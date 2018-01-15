Small Cap Value Report (Mon 15 Jan 2018) - CLLN, SPSY, CAR, CMCL, JDG, WJG, SAL
Good morning folks,
Looks like it has been another interesting morning for updates.
I'm looking at the following:
- Carillion (LON:CLLN) (won't spend too long on this, as it's game over)
- Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY)
- Carclo (LON:CAR)
- Caledonia Mining (LON:CMCL)
- Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)
- Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)
- Spaceandpeople (LON:SAL)
This list is provisional. I'll see how things are going as the morning/afternoon progresses!
Also, Paul has written an article discussing how MiFID II has affected him. It's available here:
Cheers!
Graham
Carillion (LON:CLLN)
- Share price: Suspended.
Compulsory Liquidation of Carillion
Putting this here as a full stop for the story, which has reached its conclusion as far as shareholders in the construction support services group are concerned. It had about £900 million in financial debt through 2017, plus a £700 million pension deficit.
Late on Friday evening, an RNS informed us that the company was "in constructive dialogue in relation to additional short term financing while the longer term discussions are continuing".
It was completely out of cash, and needed new funds just to keep the lights on.
The lenders weren't willing to provide such funds, and the gap was too large to be plugged by fresh equity. So as of this morning, the shares are suspended.
Honestly, I'm a little surprised that the end came as abruptly as it did. It looked like there was going to be a conversion from debt to equity, along with a fundraising, so that existing shareholders were reduced to a token percentage holding.
Instead, existing shareholders will be reduced to zero, and the company will cease to exist in its current form. Employees, creditors and customers (including the Government) will need to figure out what happens next for them. The Construction Enquirer (external link) reports that work has temporarily stopped on "scores" of Carillion's former projects.
Pensioners will move to the Pension Protection Fund, meanwhile, which looks like it will be able to take care of most of their entitlements, particularly for those who have…
Regarding Spaceandpeople (LON:SAL)
I seem to remember from a previous results statement from last year that their Germany contracts are expiring end of January, and that if they were unable to reach a renewal, then that is the bulk of the Germany business gone and they were planning to shut down in Germany.
I haven't seen any updates as to those German contract negotiations yet, and end of January is coming up.
It seems it could be both good and bad news. Good news because the German contracts were not very profitable. Bad news because I think it was a big share of revenues (and overheads). So if there is a wind down, could be further temporary losses and maybe some impairments? Who knows.
For that reason I'm sitting on the sidelines till this issue becomes clear.
In reply to Samsgrandad, post #22
Hi there, re: Carillion (LON:CLLN).
I think if you are short when shares are suspended, the position is marked to full value and you have to hold it until your broker deems that the shares are proven worthless. So you have to wait until the long positions are deemed worthless, too. This can take several months, it depends on your broker and the specifics of the company you are short. Sometimes there is a payout to shareholders, after all.
At least, this is how my broker is supposed to deal with it.
Fellow Burford Capital (LON:BUR) holders will be interested in today’s Times report that litigation funder Vannin Capital intends to launch an IPO in London.
Competition for Burford Capital (LON:BUR) and a sign of the growing maturity of the sector they have created.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/lawsuit-funder-vannin-capital-seeks-public-backing-9xrbn97sx
For those who are still interested in the sector, Carillion's joint venture partner Kier (LON:KIE) has seen its shares nudge higher this morning, and trades on less than 9x earnings.
Hi Graham,
ON Kier (LON:KIE) I'd say that rating is about right for a low quality company with margins < 2%. I'm with you on ignoring this sector completely - it often looks very cheap if you only look at the PER but the operational gearing and nature of the business means the risks of a blow up are higher than may be perceived by the valuation alone. Someone else mentioned Amey but it was Balfour Beatty's near death experience a couple of years ago that first came to my mind.
I think the main thing to look for now is collateral damage from Carillion (LON:CLLN). I see that Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) and Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) are both lower and have admitted they will have to complete the work and provide extra funding for a joint venture road project in Aberdeen. Also it seems Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) has been effected as it has an ongoing equipment supply contract with Carillion.
All the best, Si
In reply to Graham N, post #28
In the case of Carillion (LON:CLLN), PWC have already stated that there is no prospect of any return to shareholders, so that should simplify things.
https://www.pwc.co.uk/services/business-recovery/administrations/carillion.html
Attraqt anyone (LON:ATQT) Founder and CEO stepping and trading in line with expectations.
I think it was called "uninvestable" by Graham or Paul when it warned last October.
Hmmm, I hold and they could be right. But, maybe, just maybe, it is now simply too cheap, particularly bearing in mind it is focused on site search for online retail websites.....
In reply to leoleo73, post #11
Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) issued a rns in October I think regarding if I recall correctly licensing their technology for
K-cup coffee type portions to be used in machines.
Happy holder at present but the shares are extremely illiquid so waiting for the 2017 preliminaries which should push the price up again. Be interesting to see the actual profits made as all the talk is of revenues.
Does anyone know a source of FY17 and FY18 forecasts
In reply to deltrotter, post #32
Hi deltrotter,
There is a problem with ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT) . Its original software is a plugin which helps improve eCommerce websites. It improves the customer search results, and hence increases the conversion rate of people browsing to actually buying.
However, the problem now is that a lot of eCommerce companies which have built up their own bespoke systems are now moving to third party software with all-singing-and-dancing features. Thus making ATQT's plugin redundant.
So the risk is that ATQT could now almost be seen as being in run-off, with customers gradually melting away as they upgrade their systems to newer ones which don't need ATQT any more.
For that reason, and that ATQT has never achieved profitability, I think it looks a very weak investing proposition.
Regards, Paul.
Hi Graham,
Thanks for your thoughts on Carclo (LON:CAR) . I've also checked it out, and jotted down the following brief notes, taken mainly from the last results, interims to 09/2017, and of course from today's statement, plus a broker note that I got hold of this morning;
So on this basis, I declined to catch the falling knife this morning - mainly as I don't like the combination of heavy debt/pension deficit, and declining performance. That's a pity actually, as it's bounced very strongly from earlier lows this morning of 67p, to 83p now. That would have been a nice little trade, but never mind - these things are impossible to predict, because it's down to decision-making of existing shareholders. It would only take one big holder to get cold feet & dump aggressively in the market, and the price would have carried on falling.
Margins in the supercar lights business look excellent - maybe this business would be worth more on a standalone basis?
Best wishes, Paul.
I have some thoughts regarding ATTRAQT (LON:ATQT), unfortunately they are not positive.
After the company took over Fredhopper, it gave guidance of £14.7M in combined revenue for the full year of 2017. Today's top line number for the period is in line with the previous warning of a ~10% decline in that revised guidance (i.e. £13.5M). Given that the Attraqt core business did £3.6M in revenue for 2016, and Fredhopper did £11.1M (remember that Attraqt have only owned this business for 10 months of that year, so recognised revenue is more like £9.3M for the same period). Combining those two numbers gives us £12.9M that the combined Attraqt entity would have done in 2016 on a pro forma basis. If these numbers are correct, then the revenue number for 2017 grew by less than 5%, which is much less than 22% growth that the company did in 2016.
Paul has suggested that there is a problem with competition here, and going by the numbers and the resignation of the founder, that is my thought as well. When you look at the 2017 interim which states the company had an exit run-rate of £16.5M (based on June revenues of £1.375M) and H1 revenue of £5.5M, and you consider FY revenue is £13.5M, you can extrapolate that the month-on-month growth in the run rate has stopped, and actually looks like it's in decline. June run rate for revenue was £1.375M - if the company had 0% growth since June, they should have done H2 revenue of £8.25M. Instead revenue was only £8M, which says to me that the revenue run rate provided in ther interim was nonsense. Indeed, my extrapolated H2 numbers would back up Paul's point that the business might actually be shrinking at this stage, or at very least not growing.
Now that the founder Andre Brown is down to a 3% stake in the business and given the challenges here, it's not at all surprising that Nick Habgood with his 18% stake in the business has taken the reigns here. The only positive I can think of here is that Habgood is savvy in the tech sphere, so with him in charge, he might have contacts in the industry that can buy out Attraqt. It's clear they have a good product, but I am wondering would it be more useful as a bolt on acquisition to a larger player in the e-commerce world than as an independent player?
While I am at it, one more point. At the last interim (June 30th 2017), cash was at £2.7M. As of September 30th, the company reported £2.3M of cash. As of January 12th, the cash position was described as being over £2M. This isn't good for a company that is no longer growing, or even worse, showing negative growth.
Thanks guys - appreciate your replies on Attraqt.
Re Carillion (LON:CLLN)
Hopefully the current activity will save the individual parts of this important but poorly run company , the UK cannot afford to lose the skills existing throughout the firm. Fortunately I was alerted to the dire situation 18 months ago via a financial magazine report; which raises the question ' why, as it was so obvious, was it allowed to blunder on for so long' ; as It played such an important role in our infrastructure.
Another Great British invention/technology.......going......going........gone!
Manchester University was the place where graphene technology was developed, a world leader, Cambridge University has also moved graphene development forward , now Versarian are "giving it away" to the Chinese.
Versarien plc - Planned Chinese graphene manufacturing facility
" Versarien will provide its intellectual property (IP) on a licensed basis together with production know how"
"It is the Company's intention to form a wholly owned Hong Kong company which will become one of the joint venture partners, whilst ensuring the strongest protection of its IP"
Anyone believe the Chinese won't nick the technology?
In reply to JohnEustace, post #29
Good luck to them. Burford are still the big hitters by a long way with lots of ongoing cases and growing like crazy. Burford were flat for 6 years from 2010 -2016.
With the cloak and dagger nature of law theres no way to know what your investing in with Vannin Capital or BUR.
It could go up and then flatline for years like BUR, who knows. I wish legislation would allow the full disclosure of litigation funders name in cases at least you could work out the win ratio.
http://www.leadersleague.com/en/rankings/2017-global-ranking-of-the-top-litigation-funders
Burford results in March , expect another bumper year for 2016 and hopefully same of the same..
Hi Paul & Graham, Late RNS out this evening from Taptica Taptica International (LON:TAP) - I hate those out of hours late RNS's, especially the Friday night ones.
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/market-news/market-news-detail/TAP/13497042.html
Would you care to give your thoughts - it seems like more dilution and an SP fall to me?
In reply to GN100, post #41
I hold a little Taptica International (LON:TAP) and don't have a particular issue with the RNS - in the end it will depend how wisely they use the funds raised for further acquisitions, but I agree it likely won't help the SP short term depending on the price they get in the book build.
Regards the timing, I would prefer all RNS's like this were issued after 16.30 rather than 7.00 the next morning as it gives us more time to absorb them, but perhaps not on Fridays. Maybe the book build will be done by the morning.
In reply to Redrichmond, post #40
@Redrichmond
Bear in mind that the majority of disputes are settled before they get to court, so even with disclosure at the court stage a lot of the data would remain confidential.
Re : Carclo (LON:CAR)
Sorry Graham, but I think that rather misses the point - the timing is very appropriate imho. The management team's credibility is badly damaged as far as I am concerned.
The November statement seemed 'optimistic' - we badly missed H1 but we will do so well in H2 that we'll still be on track. Oh wait what they actually said was "Solid first half trading overall with, as previously highlighted, an outperformance by LED Technologies offsetting a weaker performance by Technical Plastics" - except that the outperformance patently did not offset the weakness, resulting in the H1 miss.
Two months later the super H2 has proven to be a mirage. I really think there is a good business in here, but they just seem to "accident prone", so perhaps a refresh of the entire management team would be no bad thing.
Yes the ceo of Carclo has to be on notice. The context of the Carclo warning is appalling and quite frankly amateurish.Get bad news out ASAP is the best policy.
In reply to Steves cups, post #33
Steve’s Cups, re Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY), I understand from hearing the views of one of the larger investors in the company that what most excites them is the commercialisation of “Trubrand” technology as first highlighted in an RNS in July 2017. A couple of extracts:
“...approval for the use of Spectra's TruBrand(TM) materials on tobacco products sold in China has been granted. The approval was issued by The Tobacco Standardization Research Center (CTSRC) in Beijing to one of Spectra System's potential customers. This potential customer had applied for the approval, and remains interested in using TruBrand(TM) materials on their products....”
“...This approval of Spectra System's TruBrand(TM) materials should open the way for production testing and commercialization of this breakthrough smartphone technology....”
“...Assuming this approval is granted to other applicants, which the directors believe is highly likely, then other manufacturers of tobacco products in the People's Republic of China will also be able to test and potentially commercialize the technology. Further updates will be provided, as appropriate...”
Clearly nothing has emerged since then but I assume getting deals done of this nature takes time.
Together with the coffee lids technology it seems there are several strands to SPSY technology apart from banknotes.
In addition, the company has committed to a substantial dividend annually so there is good yield (subject to USA withholding tax).
It does seem that the CEO, Dr Nabil Lawandy, is the brains of the outfit and much depends on this man. That is often true of small tech outfits though.
Disclosure, I hold a good few of these in my ISA.