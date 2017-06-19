Small Cap Value Report (Mon June 4 2018) - TUNG, AFHP, SEE, Knights Professional, Tekmar Group
Morning folks,
I'm on the road, writing to you from a restaurant in rural Ireland. On the menu today we have:
- Tungsten (LON:TUNG)
- AFH Financial (LON:AFHP)
- Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
- Two new "intentions to float" announcements
Tungsten (LON:TUNG)
- Share price: 52p (-5%)
- No. of shares: 126 million
- Market cap: £66 million
A trading update for the year ending April 2018:
- "Achieved monthly EBITDA2 breakeven during H2-FY18"
- "Operated profitably over January to April 2018 period"
- "FY18 EBITDA loss narrowed to £4.6 million from £11.8 million in FY17"
The language used is a bit unfortunate - "monthly EBITDA breakeven" is not a thing.
Let's assume it means that the company was at EBITDA breakeven during some months, but not during others.
The next achievement: "operated profitably over January to April 2018 period" - again, this is awkward. Profitable businesses should have positive net income, not positive EBITDA. And focusing on the last four months of the financial year reduces the value of the claim.
Don't get me wrong - this is the best the company has achieved so far. But one short period of positive EBITDA does not a viable business make.
The company admits it has no idea when it will be positive on an EBITDA basis, from month to month:
The sales pipeline is well developed, although the nature of Tungsten's business is such that the level of conversion and the timing of sales on a monthly basis is unpredictable. While FY19 operating expenses are unlikely to exceed the levels of FY18, the ability to generate positive EBITDA in any month over FY19 will continue to depend on the quantum and timing of sales conversions as well as discretionary investment decisions in areas such as developing new products.
How about cash?
The EBITDA loss of £4.6 million plus capex resulted in a cash outflow of £11.1 million during FY 2018, leaving it with net cash at the end of the financial year of £6.4 million.
The Board considers that the Company has adequate working capital. In any event, Tungsten is able to flex discretionary spending should the expected level or timing of conversion of the sales pipeline into actual sales be behind management's expectations.
In other words - if sales don't materialise as…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
In reply to paraic84, post #5
re: AFH Financial (OFEX:AFHP). Hi Paraic, I'm happy to have a look at that one - cheers for the suggestion. G
Hi Graham, I think that’s a really good write-up on Tungsten. I have a very small holding and have been watching carefully to see if it can start showing strong growth in which case I’d add to my holding. So I was a bit disappointed not to see that this morning but like you say, I think management have done a fairly good job of moving it closer to being a viable business and that must have taken a lot of the focus.
I think there is now a lot of competition in this sector as you suggest so I’m being fairly cautious about growth prospects but nevertheless hope they can get some growth. I think/hope the current market cap is underpinned by their potential interest to a consolidator given their revenue is mostly recurring I believe and their high gross margin.
Regards
Andrew
In reply to bwakem, post #8
Most of what Luceco (LON:LUCE) sell is made in China.
In reply to leoleo73, post #4
I'd like to better understand the significance of the FOVIO chip element of this win for Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
My guess is that it increases the potential for future wins from other OEMs but I'm lacking expertise in how the chip compares to the competition
Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) . It is interesting that both the london-se/advfn rabble and Chris Menon at safestocks.co.uk predicted this announcement quite close beforehand based on claimed original research, just as Chris Menon did for the EU announcement (albeit with an initially massively over-optimistic interpretation of implementation dates). I had discounted these predictions entirely, preferring to wait for news. My excuse that it is very difficult to judge when people are being overoptimistic or even deliberately talking up their position, especially with jam-tomorrow stocks with such a following.
The next prediction on safestocks.co.uk is of a Toyota win later this year. Toyota are in the top 2 manufacturers in the world. I am now much more disposed to believing that this prediction has a strong basis in fact, although of course Toyota may still change their mind. Volumes and profitability remain highly uncertain.
I am very much aware that I am finding myself sucked in to a few quite speculative stocks recently: Seeing Machines (LON:SEE), Wey Education (LON:WEY), Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) . Based on past performance this should be considered a market bear signal.
In reply to Graham N, post #11
Thanks very much Graham. It's always a relief to find your analysis broadly similar to my own!
EDIT: p.s. it would be good if the whizz-kids at Stockopedia could fix the erroneous ticker issue
I have to say (and knowing that this will probably be met with alot of thumbs down!), I am not convinced about the Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) technology having such good prospects long term. Surely with the advent and acceleration of driverless vehicles, the need to monitor humans behind a wheel will diminish?
In reply to JamesHolmes, post #17
James,
Yes, Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) 's current technology has zero prospects in the long term, just like everything and all of us. And yes, driverless vehicles seems the most likely thing to kill it. But it is highly uncertain how long it will be before general purpose vehicles can be fully driverless and in the meantime the more assistance the driver is given the more likely they are to be inattentive.
My personal guess would be that it will be 10 years before vehicles routinely operate on motorways and designated routes without assistance (and therefore without driver monitoring), but 50 years before they can operate everywhere (or virtually everywhere) that humans can drive. [Insert rant about how buses look to be driverless before trains are]. That's plenty of time for a company like SEE to make hay, even if they don't branch out into other technology.
Partial failure Mothercare (LON:MTC) 's CVA: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-44356483
(edited)The implication from the RNS seems to be that the subsidiary is a limited company that they can let fail without threatening the rest of the group. But most importantly, could this be a sign landlords won't keep rolling over?
Re Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
I think you will find that the EU is planning to add such "driver aids" to vehicles
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/HTML/?uri=CELEX:52018PC0286&from=EN
Section 5 under heading Article 6
haven't followed Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) in a few years : though made some money in it in the past. Worth noting it hit a high in 2014 at just shy of 10p so probably some overhang still around since then. If I was buying I'd want to see a good push through the old high with a bit of volume to give it welly.
Originally their driver monitoring technology was aimed at pretty big iron so BHP Billiton (LON:BLT) for example installed this in multi-ton mining rigs. Similarly there are applications in freight , construction plant etc. Many of these are fully loaded with tech already but are unlikely to go fully autonomous any time soon given implications of malfunctions which while low are potentially disastrous. The CEO of Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) has a good background and a bit of a track record of highly lucrative exits by getting his companies acquired. I'd imagine that is still the likely fate for Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) but again, haven't looked at it in years so may be out of date. Their pipeline is lumpy as hell which combined with low liquidity makes it a bumpy ride
Hi Graham,
Excellent article. I completely agree with your views on Tungsten (LON:TUNG) . The company has a long history of over-promising & under-delivery, fundraisings, plus putting a lot of spin on its trading updates, making them sound more bullish than reality turns out when the next set of figures comes out.
Therefore I would never buy TUNG on a trading update, but would prefer to wait until the proper accounts show a genuine turnaround.
It seems to me that TUNG is struggling to get anywhere near breakeven, over a long period of time. That suggests to me that it's probably not a very good company, and has limited growth potential. So very much a stale story as things currently stand.
I got suckered into the original story a few years ago, when it was hyped to the sky by the pompous Edi Truell. It's nearly always a mistake to revisit old, failed story stocks.
Best wishes, Paul.
In reply to leoleo73, post #18
Based on those impending milestones, today should be the glory days then, but I don't 'see' that in their accounts!
Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
I’m not “seeing” it. It’s just a camera and software. 10years ago dedicated kit would be necessary, now I bet you can get an app that does this kind of thing, thus I suspect margins will be wafer thin.
What am I missing?
In reply to dscollard, post #21
Take a look at what Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) are doing with driverless. They have already implemented it in several places.
In reply to paraic84, post #16
You're very welcome, Paraic! G
In reply to Julianh, post #10
Cheers Julian. Yes, I had a fantastic full breakfast with pancakes & orange juice - perfect start to the day.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #22
Thanks Paul. Yes, Tungsten (LON:TUNG) has an awful lot of spin but at the end of the day, its tangible achievements don't quite match its rhetoric. It's a shame.
In reply to cholertonandrew, post #12
Thanks Andrew, I do wish Tungsten (LON:TUNG) all the best and agree with you that existing management seem pretty good. Isn't there a phrase about good management and bad businesses, and reputations staying intact...?
The IPO intention by Tekmar caught my eye, as it's potentially the kind of investment I like.
However, their 2016 accounts (Companies House), though quite complete don't inspire confidence, with a trading loss, huge intangibles and shareholder net deficit.
Does the phrase "adjusted EBITDA" ring any alarm bells? Sometimes.
Is this an example of a float for the benefit of the company rather than its potential shareholders?