Small Cap Value Report (Mon 11 June 2018) - XLM, SOM, RDL, TRD, IGR, Quindell

Good morning!
Before I get into today's report, I'd just like say how thankful I am for the early comments. Besides alerting me to the stories which you find most interesting, they also help me to spot things I might otherwise have missed. So long may this continue!
Today, the following stories have grabbed my attention so far:
- XLMedia (LON:XLM) - trading update
- Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) - AGM statement
- Triad (LON:TRD) - final results
- Ranger Direct Lending Fund (LON:RDL) - management review process update
- IG Design (LON:IGR) - final results
XLMedia (LON:XLM)
- Share price: 118p (-31%)
- No. of shares: 220 million
- Market cap: £260 million
Performance has stalled at this Israeli performance marketing group, registered in Jersey.
General thoughts
Can we trust these Israeli (and Greek, Cypriot, etc.) small-caps, listed on AIM? It's difficult to generalise, but my basic point of view is that I always want to feel like the shares I buy have a sturdy relationship between the shareholders, directors and the company itself.
This is related to something I was taught about property investing. From a legal point of view, you can't buy land. You can only buy title to land, i.e. the right to do certain things with a specific piece of land.
It's the same with companies. We don't buy companies, we buy securities (bonds, shares, etc) which give us rights to do certain things (collect coupon payments, collect dividends, vote for Directors, etc). If there is something wrong with the securities themselves, then there is something fundamentally wrong with our investment.
Usually, we don't have to worry too much about the legal integrity of company shares. But sometimes, it matters a great deal.
I currently own shares in just one company not registered in the UK: DP Eurasia NV (LON:DPEU). This is active in Turkey and Russia, and is registered in the Netherlands. I accept that this is a risky stock, and so my position is very small. However, I do take some comfort in the Netherlands registration, since the Netherlands is on…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Here's the research from Berenberg quoted in today's FT Alphaville blog -
'XLMedia (XLM) has released a trading statement this morning which indicates that its 2018 results will now be marginally lower than those in 2017A. This is largely the result of a number of regulatory oneoffs. While in the long run these favour XLM, they have created a negative short-term impact. Reflecting these, we reduce our estimates by c12%. With the business model still solid, the company accelerating its efforts in the US and the company in evaluation stages for a number of deals, we would view a pullback in the shares as an entry point for longer-term investors. XLM shares trade on c12.9x cash-adjusted P/E (16.5x normalised) with a c6% FCF yield. We remain buyers but move our one-year price target to 225p.
A number of changes in the past six months have
created some short-term pressures for XLM. 1) New consumer protection rights have forced operators to adapt their guidelines on how terms and conditions (T&Cs) are advertised to customers. This has created one-off delays to some affiliate advertising practices. 2) Interim changes to XLM’s payment model (ie a switch by some operators to revenue share from cost per acquisition) create lower short-term revenues but greater opportunity in the long run. 3) XLM has selectively pruned some low-margin media revenue streams in an effort to refocus on higher-margin pushing work. The company is comfortable with a return to growth in 2019E.
In reply to Graham N, post #30
Thanks Graham that makes sense - although it does also make the point that there is $/£ exposure here which is proving quite volatile!
In reply to tomps3, post #29
re: IG Design (LON:IGR)
Thanks for sharing that, Tamzin. I have also linked it from the report.
Best,
Graham
In reply to mammyoko, post #27
mammyoko, there is a vote next week for new directors. The vehicle is being wound up so the money will (should) be sent back to shareholders, no matter what. G
In reply to Bezhe, post #26
Hi Bezhe, many thanks for the comment. An interesting post-script to the QPP affair. G
In reply to sharmvr, post #20
Hi V, thanks for the suggestion. I didn't get around to covering Aquis today. Exchanges can be fabulous investments, so I will hopefully get a chance to study it in the weeks ahead.
RNS announcement at this link:
https://investegate.co.uk/aquis-exchange-plc/rns/placing-and-proposed-admission-to-trading-on-aim/201806110700048630Q/
In reply to gus 1065, post #11
Hi Gus & abtan, thanks for mentioning the receivables point re: IG Design (LON:IGR). I've updated the report to reflect this. Cheers. G
Several RNSs from Air Partner (LON:AIR) released a few minutes ago. In the circumstances, to me, the outcome seems the best it could have been for shareholders.
In reply to willhampson, post #39
Wtf man. Someone should tell them sun is shining and the beer garden awaits!
In reply to Graham N, post #36
Thanks Graham - appreciate the response.
Great set of analysis today and last week!
As long as people are driving, doesn't hurt to own the road! Will add to the WL, will be looking at the market share and growth
"KPMG accepts the findings in relation to two particular areas where it should have done better, but also points out that it was led astray by Rob Terry & Co."
The trouble with that is that quite a few people who didn't have the access that the auditors had could quite clearly see what was going on, and called it out for what it was.
Air Partner (LON:AIR) finally get their house in order and the results are’t as bad as first feared. Which is nice.
Financial Highlights:
· Gross profit of £36.1m, a year-on-year increase of 13.8%, reflecting robust trading in the Charter division and continued progress in the Consulting & Training division
· Underlying profit before tax of £5.8m, a year-on-year increase of 23.7%
· Statutory profit before tax of £4.8m, a year-on-year increase of 20%
· Underlying EPS of 8.4p, a year-on-year increase of 41.8%
· Proposed final dividend of 3.8p, an increase of 5.6%, payable on 20 July 2018. Full Year dividend up 5.8% to 5.5p
· Strong Group financial position with net cash of £4.8m
· Accounting review completed
o £4.0m overstatement of net assets, net of associated corporation tax, in line with the RNS of 11 April 2018
o Profits restated across years 2010/11 - 2017/18
o Total cost impact of £1.3m to be expensed in 2018/19; review fees of £0.8m and £0.5m of aborted acquisition costs
o A thorough, transparent and detailed review
o The issue has been contained, reviewed and resolved
o Air Partner is well placed to pursue its strategic aims
Pleased to see the board have confidence for the upcoming year ahead:
Mark Briffa, CEO of Air Partner, commented: "I am pleased to be reporting a strong trading performance. In addition to robust trading in our Charter division, we saw an encouraging performance from the Consulting & Training division, reflecting the progress we are making against our strategic objective to create a balanced business mix. Since the year end, Baines Simmons and SafeSkys have been awarded multi-year contracts by the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Air Force respectively, and the pipeline ahead is healthy across all our divisions.
It’ll be interesting for current shareholders once trading starts tomorrow. Will they run to the hills or sit tight?
Off Topic. I notice the interactive investor website had a website format change. Looks fairly disastrous to me, and to quite a few users.
Seems to totally lack an intuitive approach, and you feel disorientated when you try and pick up where you left off in terms of usage. Strangely the share price information, and volumes seem to be absent, which is slightly amazing for an investor website. Or maybe stuck in the confetti of the new look, I totally failed to find it!?
I think it sort of feels like a shop where when you eventually find what you want after an exhausting search, they smugly tell you how many other people where looking for the same thing, losing the key imperative of why you were there.
Anyway, a great warning to all who wish to change their websites, but unfortunately quite a common failing.
In reply to shipoffrogs, post #42
Toothless auditors that sign off perform work based on risk to the firm (not shareholders whom they report to) as evidenced by these tiny fines.
Fail to obtain evidence to support their conclusion and assess they are free from material misstatement.
Having spent too long on the game, they are the only things required from auditors.
Also, if appropriate scepticism was exercised, I dare say they would not have been as enamored with Rob Terry's fees (typo I mean inspirational leadership and charisma)
In reply to Johnny2509, post #43
Air Partner
I think its worth bearing in mind that every figure you have noted in the financial highlights is subject to the following:-
'Accounting Treatment
· The total cumulative impact on total net assets as at 31 January 2018 was an overstatement of £4.0m net of corporation tax (£4.4m gross); this is in line with the guidance previously communicated.
· Of the gross total, £0.9m was identified as relating to the year ended 31 July 2011. The nature of the accounting information systems meant that it has not been possible to reproduce all original supporting documents at given points in time and so it has not been possible to specifically attribute the remaining £3.5m to individual trading years, nor to individual lines in the Income Statement.
· The Directors deemed it appropriate to correct the unidentified £3.5m overstatement by apportioning this amount on a straight line basis across each trading period. The Directors believe that, after adopting this correction, the historic adjusted accounts broadly represent the growth pattern of the company since 2010.
· As a result of the Board's apportionment the profit for both 2017/18 and the prior year is stated after a £0.4m pre-tax correction presented as exceptional costs in each of these years. There was no related impact on cash or debt balances.'
This straight-line apportionment means you cannot have the normal level of certainty concerning the income statements for the FY's 2017 and 2018 and therefore, also, the movements from year to year.
The normal way to have dealt with the error arising would be to confirm the revised balance sheet situations at the end of FY 2016, 2017 and 2018 and the income statements, therefore for FY 2017 and 2018. This would have given 'clean' results for FY 2017 and 2018 and the remainder prorated backwards from FY 2016. Since this has not been done the inference is that the accounting system has been woeful.
I think a bit of caution is indicated.
Phil
Re Trident post 44.Got to agree about iii. Shambolic and clearly not done by anyone who actually invests or uses an investment site. The key thing is quick access to the posts -no idea where they have gone.
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #24
Thank you for highlighting this,
A
In reply to Housemartin2, post #25
As a holder of Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) I thought that management have been quite honest when it has come to China and the potential for growth there.
The last I remember, they said China wasn't really working; today they're saying there's reason to be optimistic.
As you and Graham have noted it would certainly be good if there was progress in China, but Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) is still a core holding for me without it
In reply to gus 1065, post #11
Hi Gus
I emailed IG Design (LON:IGR) IR this morning regarding the increased receivables and they impressively responded to me before 9am. Their response:
"Thanks for getting in touch with your question. This is due to an increase in total sales, the acquisition of Biscay, and the larger amount of sales achieved in the last quarter of the year. I hope this is helpful."
I didn't notice that a comment had been made on high 4th quarter sales, but it does help explain things.
---
I then added a follow-up question on the increase in late payments (image included again below) and whether it was an issue. Their response:
"The Company has no concerns around this increase, it was primarily due to timing and is now substantially collected."
I do wonder why they didn't simply state this as the increase is quite significant, but all cleared up now.
---
Cheers
A