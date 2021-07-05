Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with Monday's SCVR.

Timing - TBC

Disclaimer -

A friendly reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover notable trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they pique your interest. We tend to stick to companies that have news out on the day, and market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, blue sky type companies, and a few specialist sectors (e.g. resources, pharma/biotech).

A central assumption is that readers then DYOR (do your own research) and discuss in the comments below. The comments, incidentally, sometimes add just as much value as the articles. We welcome all rational views, whether bull or bear!

It's helpful if you include the company name or ticker within reader comments, otherwise some readers may not be aware of what company you are commenting on.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Intercede (LON:IGP) (I hold) - a reassuring, rather than earth-shattering Q1 trading update. Gives us more colour on the reseller partner programme called "Connect". £600k new contract wins in Q1. Long tail (c. 10-20 years typically) of recurring revenues. Things are going well. Valuation looks about right to me, for now. Long-term upside I hope, as this is a core "coffee can" holding in my portfolio.

Jack's Section:

Franchise Brands (LON:FRAN) - fast-growing franchise owner posts an in line update. Share price back up near to previous highs might limit short term upside, but there is ambition here.

Paul's Section

General market comments

It's certainly felt a lot more cautious in recent weeks, with lots of shares succumbing to profit-taking, after a truly spectacular run from the announcement of the vaccine roll-out last Oct/Nov. Also, as mentioned here almost every day, lots of shares now look fully valued, or even maybe over-shot on the upside. So I see a pullback as being very healthy actually.

I do think companies need to produce positive newsflow (not just in line with expectations) to drive further re-ratings in share prices. Things don't keep going up in a straight line, after all. In line with expectations isn't good enough, for shares which are on stretched valuations.

Within my own portfolio, there's very little on stretched valuations, but the one that did look a bit toppy at 395p…