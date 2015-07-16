Small Cap Value Report (Thu 30 Nov 2017) - LAM, LTHM, SIV, OTB, HMLH,
Good morning! It's Paul here - bright-eyed & bushy tailed!
I've added 5 companies in the article header above, which have been interesting companies before. There might be time for 1 or 2 reader requests too.
(work in progress)
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Lamprell plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the upgrade and refurbishment of offshore jackup rigs; fabrication; assembly and new build construction for the offshore oil and gas and renewable sector, including jackup rigs and liftboats; Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and other offshore and onshore structures, and oilfield engineering services, including the upgrade and refurbishment of land rigs. The Company's subsidiaries include Lamprell Energy Limited, Lamprell Investment Holdings Limited, Lamprell Dubai LLC, Lamprell Sharjah WLL, Maritime Offshore Limited, Maritime Offshore Construction Limited and International Inspection Services Limited. more »
6 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Good morning Paul, welcome back.
It would be good to get your views on Seeing Machines (LON:SEE).
Also, there was lots of discussion yesterday about which broking platforms people use and their experiences. I thought it would be interesting to poll this board and see what everyone uses. So I whipped up a quick survey on Typeform if readers feel they want to share. Link here: https://voxpops.typeform.com/to/Z7OaLN. I hope that's ok? I'll publish the findings with this board once we've got some responses.
cheers
Francis
Paul, could you look at Northern Bear (NTBR) if you get a chance? Profitable Microcap.
My morning smallcap tweet:
James Latham (LON:LTHM), ST Ives (LON:SIV), Lamprell (LON:LAM), Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP), Flowgroup (LON:FLOW), HML Holdings (LON:HMLH), Graphene Nanochem (LON:GRPH), Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)
Latham James (LTHM) H1 rev up 7% but pretax down 12% due to higer material cost. Pension deficit under IAS19 down from £16.6m at 31 March 2017 to £8.5m. H2 has started well with growing revenues at slightly higher margins.
St Ives (SIV) 3 months trading ahead of management's expectations. Rev up 4%.
Lamprell (LAM) warns FY earnings materially below current market expectations due to worsening cost overruns on East Anglia One offshore windfarm project. Project now expected to make a significant loss
Hargreaves Servs (HSP) H1 trading in line but anticipates a strong H2 from coal outperformance.
Flowgroup (FLOW) Decides to limit costomers to <250,000, will save the Company approximately £2.5m due to lower regulatory payments. Should beome profitable 6 months sooner. CEO Tony Stiff kicked out to save money. "Whilst profitability remains broadly in line with market expectations, the flat level of customer accounts will have an impact >HML Holdings (HMLH) H1 fev up 25% but adj EPS 1.9p (2.1p). "Adjusted earnings are calculated before interest, amortisation and share based payment charges." Before interest? WTF? EPS 1.2p (1.4p). Blames ne-off costs primarily relating to the integration of acquisitions and associated investments in infrastructure. Margins here actually getting worse as it increases scale. Has beome a serial disappointer.
Graphene Nanochem (GRPH) suspended pending reverse takeover of CG TekBuild Pte a special purpose vehicle set up by Austrilia's Coulter Group Pty "to consolidate a portfolio of projects and opportunities undertaken by the Coulter Group in the development, construction, installation and operations of enhanced modular building."
Seeing Machines (SEE) has won two major Guardian deals in 2017 in the Middle East and Russia, total 5,620 Guardian units. Delivery over a one to two year timeframe. SEE's largest single fleet customer deals to date.
Hi Paul - Lamprell (LON:LAM) ? I thought oil & gas sector was not your patch?
In reply to MarkGar, post #2
I'd second Northern Bear (NTBR)
In reply to fwyburd, post #1
I get an error when I follow the survey link. I’m on my iPad in case that’s relevant.
“Uh oh, the typeform you’re trying to view doesn’t exist”