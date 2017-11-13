Small Cap Value Report (Mon 12 Mar 2018) - ESC, EVE, MGP, SEE
Good morning! Thanks for your suggestions so far - they are a big help in deciding where to focus.
At the moment, I'm planning to write about the following:
- Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)
- eve Sleep (LON:EVE)
- Medica (LON:MGP)
- Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
In big-cap news, the hostile approach by Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) for GKN (LON:GKN) has seen publication of an "increased and final offer" which is worth a look, considering the importance of these companies.
Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)
- Share price: 113.5p (unch.)
- No. of shares: 20.3 million
- Market cap: £23 million
I've been familiarising myself with this company, which offers live game experiences at various locations around the world.
The premise sounds unusual. You and your friends (or work colleagues) get locked in a room for an hour! Or as long as it takes you to escape, solving a variety of puzzles.
Some people believe that we are in a long-term trend towards consumer spending on experiences, rather than material goods. This certainly falls into the former category, so would be a good example of how invest in that trend.
This stock came into being through a company previously trading under the DAR ticker buying up the holding company Experiential Ventures Ltd for £12 million in May 2017. That was on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The Placing which took place to fund this deal raised an addition £3.6 million, more than it needed to, to help fund growth.
The Interim results to June 2017 aren't very useful considering the deal took place only two months prior. Full-year results to December 2017 will be published in April.
At the time of the deal, Escape Hunt had 214 escape rooms in 20 countries.
According to the Readmission Document, Experiential Ventures is domiciled in the Seychelles, with subsidiaries domiciled in Malaysia and Thailand. It made pre-tax profits of £115k in 2015 and £320k in 2016, from revenues of £600k and £1.1 million respectively.
Strangely, the company paid out nearly £500k of dividends in both of those years. The document says:
The declaration of dividends was based…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Escape Hunt PLC, formerly Dorcaster Plc, is a provider of escapes the room experiences. The Company’s escape room is a physical adventures game in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock. Its games typically require players to solve a crime story or mystery, which has been tailored to the location of the branch, within 60 minutes. It operates in approximately 50 cities and 30 countries worldwide. The Company also offers its own brand of indoor and outdoor entertainment from Sydney to Singapore, Bangkok to Brussels. more »
eve Sleep PLC, formerly eve Sleep Limited, is an e-commerce company. The Company is focused on direct to consumer European sleep brand which designs and sells eve-branded mattresses and other sleep products. The Company has six products, including foam mattress, topper, pillow, sheets, protector and duvet. The Company’s foam mattress made are up of three layers: a base layer of high-density foam, which provides support and durability; a middle layer of open-celled foam, which encourages air flow; and a top layer of next-generation memory foam, which moulds around pressure points and then springs back once the pressure is released. The Company's protector product is made of 100% cotton and a Neotherm membrane. The Company’s sheets product offers unbeatable comfort and sublime softness. more »
Medica Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the provision of teleradiology services. The Company offers an information technology (IT) platform that provides linkage between a hospital's radiology information system (RIS) and consultant radiologists who contract with the Company. The Company operates through Teleradiology reporting segment. The Company offers three services to hospital radiology departments: NightHawk, Routine cross-sectional (Routine CS) and Routine plain film (Routine PF). The Company's NightHawk service is an out of hours service to hospital emergency departments, offering always on support around the clock. NightHawk provides reporting on Computerized Tomography (CT) scans. Its Routine CS and Routine PF are both designed to assist hospitals in managing their daytime capacity and turnaround times. It provides Teleradiology services to NHS hospitals, private hospital groups and diagnostic imaging businesses. more »
38 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to leoleo73, post #16
Apparently he got 40mil for AJ Bell, in line with what he was expecting at IPO. 8% would imply 500m market cap. Source: Financial Times opening quote (apart from doing 100/8 - that's all me!)
Re Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) . This concept reminds me of the trampoline craze without the health and safety problems. It has been growing rapidly, is evidently highly profitable and there are a number of companies operating in the sector. I think it has gone beyond being "niche", yet it is by no means clear that the concept will have the long-term appeal of (say) laser-tag, carting or bowling.
It is interesting that the activity is viable in smaller locations than any of the above and therefore they can operate in city and regional centres rather than out of town. This should make it possible to negotiate cheap rents in the current climate, especially if they can move between locations relatively easily (like Shoezone). They should benefit from free advertising from passing trade and the ability to incrementally add / remove rooms based on demand.
The following gives some idea of how popular (but fragmented) the market is: https://blog.holidaylettings.co.uk/top-15-escape-games-in-the-uk/
Of the locations mentioned:
1 site: Lock'd (trying to grow), ClueQuest, Extreme Escape, Exit Plan, Escape Kent, Houdini, Escape Rooms, CyberQ
2 sites: Escapologic, Can you Escape, UK Escape Games, Do Stuff,
3 sites: The Great Escape Game, Breakout (locations have separate website and booking)
4 sites: Escape Live (actively growing)
For Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) being global may have its advantages, but I would much rather invest in something more focused (like Escape Live is in the UK, although of course that is privately owned) and I can't imagine ever getting involved with a company domiciled in the Seychelles.
In reply to Graham N, post #14
Hi Graham,
Thanks for your thoughts re Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) it is interesting and I’ve heard some good things about it from friends, which seems to be echoed in the comments to an extent.
Thought the trading statement lacked sufficient detail for me to get involved here. On the quick flick through this morning I didn’t see an in-line comment or a market consensus, thought it was all a bit vague on the negative side for me.
Regards,
Dave S.
Hi Graham.
Thanks for the write up on Escape Hunt (LON:ESC) . Two schools of thought in our household. I did one last year in Salisbury with a WWII theme (no mention of nerve gas at the time). Pleasant enough but not planning on doing another. My wife and daughters on the other hand are devotees and now seem to do at least one a month around the country. As an investment I was warming up during your write up but was slightly concerned by your comment about Richard Rose as Chairman. With the possible exception of Anpario (LON:ANP) that’s quite a list of penny dreadfuls that he’s been associated with over the years. Seems to have the antithesis of the Midas touch.
Gus.
In reply to Camtab, post #15
"Interesting piece in Times today on retail sector and debt relating to a recent report which Paul may find interesting."
"Nearly 400 retailers, including big high street chains, could struggle to meet higher interest payments this year, a City financial analyst has warned. A study by Company Watch of 1,600 retailers with assets of at least £5 million has identified 392 in its "warning area", suggesting that they are about 25 times more likely to suffer financial distress than their peers. Among them are New Look, Mothercare, Poundland, Debenhams, AO World, DFS and Conviviality." - The Times.
I found the brand after seeing several adverts (took me a while to SEE the message then, but after their expense to register the band I did remember them)
I looked them up when we planned to change our mattress and immediately ignored them
The ONLY mattress is a complete FOAM mattress - Had one before would never have one again
Therefore Not on my watch list for consumer reasons Its a single concept niche product
In reply to sharw, post #17
I agree Sharw, far from unique, and very low barriers to entry, did one recently, it was fun,
but not going to rush back to do another one.
Re barriers to entry, I met a couple of young people straight out of university who had started one, by renting / borrowing some space in a pub, they then got their own premises and were off and running in a few weeks with little in the way of start up capital.
Does that mean that there's not scope for a big operator, well no, but it's hard to see why I'd go there unless they were much more spectacular, which I guess would be much more expensive too ?
I'm not seeing much of a moat here. Will escape rooms be a thing in a few years ? perhaps , I guess that's part of the risk.
I would guess the advantage of a big organisation is if it could negotiate tie in deals ? Secret cinema is very popular, imagine if you could do escape rooms for blade runner, or star wars, star trek, etc etc,
K
In reply to Reacher, post #1
On eve Sleep (LON:EVE) - gross profit might be 50%+ but its a red Herring. They need to do heavy marketing to sell. Marketing costs running at 50% revenues. So if you take that into account, and treat the marketing costs as necessary to sell the products, gross margin is in low single digits.
sharmvr I have MEDICA( Lon MGP) on my watch list.
Steve Clayton at Hargreaves Lansdown has Medica in his HL Select UK Growth Fund although it is his smallest position.
With a gross margin of 48.7%, Revenue up 18.2%, a dividend and low debt I am very tempted to buy.
More and more people are having scans and Radiologists are in short supply.
Steve Clayton does a monthly blog on the HL website about 2 HL Select funds which are well worth a read.
Graham, thanks for Medica (LON:MGP) - Much appreciated. I am tempted to have a nibble!
In reply to matylda, post #28
No probs mate!
In reply to tony mchale, post #27
This would be my 3rd reply - looks like stocko or the www don't want to play ball.
Others were more long winded - not sure if people can see them - wholly agree Tony and I would be tempted if I was not already sitting on paper losses!
In reply to matylda, post #28
Ditto - Thanks Graham - more sanguine by the minute over here!
Graham - Re: Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) - I would believe that if it was ever worth that much £50m - It would be dead in the water - Perhaps not!
Ref Medica (LON:MGP)
There are studies showing software is way more reliable than doctors at correctly diagnosing lung diseases from X-rays.
I would think the same rules would apply for radiography.
However, as far as I can tell, Medica have consultants working remotely & I could not see any reference to software doing the diagnosis, or assisting with it. I would think that should eventually lead to cost reduction opportunities for Medica, or alternatively a lower cost competitor adopting such software & eating their lunch.
Any sensibly managed health provider would adopt such software, which would cut labour costs and free up more consultant time for dealing with patients.
That's an obvious way forward for the UK healthcare system, but for structural reasons, I doubt it has the competitive pressure to force innovation.
In reply to kenobi, post #25
re: Escape Hunt (LON:ESC)
No obvious moat, you're probably right. Maybe we can compare escape rooms to theme parks, another type of entertainment experience for consumers? Most theme parks are generic, but you also have Disney theme parks with extra pricing power. Granted that Disney has an awful lot of IP backing it up. Maybe there is the possibility that a group of escape rooms could also have a valuable brand name?
In reply to gus 1065, post #22
Hi Gus - re: Escape Hunt (LON:ESC). Bit of a mixed bag there alright. Booker did very well! G
In reply to DJCP, post #11
Hi DJCP - thanks for mentioning the AJ Bell IPO plans. I'll keep it on my radar. Cheers. G
hi Graham - as much as I generally like your analysis I think you are missing the point on Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
The R&D (and thus losses) has indeed been huge but also provides a massive moat going forward. Anyone else is miles behind.
When you throw in the fact that for a car manufacturer to achieve a new 5* NCAP safety rating you MUST now have autonomous driver monitoring (and that is basically Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) ) you can start to get a very different valuation.
Taken alongside the tier 1 automotive supplier contract starting in 2019 and OEM contracts being close to completed the company revenue projections go almost exponential, rising by 600% out to 2019.
Assuming those numbers are not "pie in the sky" (and as sceptical as I first was it appears that they seem not to be) then £50m is far too low a valuation / anchor point given the 24 month growth period. The results were in line with those projections too.
NB : Mobileye, nearest equiv, was sold at 42* Sales which, extrapolated to this years revenues works out around £950m market cap equiv. (not that I am countenancing this as a price point in any way you understand - merely to point out the potential value disparity/spread, not to mention the difficulty of valuing it accurately)
In reply to Graham N, post #34
Hi Graham, I'm late to the party today, but "no discernable moat" was front and centre in my thinking about Escape Hunt (LON:ESC). I can probably go one better than Kenobi's example and say that I've run very similar activities for my Explorer Scouts on a Friday night for an outlay of little more than a few nick-nacks from poundland - I'll admit that the level of sophistication was not the same and there was absolutely no Trade Marked content (certainly not, how dare anyone suggest that , any similarity to anything whatsoever was entirely coincidental!)
I can see your point about the comparison with theme parks , but the level of capex and payback are vastly different.
Incidentally I read an eye opening article a couple of days ago (can't find the link now) about just how ephemeral theme parks can be (anyone remember Cricket St Thomas - blobby blobby blobby?)
I do think that the concept of Escape rooms (and the broader "live fantasy" interactives ) does have some legs, but I just don't see how anyone can corner the market.
That said, I'll own up to dismissing several "megatrends" in their infancy, so no one should pay to much attention to me on such matters! But I do think potential investors need to consider differentiation and longevity here.