
Walbrock
Re: £G4M
There was some interesting comments on the Matylda I read the news today oh boy thread this morning. The one that most worried me about G4M was the suggestion that (at least some of) the same items are available at lower cost and with better delivery options from Amazon. So the question is what competitive Advantage £G4M can exert that would maintain their position and margins in the face of competition including the obvious competition from The Everything Store
Forgive me if I more or less repeat some of what I said on Matylda’s thread about £G4M.
Whether any of us on this thread would personally buy musical gear online is pretty much irrelevant as the company’s sales revenues clearly demonstrate there are plenty of people who will. I personally would never buy shoes online as I find it so hard to find shoes that fit but there are plenty of people that do. Boohoo’s business depends on there being plenty of people who will buy before they try. Our own purchasing preferences are a very poor indicator of whether or not a market exists for an alternative.
Some specific products are cheaper on Amazon. Well that may be true but G4M are growing the business at a rapid rate regardless.
So for me it’s all about whether or not the growth will be profitable in the longer term to support the share price. I think we need to wait for the next set of results to get visibility on that. So I will continue to hold a small amount.
In reply to Julianh, post #22
Swings and roundabouts, some items on Amazon when I have checked have been much more expensive, I'm not talking just about audio gear. You can't get everything cheaper from the same place I have found you have to shop around. Their delivery service is not very good, if you have the free option it can take along time to arrive and you don't when it will turn or not. Last item I ordered never arrived, had to get them to resend it, so it took about 3 weeks. Time before that they sent the wrong product. I have used G4M once and the service was very good and it was no more expensive than anywhere else. I misunderstood G4M as first, thought it was just another low margin pro audio store but it seems much of their sales are from instruments, there is a large EU competitor Thomanns but seems to be a slightly different market, G4M sales are growing rapidly in Europe so they must be doing something to attract customers. Amazon are not so popular in some countries. Anyway I'm not a holder at the moment I sold out a few weeks ago.
The guitar that Matylda found "on Amazon" was actually in the Amazon Marketplace. It was not sold by or fulfilled by Amazon, but a tiny company based in Wembley. Every other vendor selling the same guitar on Amazon was charging about the same as G4M.
If the tiny company can undercut the rest by 10% good luck to them but I don't think they represent much of a threat to G4M's revenues just yet.
In reply to Graham N, post #8
Thanks Graham - great analysis and very helpful.
Thanks for posting the link and the analysis (today and from December) and all other days - much appreciated
As a user of and shareholder in £G4M I think they have the potential to grow into a role as Wiggle is to cycling for musical instruments/consumables, i.e. a trusted specialist “go to” vendor with a catholic mix of decent quality own brand product together with specialist names at competitive if not necessarily the best price matched to a reliable and timely delivery service.
Having shopped around for cycling gear over the years I’ve tried other online vendors with varying levels of satisfaction and now rarely bother shopping around. Nowadays, if I want/need something online (I still use my local bike shop for specialist service or kit) I use Wiggle in the knowledge that they value their brand name and are unlikely to get greedy on margins for short term gain. Amazon is great for a lot of “commodity” stuff where price is sine qua non but I think that music and bike supplies offer space for a quality specialist. I think G4M have the opportunity to grow into this role.
Gus.
I don't hold £G4M because I see them as a musical AO World (LON:AO.) - an overpriced niche online retailer than makes low margins and ultimately fails to compete with Amazon. The comparison with Wiggle is a very good one - they are in a very similar situation as evidenced by two consecutive years of losses in a mature market: https://www.retail-week.com/sectors/sports-and-leisure/wiggle-losses-widen-despite-climbing-sales/7026367.article?authent=1
What I hadn't realised until today was just how expensive G4M are and how bad their cashflow is. I tried to short them today, but no stock was available.
Musical equipment is clearly a growth area though and I do hold Focusrite (LON:TUNE) because they are much cheaper (though not cheap), are growing too, have good quality characteristics (margin, cashflow) and, perhaps most importantly, actually do something that adds value.
In reply to gus 1065, post #27
Interestingly, Gus, the analogy of £G4M to cycling suppliers had also struck me. I suspect musicians are similar to cyclists in making occasional big purchases (eg new bike or wheelset every 2-3 years) but spend a somewhat smaller annual amount on many components, consumables, upgrades. I respect your loyalty to Wiggle but to be honest I haven't used them for many months. I've found Merlin, Chain Reaction, Ribble, Tredz, Planet X etc etc all to be highly reliable and often a few % cheaper for most components especially around sale season. I think most in my club 'shop around', perhaps not as avidly as me. Evidently the far larger (?) cycling market can support several online distributors with strong competition and, presumably, low margins.
So one of my concerns over £G4M is whether they can corner a large proportion of the market in their various sales territories or whether competition will emerge to eat into their sales and margins. If there is competition they will need to develop a strong USP to maintain brand loyalty, perhaps in the way that Focusrite (LON:TUNE) seems to have achieved in digital music devices, albeit a more pro-oriented market. Or it may be that the market is sufficiently niche that other online specialists don't consider it worth attacking, seeing a bigger cake elsewhere. Another example might be the recently-floating fishing tackle chain (sorry, forgotten its name) thought that struck me as a weaker proposition as barriers to entry appear even lower. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.
In reply to muckshifter, post #11
Hi muckshifter
I am interested in your comments on Keller (LON:KLR). Partly as the damage in contractors took me to Babcock International (LON:BAB) just as it got kicked out of the FT100. Different business focus of course but the same sh1tty stick seems to be tarring them in that investors are spooked around accounting for these long and/or sometimes complex contracts and/or joint projects.
Anyway, all I've done is look at the Stocko info on Keller (LON:KLR) at the moment (inc the accounts) and I see relatively significant debt issuance in last few years and negative FCF due to high capital investment. Does this relate to contracts in that they then need to provide the finance up front and then get paid at the back end or is something else going on?
Thank you
In reply to millen, post #29
millen: Wiggle bought out Chain Reaction Cycles and operate it as a second brand. I agree with you that the other independents are generally cheaper than Wiggle and just as good.
In reply to leoleo73, post #28
I'm sure Paul Scott won't agree about G4M being like AO World (LON:AO.) Looking on Trustpilot, G4M get 5 stars, Amazon only get 2 stars. I think a lot of pros will be inclined to use a specialist retailer rather than Amazon. A lot of Focusrite (LON:TUNE) products are sold by G4M.
In reply to millen, post #29
Hi millen.
Thanks for your comments on the cycling/music parallel. I’ve used Chain Reaction and Ribble in the past with varying results - mostly pretty good. I should probably revisit in light of your comments.
One further thought on Wiggle is the decent loyalty scheme depending on cumulative historic spend. I think it’s something in the order of 12% for Platinum members which makes them (for me at least) very price competitive. Coupled with my general satisfaction with their dhb own brand kit (fine for day to day use), I’ve probably become their ideal “inert” repeat customer. I wonder if £G4M have/will have a similar feature.
FYI, I think the fishing tackle company you had in mind might be Fishing Republic (LON:FISH) . Similar “disruptive” model but issues with large levels of inventory/very slow stock turnover as I recall.
Gus.