Small Cap Value Report (Thu 4 Jan 2018) - DEB, SPE, CHH, CAMB, WGB, TAP, ENET, BHRD, CYAN
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Please see the article header for the companies whose trading updates I am covering today.
Debenhams (LON:DEB)
Share price: 28.9p (down 18.8% today)
No. shares: 1,227.8m
Market cap: £354.8m
Trading update - the department store group announces trading for the 17 weeks to 30 Dec 2017.
The problem with updates from retailers, is that too much emphasis is put on like-for-like ("LFL") sales. However, there is no consistency in how this measure is calculated - some include refurbished shops (e.g. Moss Bros (LON:MOSB) ) which I think is clearly incorrect. The whole point of refurbishing a shop is to increase sales, so it's not a LFL comparison once it's been refurbished. Other retailers merge retail sales and online sales in their LFL calculations, which muddies the water. Farcically, Mothercare (LON:MTC) even reports customers in-store ordering on one of their tablets as online sales!
For these reasons, I'm increasingly just focusing on forecast profit. After all, that takes into account everything - sales, gross margins, and costs. The guidance given today is as follows;
Looking ahead, should the current competitive and volatile environment continue into H2, FY2018 profit before tax is now likely to be in the range of 55m to 65m
To put this into context, timing-wise, FY2018 is the year to end-Aug 2018.
Broker updates - I've got several in my inbox this morning. To give a flavour, one has reduced its PBT forecast from £79.0m to £55.4m - a reduction of 30%.
The key thing is to consider that this is based on forecast revenues of almost £3bn. So Debenhams profit margin is wafer thin, at about 1.8%. What that means, is that only a small further deterioration in sales & gross margins could easily tip the company into losses, and possible insolvency (if shareholders refuse to refinance it).
More details from today's RNS;
- Digital sales are up 9.9%, giving 2 year growth of 22%. So optimists might latch onto the possibility of Debs transforming itself into an eCommerce company with some big stores also acting as warehouses. The new CEO is ex-Amazon, so who knows what might happen in this area?
- UK LFL sales down 2.6% in the 17 weeks to…
In reply to nicobos, post #1
I would second the request on Taptica International (LON:TAP) but there is also a good summary over at Johns Investment Chronicle at
http://johnsinvestmentchronicle.com/taptica-good-trading-update/
I hold.
"I would also treat the big dividends as being past their sell-by date."
I love this turn of phrase!
Regarding Sopheon (LON:SPE) I have always been put off buying because of the perpetually high receivables (as well as the small float) - does anyone have a reason that these high receivables are nothing to worry about? One time I saw their accounts they had made an acquisition, but that cannot explain why their receivables are perpetually high.
Regards,
Ed Miller
Ref Camb
I think the looming electric car potential disruption to the the way cars and sold and maintained is now starting to "quickly" gather pace from the perspective of delivering an electric car that will match a petrol one convenience wise- if Camb makes most of its dosh by OTT price wise service charges that wont be needed to the same degree with a "less bits" electric car then thats not good news. My particular concern would be that Nissan/others like Tesla swap to all maintenance in house and ditch the dealers from the loop.
Evidence of the impending transformation has come from an announcement by Nissan last week that their 2019 leaf will have a 225 mile range (note not all range figures are the same !! and the european ones i think are a bit of a con)
I really wasnt expecting the leaf to go that far that quick with the increase in range and this must increase the potential customer base massively - where one car manufacturer goes range wise the rest will follow - no doubt this is like the iphone second generation probably still not fit for purposes for everyone but surely if its 225 miles next year that will be 300 miles plus as standard within 5 years. Surely 270+ miles practical range and 45 min top up charge time to do another couple of hundred would do for 90% of bods as long as they can ensure there is sufficient on street charging options - surely it cant be that hard to start adding those in when necessary.
https://gas2.org/2018/01/03/2019-nissan-leaf-trolls-tesla-w-225-mile-range/
In reply to ed_miller, post #20
Regarding Sopheon (LON:SPE) I have always been put off buying because of the perpetually high receivables (as well as the small float) - does anyone have a reason that these high receivables are nothing to worry about?
I've always felt this is just a factor of how conservative (or otherwise) a software company's policy is on revenue recognition? Perhaps the policy is ultra-conservative at Sopheon (LON:SPE) ? I've never compared with similar companies as the level of receivables is reasonably constant and importantly has not grown a great deal over the years. Although I agree they are higher than most similar software/consultancy type businesses, they do also have a higher percentage of recurring revenues and this is maybe one factor. Tbh it's not something that concerns me too much about holding Sopheon (LON:SPE) but I take your point about the small float and illiquidity which has to be a major factor in the large rise today.
All the best, Si
Debenhams has the misfortune of being owned by PE firms that made out like bandits leaving it with huge amounts of debt (£1.2bn).
They spend the rest of the next decade paying the debt off while their rivals made their move online much earlier.
So, unable to keep up with the competition it's where Debenhams find themselves today.
I agree with Paul views that dividends are unattainable. Also, I believe they need to reduce the size of their operations because department stores are becoming out of fashion. They need to follow the path of WH Smith by focusing on profitability while reducing sales.
Maybe at a much smaller size, they could survive.
In reply to simoan, post #22
Thanks for your view on Sopheon (LON:SPE) receivables (and small float), Si - will take another look at the accounts with that in mind.
Regards, Ed
In reply to rmillaree, post #21
Hi,
Re Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB)
Isn't the problem of infrastructure the main one to overcome now as the tech for the cars is evolving extremely quickly but the infrastructure is not moving at anywhere near the same speed?
One of the biggest problems is that the grid hasn't anywhere near the capacity available to cope with the likely evening surge in demand when electric cars would return home and need to be charged. There is scant detail on how that supply problem can and will be addressed. Furthermore, the need for wholesale charging points is also a major issue which is not being tackled as it needs, for imminent wholesale adoption. It seems that government action will eventually become necessary.
There is no doubt that these issues will be resolved in time, but it is possible that they will block widespread usage of electric vehicles for a time possibly a number of years hence. The head of Valeo apparently said as much last year.
In the meantime, the massive LFL declines in car sales could reverse as others, like me, have found that the reality of buying and using an electric car is still a way off. (I bought a new car Q4 last year having intended to buy electric or at least a hybrid and was extremely frustrated to find it just wasn't a workable option for me yet).
For that reason I continue to hold Pendragon (LON:PDG)
Regards,
In reply to hawkipa, post #25
Hello hawkipa
good comments - i am deffo looking into the future here (2-5 years minimum) but i see no problems whatsoever that cant easily(??) be overcome and in some respects not sorting the solution until one is needed means that the eventual solution will likely be a better and cheaper suited to the purpose - i can see no technical challenge in putting cables down streets and adding charging points on the pavements - we certainly have plenty of bollards performing no proper use on out streets as it is - this will be a bit bitty for so,e time to come though probably in a similar manner to broadband - but we are mostly townies or have a garage i guess??
with regard for demand - there has always been less demand for electric during the night - so doing overnight charging to me would even grid usage over a 24 hour period - if bods are willing to pay extra for more electric surely the demand will generate the solution as it always has done how long would it take to get new some new gas power stations up and running - we are building new transmission lines to norway etc so i dont see the worry particularly altho i am sure there are concerns that we arent adequately planning ahead so we dont have to overpay for a solution.
ref the workable solution for you i am guessing if you could plug in where you park at night - set it to charge overnight and then do 225 miles before needing a topup you may have been up and running now- i would guess in 36 months that option will be available for a sizeable % of new car buyers if we can do things right - Just look at norway and how quickly they have gone to over 50% of new cars being electric - change is a coming
In reply to rmillaree, post #26
How do you charge your car up overnight, if you park on the street, maybe not even outside your own house? Don't electric cars need special charging points?
In reply to rmillaree, post #21
I am personally quite sceptical about the electric car scene. I would like to question the reliability of those range figures, especially as its a well known fact the batteries in general do not perform well in cold conditions, and there useable time drops dramatically. Would be interesting to see Jeremy Clarkson and his crew test this!
I also just don't see the charging times coming down to anything acceptable any time soon.
I also very much agree with you on the point about "less bits" for electric cars is a big negative for service charges at dealerships and an industry as a whole. This is also a very interest subject in its self, if the Government wants the country to adopt to electric cars, then surely this creates a huge shortfall in vat from fuel, additional service parts, and the supply chain for those parts as well?
If electric cars became the majority of vehicles in the UK I wonder how the creative TAX man could fill that shortfall in their 'greener' future. (which is only as green as our power stations).
EV charging is very simple:
* Charge overnight at home. The power companies have always been very keen to see customers using electricity at night (hence Economy 7 discount tariffs etc). A standard charger in your garage or driveway only uses the same power as a basic electric shower (7kW) so can easily be accommodated in a normal house, especially when everyone is asleep. In fact, as domestic energy storage becomes viable, many houses are now using solar panels to charge up a battery during the day (free), which then discharges into the car overnight. Of course there are capital costs, but overall it's still cheaper. A standard 7kW charger might take 8 hours to charge a car, but if you start it at 10pm (hence avoiding the Corrie kettle spikes) it should be ready by 6am.
* If you don't have a garage or driveway, you can instead charge up at work, or at the train or Metro station where you park your car for the day on your commute. A lot of train stations are now installing charging points (initially most were free but most are now starting to 'charge' £5 or so... still cheap!) and some workplaces on the same basis. Or even at the supermarket on a 'rapid charger' which gets you up to 80% in 30 minutes while you're shopping.
Also don't forget that the vast majority of UK drivers don't drive anything like 200 miles a day. If you do (e.g. travelling salesman), an EV today is probably not for you. The vast majority of drivers in the UK only do 20-30 miles a day. So in reality you wouldn't even need to charge your car every day, just every 3rd day max, or maybe before a 100-mile 'day out' type trip. The only issue comes if you're driving 'occasional' long distances e.g. on holiday. Well then you just have to deal with it - stop at petrol stations for quick charges etc. Or take the train.
I don't disagree that there needs to be more infrastructure for EVs. But I don't think it's as impractical as everyone makes out, today. People got nervous with the original Nissan Leafs which had a 100 miles range - a range of 200 miles is a game changer.
In reply to smatthews1, post #28
They'll tax electricity - arguing that energy usage, even in the new "clean age", has to be brought down.
Then when the planet runs out of copper, lithium, cobalt, various rare earths........ they'll introduce a scheme to promote the purchase of the new environmentally friendly petrol powered vehicles.
Phil
Phenomenal effort today Paul, thanks , Dave
Warning possibly frivolous and ill-informed post.
I have to confess that I know nothing about Sopheon (LON:SPE) and I probably never will.
About a second in to reading Paul's write up of this company I recalled an article I wrote for Motley Fool (many years ago now) about a company that had a totally jargonisitc and ridiculous description of what they did. I cannot now recall what the company was or what it was they did (I think it might have been "marketing") .
As "luck" would have it that company went belly up within days of my write up and I became a hero in my own lunchtime.
So when I read from Paul's write up that Sopheon (LON:SPE) are a provider of :
for
I have lost track of the number of management meetings where we have concluded that we need to improve the innovation performance of our enterprise and that we need someone to sell us "best practises" , "expertise" and "software".
I have though not lost track of how much money businesses I have worked for have lost by engaging "expert consultants" who in fact know nothing - lets just say that if I had 10% of the savings that would have been made had my recommendations been followed then Dickie Branson would not own Necker Island.
So getting back on topic - life is way too short for me waste my time finding out anything more about this company.
My scepticism might prove 'costly' but hey I own no bitcoins either.
In reply to Gromley, post #32
The point you make is not frivolous at all. I believe companies with management who cannot communicate who they are or what they do in a clear and concise way are harder to invest in. To my mind, if they can't do so with investors, they probably also struggle to be clear with their staff, market partners and even customers.
And when they use absurd hyperbole to describe their place in the world (look at the rubbish RhythmOne (LON:RTHM) spouts) when they are small or loss making, you have to ask yourself whether this lack of intellectual honesty raises questions about their trustworthiness.
If I have time this year, I might run an analysis of company RNS's and see if there is a correlation with share price performance.
Happy new year to all
Francis
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #31
Thanks Dave,
I'm putting in extra effort now, to make up for my duvet days in December.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to rmillaree, post #21
Great point Rmillaree and I can’t remember the exact figure but I think I read somewhere that 80% of all car journeys are less than 20kms so 40kms round trip.
I think with car sharing, Uber, Blablacar (a French long distance ride sharing service), electric cars and road pricing driving more people on to trains etc the car industry in general is going to be very disrupted. But not just the car industry car insurance and repair for example but also somebody pointed out recently that 50% of all cigarettte purchases in the United States are made at service stations.
Interesting times and I certainly would not be in car dealers, just too uncertain.
In reply to cyberbub, post #29
Great to see a positive comment about EV and one I agree with.
In reply to iwright7, post #15
@lwright7 re Taptica International (LON:TAP) -
I think that device data will be deemed to be personal data under GDPR. You can tell a huge amount about someone from what their device has been doing and where it has been, including some very personal data such as their sexuality, their health conditions, their political leanings and who they spend the night with. Indeed, if the data wasn't highly relevant to the device owner, what would be the point of directing advertising to the device? Mobile phones don't buy things, people do (to misquote a slogan from the US gun lobby).
I recall (but haven't gone back to confirm) that IP address was specifically said to be personal data.