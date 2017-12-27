Small Cap Value Report (Thu 22 Feb 2018) - ZYT, D4T4, XPD, MACF, BKS
Hi, it's Paul here.
I'm running a bit late today, due to a Doctor's appointment (nothing serious), so will be updating this article all afternoon & evening. Please see the header for the announcements that I shall be writing about, plus one or two reader requests.
Update: lots of requests today! I've added the ones that look most interesting into the article header, and will work my way through them this afternoon.
Zytronic (LON:ZYT)
Share price: 490p (down 8.1% today, at 12:42)
No. shares: 16.04m
Market cap: £78.6m
Zytronic is a world-renowned developer and manufacturer of a unique range of internationally award winning optically transparent interactive touch sensor overlay products for use with electronic displays in industrial, self-service and public access equipment.
The current financial year will end on 30 Sep 2018.
This is what it says about trading in the 4 months to end Jan 2018;
Further to the outlook statement given in the preliminary results announcement, current revenues and profits over the first four months of this financial year remain broadly in line with the equivalent period last year.
[published today, 22 Feb 2018]
Checking back, this is what the company said on 12 Dec 2017, in the outlook section of its preliminary results;
The current year has started with orders, revenues and trading along similar levels to that of the prior year, which, together with our strong balance sheet and cash generation, provides a sound base for further growth in dividends and shareholder value. The focus on growth this year will be from expansion in local sales representation in the USA and the Far East, and we shall keep shareholders updated on the progress, and any material developments, over the course of the year.
[published on 12 Dec 2017]
Those two statements essentially say the same thing - trading is flat, or slightly below last year. This is reflected in a share price that is about the same, comparing those two dates.
Valuation - last year normalised EPS was 28.7p, and the StockReport is showing broker consensus of 29.9p for this year. So it sounds as if forecasts might need to be edged down a little, given that the company is struggling…
We all know hindsight is a beautiful thing, but looking back on the GAME Digital (LON:GMD) chart I can see a number of obvious pull back zones.
For anyone who is interested in GAME Digital (LON:GMD), today should be a good entry point - with a target of 50p and a stoploss of 20p.
Paul,as I indicated in my answer to bestace,I quite like companies that hoard cash.It tends to provide a valuable prop to their share prices,particularly where a company is unable to grow its earnings.Yes,of course,companies can attempt to grow their earnings through acquisitions,but genuinely earnings-enhancing acquisitions are hard to find.All too often,companies wind up overpaying for poor assets.So hopefully,Zytronic will take its time and get things right.Or get taken over,which would be fine too.
In reply to lhobson7, post #18
Hi,
There's nothing to report on with GAME Digital (LON:GMD) - I don't want to get sucked into speculating on share price movements. I'll report on it next time there is news.
Other reader requests - I'll try to look at Macfarlane (LON:MACF) , Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) , and Wilmington (LON:WIL) plus the other shares already in the article header. That's probably enough for today.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to simoan, post #40
I'm just leaving the proceeds in cash for now, I'm not really in a hurry to recycle the money into something else.
One other thing I noticed from looking at last year's AGM trading update from Zytronic (LON:ZYT) :
There's no reference to management expectations in today's announcement, from which I think it can be inferred that not only is growth flat this year, the drop off is also below management expectations.
Market responding well to Vitec (LON:VTC) results today. Anyone got any thoughts on this small cap. Have it on my watch list but have not dug into it too deeply yet.
would be more convinced of an entry in GAME Digital (LON:GMD) around 25p or better at 20p. Would want to see evidence of a turnaround in trend - this could happen with half year results at the end of March
In reply to bestace, post #50
I'm just leaving the proceeds in cash for now, I'm not really in a hurry to recycle the money into something else.
Fair enough. I just wondered whether you had anything else in mind because I'm struggling to find much of interest currently that I don't already hold. I just took another small bite of H & T (LON:HAT) at 330p with some of my proceeds from Zytronic but otherwise have cash burning a hole in my pocket. As with Zytronic (LON:ZYT) this morning, I have a great problem completely selling out of fundamentally sound companies when I have more cash than I would like.
There's no reference to management expectations in today's announcement, from which I think it can be inferred that not only is growth flat this year, the drop off is also below management expectations.
This is the problem though, isn't it? We're having to read between the lines and infer all kinds of things from this RNS that only covers 4 months. They really are rubbish at shareholder communication, they clearly put zero effort into it, so I can't really see the point of people wasting shoe leather going to the AGM today - hopefully they'll get a nice biscuit although it'll probably end up being a stale Rich Tea with a lukewarm cuppa from a vending machine! As you can tell, I'm not dreadfully impressed by the Zytronic management.
All the best, Si
In reply to Gromley, post #39
Gromley
I totally agree with you about the cash at GAME Digital (LON:GMD) - the fact the management stopped the dividend after the June interim payment indicates they agree too.
As a minor factor, recent weakness maybe due to the surprise £100 million buy-back announcement by Sports Direct on Tuesday. This presumably reduces the chances of it topping up it stakes in Game, or French Connection (LON:FCCN) (also a touch weak recently) and maybe also Debenhams (LON:DEB) (although that has performed well the last few days).
In reply to nicobos, post #36
Lots of logic there nicobos, but I will remain sceptical. Wincanton (LON:WIN) were nearly destroyed by meddling in Europe. I still believe the only good things to come out of Benfleet have fins and scales!
In reply to AlanJenkins2, post #43
I doubt you'll find anyone who is advocating for unsustainable dividends!
I think you might have had a point if the cash pile was a lot smaller than it actually is. This is how the cash has grown over the last 6 years, compared to profits (figures from the Stockopedia company pages):
Paul pointed out in his report how the company had a duff year in 2013, and that's clear from looking at the blue bars in the chart, but note how even in that year the cash pile increased.
So to my mind it is questionable whether the cash is even needed as a rainy day fund, certainly not all £14.1m of it. The company has not engaged in M&A activity in the past, appears to have no interest in doing so in the future, nor does it appear to have opportunities to reinvest the cash back into the business at high returns on capital.
The way I see it, the cash belongs to the shareholders and if the Zytronic (LON:ZYT) directors can't find a good use for it (as appears to be the case), then I'm sure their shareholders certainly can.
sold out of Zytronic (LON:ZYT) in Sep when it hit my target: been watching it though as price was staging ar ecovery from the downtrend: however, it only peeked above the 200DMA yesterday and has now resoundingly rejected that. It is a good ol indicator of confidence the 200.
worth noting the geographical spread of Zytronic (LON:ZYT) 's revenues: earnings may meet expectations but GBP is appreciating relative to post Brexit lows: I assume they are quoting constant currency? If not then earnings may let a GBP appreciation headwind. Back on the watchlist, I'd fancy a bit below 440p .
Good but expected news from £D4T4, it adds to a recent spate of positive news: I bought a few bucket loads after the dip on earnings last November. The director dealings following their commitments on closing sales in their pipeline added to confidence which now seems to be playing out. If sentiment changes then the broker forecasts of 200p might become more achievable. I am bullish on their technology and capability so I'll ride the waves on this one, less of a trade and more of a conviction for me (and a violation of my 200 rule - though this was a reversal play which didn't move towards the stops and was resilient in the recent sell-off with positive RSI)
Interesting news coming out regarding £FLYB
In reply to Paul Scott, post #49
Just as an aside here, I'm not in game, having missed that, but I had from the sidelines thought that the idea was to merge the sporty stuff of SD with video games. I think this has awesome potential longer term. Some games are really adictive but going to the gym is really boring, what better way of getting fit than playing gta or whatever floats your boat with a physical element and skill ? However it seems that wasn't the idea at all, I still think that potential exists whether it happens through the SD link or not.
K
In reply to bwakem, post #46
It's certainly pertinent to point to the share sales by Elliot Capital (Duodi) as that must be a factor in the current price movements, but I'm not sure one can read them as a verdict on the Game collaboration.
The started selling on the 15th Jan nearly a month before the deal was announced. If the sell off is in anyway linked to the collaboration that would be such a clear example of insider trading as to be unthinkable, surely.
Just for background, Elliott brought GMD to market in 2014 and retained 61% ownership at the IPO, reducing to 43% via a placing a few months later. So you'd think they must have had some form of exit plan albeit at a much lower price than the 200p/share they achieved in the IPO and 260p in the follow up placing.
There was a bit of a storm three years ago when they sold some shares in advance of a profit warning
At the time a spokesperson for the company said
So one would have to presume that they can demonstrate that their selling is not linked to the Sports Direct Deal.
Or am I just being too trusting????
Elliott are said to be in advanced discussions to buy Waterstones, so perhaps the GAME Digital (LON:GMD) sell off just reflects moving on to next big thing?
As a long term holder of Zytronic I certainly agree with Pauls' analysis and I find the large amount of cash held by the company to be very sensible. The financial characteristics of this company (apart from the exposure to a limited number of customers) remain strong and attractive so I find it an easy decision to remain a holder.
In reply to Intravnus, post #34
I have a holding in Arcontech (LON:ARC)
Would echo your sensible points. I'm intrigued by the potential of their new desktop product. If it's able to gain some traction, it could eventually appeal to a wider audience than just global investment banks. That could bring a welcome reduction in customer concentration which is extreme at the moment.
In reply to davidjhill, post #38
Thanks for your comments. I agree with you and in fact I intend to hold too. I was surprised why the market went off to punish this stock. I agree with you with regards to the management too. For quite a while they have been done quite a good job in maximising efficiency, controlling costs and building the business.
Xpediator (LON:XPD) Thanks Paul. There is a recording on the Sharesmag website from 19th October 2017
https://www.sharesmagazine.co.uk/video/stephen-blyth-ceo-and-richard-myson-cfo-of-xpediator-xpd
Paul,
Macfarlane (LON:MACF) Took me a whole day to get half way where you are so thanks. Also I hold Norcros (LON:NXR) I had not "compared and contrasted" before but see your point. Next... find other pension deficits.. I hold Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) fully priced despite deficit, 600 (LON:SIXH) the same. Surely some old legacy state companies must be in the loop? Perhaps £BT.A but that might also be a play on the copper they have in ground (I no longer hold) or one I hold a tiny position National Grid (LON:NG.)
Anyone got a small cap screen for improving pension deficits?
Regards,
Seadoc
In reply to Gromley, post #39
GAME Digital (LON:GMD)
Very insightful post, thanks for sharing!
I have some of my own thoughts, which are probably biased given that I am a holder, but here goes.
VALUATION
For the sake of argument I'm going to assume that:
Last financial year 39 store leases were renegotiated for annualised cost savings of £1.4m.
In the next 18 months, 221 store leases are up for negotiation. A very rough estimate, but that would equate to annualised rental savings of £7-8m.
Contribution from Belong stores is c.£100k (with c.12 month payback periods). Even with 50% profit share agreement in place GAME Digital (LON:GMD) would be looking at £5m annualised contribution once they hit 100 stores (100 stores x £100k per store * 50% profit share).
I originally expected 100 stores to take about 3 years, but maybe things might accelerate with Sports Direct on board?
The 2 bolded figures above already provide enough support to justify the current market cap (£57m) in my opinion.
WORKING CAPITAL REQUIRMENTS
Leaving the above assumption aside for a moment I actually think a lot of the current cash balance is required for peak trading periods. The rationale is as follows:
Experience has taught me to never like debt, however, I'm comfortable with the above as the business is currently cash generative and I want any additional cash to be re-invested into the Belong stores (which is what is happening).
EV
To take things one step further, if we assume that GAME Digital (LON:GMD) were to liquidate post peak trading, then (using July 2017 Y/E figures) after clearing all liabilities the company would have surplus cash of c.£60m. This should, in my opinion, maintain a floor for the share price of c.30p.
Also bear in mind that OCF was positive in both the last years (it was £7.7m in 2016/17) so things would have to go really wrong for this to turn negative.
SPORTS DIRECT
As for the deal with Sports Direct, I don't know why GAME Digital (LON:GMD) would sign up to it if it was a bad deal. If the terms were bad they could (easily?) have walked away and continued as they were. As pointed out above they had/have plenty of cash and unused facilities open to them.
The only thing I was skeptical of was how much in-store rent Sports Direct will charge GAME Digital (LON:GMD). Presumably this will be low but what's to stop SP jacking this up if things take off and they want more than 50% of the bottom line?