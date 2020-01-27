It's Paul here with Monday's SCVR.

Estimated timings: should mostly be finished by 1pm, but I'll carry on writing into the afternoon because I got bogged down in thinking about the possible implications of coronavirus, which I suspect could become quite serious. Fully done by 3pm.

Edit at 15:12 - today's report is now finished.





Issued this morning. Click on the heading above (everything in blue is a link, for anyone not aware) to read the latest quarterly report from Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - an insolvency practitioner and property services group.

...the number of businesses in significant1 financial distress has risen to 494,000 - the highest number recorded by this research, with the real estate and property, support services, construction and retail the sectors particularly badly affected.

Other points of note;





Q4 was worse than Q3

Not clear if this is due to short term confidence (affected by political situation) or more fundamental issues

Online retail - not immune from sector malaise, with 8% increase in companies suffering financial distress vs last year

Environmental credentials are becoming more important, to attract customers. BEG suggests that fast fashion such as "BooHoo and Primark models could fall from favour in 2020" - that strikes me as far-fetched. I think it's more likely that they continue taking market share from other retailers.

Plus some general waffle about the political situation, which doesn't really add any value.









Released late last week, which comes from IHS Markit. This is a widely followed survey of business confidence, because it's a forward-looking indicator - useful for gauging what share prices might do.

The Jan 2020 report is well worth reading, and only 3 pages long. UK PMI rose to a 16-month high, of 52.4 (anything over 50 is net positive). This confirms what the very bullish Deloittes CFO survey said a couple of weeks ago - that business confidence shot up after the decisive general election result.

The big question is whether this is a relief rally, or whether it has legs?





Of all the reading I did last week (thanks to Graham for holding the fort here!), Terry Smith's 10th annual letter to his investors was the best. I strongly urge readers to…