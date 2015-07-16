Small Cap Value Report (Thu 30 Nov 2017) - LAM, LTHM, SIV, OTB, HMLH,

Good morning! It's Paul here - bright-eyed & bushy tailed!

I've added 5 companies in the article header above, which have been interesting companies before. There might be time for 1 or 2 reader requests too.



(work in progress)



Lamprell plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of fabrication, engineering and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries. The principal activities of the Company and its subsidiaries are the upgrade and refurbishment of offshore jackup rigs; fabrication; assembly and new build construction for the offshore oil and gas and renewable sector, including jackup rigs and liftboats; Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) and other offshore and onshore structures, and oilfield engineering services, including the upgrade and refurbishment of land rigs. The Company's subsidiaries include Lamprell Energy Limited, Lamprell Investment Holdings Limited, Lamprell Dubai LLC, Lamprell Sharjah WLL, Maritime Offshore Limited, Maritime Offshore Construction Limited and International Inspection Services Limited. more »

LSE Price
62p
Change
-11.4%
Mkt Cap (£m)
239.2
P/E (fwd)
n/a
Yield (fwd)
n/a
StockRank
Lamprell (LON:LAM LON:LAM)
1d 1w 1m 6m 1y 5y



6 Comments on this Article

fwyburd 36 mins ago 1 of 6
2

Good morning Paul, welcome back.
It would be good to get your views on Seeing Machines (LON:SEE).

Also, there was lots of discussion yesterday about which broking platforms people use and their experiences. I thought it would be interesting to poll this board and see what everyone uses. So I whipped up a quick survey on Typeform if readers feel they want to share. Link here: https://voxpops.typeform.com/to/Z7OaLN. I hope that's ok? I'll publish the findings with this board once we've got some responses.
cheers
Francis
1 reply
MarkGar 28 mins ago 2 of 6
1

Paul, could you look at Northern Bear (NTBR) if you get a chance? Profitable Microcap.
1 reply
MrContrarian 26 mins ago 3 of 6

My morning smallcap tweet:

James Latham (LON:LTHM), ST Ives (LON:SIV), Lamprell (LON:LAM), Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP), Flowgroup (LON:FLOW), HML Holdings (LON:HMLH), Graphene Nanochem (LON:GRPH), Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Latham James (LTHM) H1 rev up 7% but pretax down 12% due to higer material cost. Pension deficit under IAS19 down from £16.6m at 31 March 2017 to £8.5m. H2 has started well with growing revenues at slightly higher margins.
St Ives (SIV) 3 months trading ahead of management's expectations. Rev up 4%.
Lamprell (LAM) warns FY earnings materially below current market expectations due to worsening cost overruns on East Anglia One offshore windfarm project. Project now expected to make a significant loss
Hargreaves Servs (HSP) H1 trading in line but anticipates a strong H2 from coal outperformance.
Flowgroup (FLOW) Decides to limit costomers to <250,000, will save the Company approximately £2.5m due to lower regulatory payments. Should beome profitable 6 months sooner. CEO Tony Stiff kicked out to save money. "Whilst profitability remains broadly in line with market expectations, the flat level of customer accounts will have an impact >HML Holdings (HMLH) H1 fev up 25% but adj EPS 1.9p (2.1p). "Adjusted earnings are calculated before interest, amortisation and share based payment charges." Before interest? WTF? EPS 1.2p (1.4p). Blames ne-off costs primarily relating to the integration of acquisitions and associated investments in infrastructure. Margins here actually getting worse as it increases scale. Has beome a serial disappointer.
Graphene Nanochem (GRPH) suspended pending reverse takeover of CG TekBuild Pte a special purpose vehicle set up by Austrilia's Coulter Group Pty "to consolidate a portfolio of projects and opportunities undertaken by the Coulter Group in the development, construction, installation and operations of enhanced modular building."
Seeing Machines (SEE) has won two major Guardian deals in 2017 in the Middle East and Russia, total 5,620 Guardian units. Delivery over a one to two year timeframe. SEE's largest single fleet customer deals to date.

| Link | Share
Ramridge 23 mins ago 4 of 6
1

Hi Paul - Lamprell (LON:LAM) ? I thought oil & gas sector was not your patch?
| Link | Share
danpollard 14 mins ago 5 of 6

In reply to MarkGar, post #2

I'd second Northern Bear (NTBR)
| Link | Share
JohnEustace 4 mins ago 6 of 6

In reply to fwyburd, post #1

I get an error when I follow the survey link. I’m on my iPad in case that’s relevant.
“Uh oh, the typeform you’re trying to view doesn’t exist”
| Link | Share

About Paul Scott

Paul Scott

I trained as an accountant with a Top 5 firm, but that was so boring that I spent too much time in the 1990s being a disco bunny, and busting moves on the dancefloor, and chilling out with mates back at either my house or theirs, and having a lot of fun!Then spent 8 years as FD for a ladieswear retail chain called "Pilot", leaving on great terms in 2002 - having been a key player in growing the business 10 fold. If the truth be told, I partied pretty hard at the weekends too, so bank reconciliations on Monday mornings were more luck than judgement!! But they were always correct.I got bored with that and decided to become a professional small caps investor in 2002. I made millions, but got too cocky, and lost the lot in 2008, due to excessive gearing. A miserable, wilderness period occurred from 2008-2012.Since then, the sun has begun to shine again! I am now utterly briliant again, and immerse myself in small caps, and am a walking encyclopedia on the subject. I love writing a daily report for Stockopedia.com on most weekday mornings, constantly researching daily results & trading updates for small caps. Cheese! more »

Follow

1594
Followers
26
Following


