Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here with the SCVR for Monday.

David and the team are back with another Mello Monday tonight, they're always worth checking out with some interesting management presentations this time around including Property Franchise (LON:TPFG) and Sosandar (LON:SOS) . You can find more detail here.

Agenda -

Paul's Section:

Cake Box Holdings (LON:CBOX) - impressive H1 results, with quite a rapid roll-out of new sites, funded & operated by franchisees. No supply chain problems. The valuation still looks reasonable, so I suspect this share could continue to do well.

Card Factory (LON:CARD) - the most encouraging update we've seen since the pandemic began. Store sales have now improved to almost reach pre-pandemic levels, driven by largest basket size, on still much reduced footfall. Net debt is still worryingly high though, but the situation overall does seem to be improving.

Jack's section:

DX Group (LON:DX.) - operational leverage, volume improvements, and market share gains have driven an increase in profits as the turnaround here looks to bear fruit. Conditions are currently positive- these could moderate and there are headwinds, but the company continues to invest for growth. There's been a substantial increase in the share price recently which makes me warier, but brokers retain quite aggressive price targets of 55p-57p.

Dignity (LON:DTY) - management has changed and the turnaround strategy focuses on reducing prices and increasing volumes, which looks to be the right move. There's more to be done, however, and the group continues to lose market share. The financial picture is also a concern. The group says it will 'have a lot more to say at the year end'.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to review trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty. We are analysing the company fundamentals, not trying to predict market sentiment.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative…