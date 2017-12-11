Small Cap Value Report (Mon 11 Dec 2017) - SOS, OnTheMarket, PHTM, BOWL, MRL
Good morning,
Thanks for the comments, I'm planning to cover at least the following:
- Sosandar (LON:SOS)
- On The Market (new float)
- Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)
- Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL)
Will then assess what to cover after that, possibly Marlowe (LON:MRL).
Best,
Graham
Sosandar (LON:SOS)
- Share price: 18.4p (-3%)
- No. of shares: 107 million
- Market cap: £20 million
This is an online womenswear brand which recently (last month) reversed into a shell on AIM. Adam Reynolds, who has been involved in similar deals to bring shells back to life, was Chair of the shell prior to the deal.
There are some great comments on this in the thread below, including one by Paul. So on the basis that Stockopedia is a "hive mind" of sorts, producing far more intelligence than any one individual could ever produce, I strongly recommend that you check out the comment thread!
Today's update is brief:
Sosandar plc (AIM: SOS.L), the online women's fashion retailer, is pleased to announce that trading since 31 August 2017 to the end of November has exceeded management expectations. The new funds raised at the time of the reverse takeover on 2 November 2017 are enabling the business to acquire larger and wider ranges of product and has also enabled the business to accelerate its media and marketing activities. Investment in new marketing channels has yielded strong results and will be further expanded in order to drive new customer acquisition.
I've taken a quick look at the Admission Document on the company's website. Sales for the five months ended August 2017 were c. £240k with cost of sales £123k.
Given how early-stage it is, this is almost purely a bet on the management team. The joint-CEOs are the founder and former editor of Look magazine. You can imagine how their experiences at Look might be very helpful and give them a fresh approach to online retail.
It's a bit too early-stage for my portfolio, but it's probably worth taking a look at this for anyone interested in ASOS (LON:ASC), Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO), etc, as another competitor in the space.
The…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #25
Out of interest, why does that comment ring alarm bells for you?
I have no experience of the retail clothing sector so would be interested to hear your comments?
In reply to Zarathustra, post #29
@Zarathustra
Re Sosandar (LON:SOS) I would be aiming to get paid by my customers before I had to pay the suppliers so being cashflow positive. The comment implies that they aren't there yet which to me says they have immature supplier relationships where the suppliers are not yet willing to extend credit terms. That may change with more trading history and establishing a record of paying their bills on time etc.
It reinforces for me what an early stage business it is - too soon for a flotation in my view.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #10
Dave
That is interesting re Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO), particularly as the Kamani 6 month lock-up following the sale in June must be on the point of expiring.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #28
I had shares in ORE so quite happy with this reverse. I mentioned this deal on here some months ago. I like the fact that some of the top daytime presenters are fans.
I bought shares in ASOS (ASC) at 4p and they of course went to £80 ....that stock was seen as far too risky by most as is Sos. ASOS was also hopeless too at the start...the receptionist told me on the phone that everyone was in the warehouse packing the big orders ...which was sort of inside info I suppose. Indeed they were....Victoria Beckham's pearl jeans copies were a big hit.
So I expect Sos to be all over the place at the moment. Their main role is to sell and get stuff out of the warehouse fast. So long as the margin is fine, there will be plenty of time to count the cash after Xmas.
Photo-Me has achieved their longest period of earnings expansion (9 yrs), and due a decline https://i.imgur.com/F7MSpyf.jpg
But management reiterating growth in their laundry division could lessen this probability.
I feel they are paying a rather high dividend and should conversing cash due to unknown uncertainties surrounding Brexit.
In reply to Damian Cannon, post #21
Hi Damian, thanks for the suggestions. I hope 1 out of 2 is acceptable! Yes, I tend to agree with you on Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM).
Best wishes,
Graham
In reply to ppdrs, post #22
Two out of three! Thanks for the suggestions. G
In reply to fwyburd, post #11
Thanks for the suggestions, appreciate it. Not sure what to conclude from the Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) postponement today.
G
In reply to runthejoules, post #3
Love the Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) suggestion - been keeping an eye on that one. Cheers RTJ.
G
In reply to Aislabie, post #6
Aislabie re Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY);
They have postponed the AGM in both '15 &'16 ; after the latter, prices rose by 50% in the next two weeks , so in that case was not a forecast of bad news. Unlikely to be so in this current case either, as there was a jubilant trade update only on 16.1017
I saw this and thought it worth posting ... https://www.standard.co.uk/business/jim-armitage-a-very-fishy-minnow-shows-that-aim-is-way-off-target-a3715791.html
Another case of flagrant abuse on AIM and authorities seemingly not caring.
Does the Company ring any bells ? Maybe Stockopedia sleuths can work it out ...certainly if it sounds like one of your investments, could be time to ditch !
Re Sosandar (LON:SOS) I highlighted this to my better half after reading about it on here. I think she is about the target market (45), and she loved the look and ordered quite a few items. Unfortunately for my credit card bill, kept most of them.....
In reply to Funderstruck, post #38
Thank you for the note on Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)
I have been trying to figure out why getting a quorum is so hard; it appears to require over 50% of voting shareholders to register/attend. This would seem high but "broker non-votes" are included in any count which seems to refer to shares held in nominee accounts. Since the company has 52% held privately you would think that this could be rounded up fairly easily. Hargreave Hale has 5%, a former NED has 8% , a single company In Guildford, Worsley Associates, has 15% and the CEO has 4%.
But it may be that in a company with only 29 people (re Stockopedia) that nobody has got round to organizing this.
Mixed views regarding Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) as the way things stand the company pays a good dividend and even special dividends over their £50m Threshold (not sure if this still stands).
The recognised growth through the laundry side is clearly very good, and I am sure they will continue to invest in this as they see fit.
Cautious about the photo booth side, considering this has traditionally been their bread and butter source of income.It would seem there are other competitors eager to capitalise on Japans 'My Number' inititive scheme. Also they have commented about a softening demand in the UK.
However I feel very bullish about their efforts going into the Photo Identification technology. I personally have never been sold on the fact that a 'selfie photo' would be adequate for the future, when security levels have been at their highest for a while. So now the HM Passport service has rolled this out I see this as very positive.
This technology seems to be rubbing off into the banking sector. With recent news about RBS potentially closing around 250 of its high street banks, this would be a great benefit for them as they could open more smaller automated branches utilising their technology, if it works of course.
It leaves me questioning how easy will it be for someone else to emulate their technology In this sector, anyone have any thoughts on this?
So as a holder I am prepared to sit tight for now and tuck this one away for the long term.
Thanks
Sean
Marlowe (LON:MRL) I hold. Not sure you can treat a trading company as an investment company simply because it is executing a buy and biuld strategy. Put simply if you buy at say a PE of five or six and live in a stock market world where a PE of say ten was not considered toppy then every acquisition adds value. Now of course you need to trade them profitably and synergies are clearly an added benefit but assuming you do this then you also throw off cash and pay down the debt provide yield return to shareholders. Look at victoria ( which I have held for a number of years) classic and very well executed buy and biuld in a very untrendy "dull" market space. I think graham calling it and valuing as an investment company misses its point and its execution plan. Anyway, time will as ever tell! Great write up as ever. Just completed the survey and your section key reason for me being here.
In reply to nicobos, post #39
Thanks Nicobos
A fascinating Evening Standard article. Sounds just about par for the course. There are some great companies on AIM. But the poor regulation and lack of enforcement have turned AIM into a treasure trove for crooks and charlatans. And sorry, I don't know the name of the company.
In reply to nicobos, post #39
Thanks for posting. Only partly related, there was an FT article on Zeus today, mentioning a number of Zeus's AIM flops (Accrol, DX, Entu) and that the LSE is studying whether to tighten up rules on the due diligence required to be done by NOMADs on AIM. The catalyst for the FT printing the article was not clear, as there was no recent news in the article - other than a tangential reference to the recently announced P/L of Zeus
https://www.ft.com/content/282f2cdc-ca23-11e7-ab18-7a9fb7d6163e
In reply to smatthews1, post #42
I'm confused, I'm reading you can do passport photos just with your ipad or mobile phone? Apple have 100 different country templates set up. Also in UK "Applicants can now renew their passports online by uploading a head-and-shoulders shot from digital devices, such as phones, tablets and cameras, in a move that will do away with the need to physically post a photo printout to the passport office."
Passport is usually only every 10 years but visa could be yearly but quite a few countries are going over to evisas which don't need a photo printed out, so I think the market is declining.
The CEO holds over 22% of the shares, I can see the dividend being maintained.
In reply to smatthews1, post #42
Re Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM), I'm just one case, but I'm not particularly good at taking selfies. However, I paid attention to the stated requirements for digital photos for a very recent passport renewal. My selfie, taken at home, by me, and without any help, and submitted online, was accepted, no problem. Advice was to get a friend to take the photo. Either way, if you follow the advice on how to take the shot and what the photo must, and must not include, it's a lot easier than making a special trip to a venue with a photo-booth to pay for the inconvenience of taking a photo away from home, when a photo conveniently taken at home is free. Worth bearing in mind perhaps, given PHTM's reliance on their photo-booths for revenue and profit? I have no position in Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM).
Regards,
Ed Miller
Re Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL), note that, if pricing is along the same, or similar, lines as its rival Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) (I don't actually know, but I assume it is) then the quoted game price is PER PLAYER. I recently played 2 games at a Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) bowling alley in a provincial city (Derby) on a Saturday late afternoon (so peak time - I understand Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) use dynamic pricing? I think Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) does too) as a group of three players. Our 2 games cost us £12-90 each (drinks extra; anything else extra) and provided entertainment for 40 to 45 minutes or so. Granted, I'm not used to crazy London prices, but it didn't strike me as good value, especially for small groups, for which the games are done in a jiffy. I can understand why both Hollywood Bowl (LON:BOWL) and Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) are so cash-generative though. I have no position in either, though that might change in the future.
Regards,
Ed Miller