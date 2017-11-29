Small Cap Value Report (Fri 8 June 2018) - GAW, DIS, RDL, IPX, OTMP, APH
Happy Friday!
Of interest today are:
- Games Workshop (LON:GAW) - trading update
- Distil (LON:DIS) - final results
- Ranger Direct Lending Fund (LON:RDL) - letters between the various parties
Turning to yesterday's announcements, I would like to catch up on:
- Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX)
- Onthemarket (LON:OTMP)
- Alliance Pharma (LON:APH)
Games Workshop (LON:GAW)
- Share price: 2900p (-5%)
- No. of shares: 32.3 million
- Market cap: £936 million
This collectible wargames designer and retailer has confirmed that sales and profit growth has continued since May:
We expect the Group's sales for the 53 weeks to 3 June 2018 to be approximately £219 million and the Group's profit before tax to be not less than £74 million.
Some shareholders might have been misled by early headlines, e.g. this one:
It's easy to make mistakes when moving quickly. To be fair to the journalists involved, Games Workshop did not include any comparative figures in the RNS. That would have been helpful, and would have prevented the above mistake.
GAW has declared a 30p dividend, payable in July.
This is smaller than the March dividend (35p), but larger than the dividend paid in July 2017 (20p).
I've quickly checked the 2017 annual report. As far as I can tell, the company does not have a progressive dividend policy. Instead, it follows the principle of returning "truly surplus cash" to shareholders.
That's perfectly reasonable, and I wouldn't read too much into this 30p dividend, except that the company thinks it has 30p in spare cash per share.
It uses return on capital as a key performance indicator and has produced very attractive returns by this measure, and I am inclined to think it deserves the benefit of the doubt that it will be putting its retained earnings to good use.
Today's numbers are pretty much as were expected following the May update, so I don't think this is a major news story. The only unusual elements are the journalistic error re: the dividends, and the share price decline. It looks like some people were hoping for yet another upgrade.
I like this stock…
24 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to shanklin100, post #2
They have now issued a correction: http://www.lse.co.uk/AllNews.asp?code=zqtc89l0&headline=CORRECT_Games_Workshop_Expects_Revenue_And_Profit_Up_In_FullYear
But shares are still down 5%.
In reply to shanklin100, post #2
Martin,
Re Games Workshop (LON:GAW)
There's now been a correction :
http://www.lse.co.uk/AllNews.asp?code=zqtc89l0&headline=CORRECT_Games_Workshop_Expects_Revenue_And_Profit_Up_In_FullYear
I wondered why the drop, considering the positive T/U. Hopefully will recover once this correction has filtered through.
Edit - as just noticed the above message beat me, so thought I'd add a bit more :o) :
Mis-reported headlines like this could be an idea chance for a top-up, or those waiting in the sidelines to buy. Although not huge, a 5% drop, if caused by this mistake, and assuming it recovers, would be a nice start to a purchase.
In reply to ls2g08, post #4
ls2g08
Thank you for the PH excerpt re Games Workshop (LON:GAW). Charles Hall sounds much more positive about GAW than is normally the case!
With this in mind, according to Stockopedia, in Jun-17, PH were forecasting 17-18 EPS as 82.1p. The most recent PH 17-18 forecast is for an EPS of £1.833 which is also a slight underestimate.
The one thing I imagine we can be certain of is that PH forecasts made at the beginning of the business year are complete rubbish, even if that rubbish may have been provided by a very conservative GAW Finance department.
FYI, in terms of the Games Workshop (LON:GAW) dividend, I e-mailed Evelina Grecenko at Alliance News who apologised for her mistake and Alliance News have very quickly issued a correction.
In reply to DJCP, post #6
Corrected to 130p - but it still says "Games Workshop Group PLC on Friday said it intends to half its full-year dividend in spite of revenue and profit growth"
Hi Graham,
Has your view on vrs (versarien) changed since your last report, up 11% at moment.
Have recently signed loads of collaberations and deals, but not yet making much money .
Still waiting for a game changing chinese deal to be completed,which is imminent.
At moment is one of my largest holdings!!
Thanks
In reply to Chela, post #9
I noticed that too, and sent her another email to have it rectified..
In reply to Banzii, post #3
Thanks, yes - will be covering Distil (LON:DIS). Looks to be making decent progress. G
It's a pretty bad reflection on GAW's shareholders if they were influenced to sell because of a mistake in a news report when they could easily check the figures themselves.
Thanks Graham
Gaw's a pretty impressive operator on those margins.,however forward broker's forecasts are expecting a reduction of over 20% next year in eps.
Re Games Workshop (LON:GAW), I have a hard time believing many holders sold on the incorrect Alliance News headline. It's more likely that they were holding into the TU in the hope of a further above-expectations outlook. The fact that the results are in-line with the market estimates, naturally does lead to the question as to whether the future market estimates - including the drop in net profits next year - will also come to fruition.
I expect that the estimate will ultimately need revising but I can understand why some might be willing to sell today; GAW can be prone to some pretty sharp pullbacks and we have the quiet, low volume Summer months ahead of us. Indeed, I'll confess I have trimmed my holding a bit this morning (mainly as it was getting pretty large for my comfort levels). I would add back to it on a sharper pullback.
In reply to Blissgull, post #13
Shows how lazy many people are - rely on the interpretation of another rather than do the leg work themselves and form their own conclusions.
Stimulus-Response = amoeba
Stimulus-Thought-Response = human (only small proportion though)
In reply to DJCP, post #6
Games Workshop (LON:GAW) Now down to 2800p, so over 8% down on the day. Did continue to fall to 2750p now bounced up to 2835p.
In reply to TheWatchmaker, post #16
Go on, crowbar your worldview in there lad.
Graham.
I think you mean 2900p not 29p for the GAW shareprice
In reply to kenobi, post #19
re: Games Workshop (LON:GAW), thanks.
EPS is going to rise very substantially (forecast EPS for FY 2018 is 10.2p, versus 6.2p in FY 2018).
Graham,
Actually, Stocko is showing 12.6p for FY 2018 (following a recent upgrade) which is quite a step up from 10.2p. BTW I guess you mean FY 2017 before the closed bracket! :-)
All the best, Si
Re Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX). There's a small note in their results which says that Run Rate revenues are currently £63.1m. At 1H18 profitability, this would be EBITA(?) of £19m, which means EV/EBITA is at 10x which is a standard multiple for asset managers. Could this £11bn AuM business become five times as large in 5 years, retaining 53bps of revenue yield as it does so? Decent chance given Jupiter (at 60bps revenue yield) is 7x as large and Schroders (at 42bps revenue yield) is in 60x as large!! Well aligned management team (like Ashmore) is also a buy-signal for me!
In reply to simoan, post #21
Actually, Stocko is showing 12.6p for FY 2018 (following a recent upgrade) which is quite a step up from 10.2p.
Apologies for replying to my own post but I have a screen for broker upgrades in the past month and Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX) is not showing up. For some reason, the FY 2018 upgrade is not reflected in the "#1m upgrades" field (it is set to "-" instead of "1") and so is incorrectly omitted from the screen results.
Does anyone know why this is?
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #23
Impax Asset Management (LON:IPX). Hi Si, I think I might be missing out on that upgrade, too (although Stocko isn't). Let me know if you figure out what is going on! Ty. G