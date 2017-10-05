Small Cap Value Report (Thu 5 Oct 2017) - RBG, ACRL, RMV
Good morning, it's Paul here!
Internet disruption
This is probably the biggest investing theme of our times. As I've mentioned many times before, many sectors have already, or are in the process of being turned upside down by the internet. Therefore I feel it's essential to carefully think about business models of all companies we invest in, and ponder what opportunities & threats might emerge from the internet.
A wider issue is that internet disruption has made value investing much more dangerous than in the past. We can no longer just assume that mean reversion will kick in, and low PER stocks/sectors gradually recover. All too often, low PER stocks now are companies that are struggling to stand still, as internet disrupters eat away at their market share (e.g. estate agents Foxtons (LON:FOXT) or Countrywide (LON:CWD) ).
It also presents bargains (such as Next (LON:NXT) sub-£40 recently) where the market seemingly ignored its highly successful internet business, and priced it wrongly as a declining business.
Why am I mentioning this again? Well, I read yesterday that Tom Winnifrith wrote about a tiny investment being made by Concha (LON:CHA) in a startup called UcaDO. This company intends to offer a free property listings site. This is intended to not only cut out the need for estate agents, but presumably also cuts out the need for Rightmove (where I have a short position), Zoopla, etc.
The idea is that UcaDO hopes to make money from charging relevant businesses such as removals firms, tradesmen, etc, to connect with people who are moving house, and UcaDO earns referral fees. That sounds a neat idea. Although whether the revenues would be enough to cover the considerable costs of building & maintaining a listings site, is open to question. Above all, the marketing costs of telling people that the free property listings site exists and persaude them to use it, would be very large. A quick google search shows there are other free listings sites already out there.
Then it struck me that surely the above model is ideal for Google? They've got the people & computing power to knock up a simple property listings sites in no time. If they let property agents, and individuals…
In reply to andrea34l, post #10
MrContrarian,
Just thought I would say thanks for your daily summaries, they are a nice little starter in advance of any more detailed input from Paul/Graham, and also potentially highlight extra opportunities for one to research.
Yes, I agree. Thanks MrC for your quickfire comments - definitely adds value, and helps me spot anything important I've missed! Keep 'em coming!
Regards, Paul.
In reply to purpleski, post #19
In fairness to Simon Thompson, he's a good tipster overall, that's why he has a big following.
On the downside, he's not critical enough. He just accepts all information at face value, and doesn't really question anything. Hence why he was duped into recommending Chinese frauds & Globo.
My feeling is that you've got to be a lot more streetwise in this game, to avoid the disasters. Admission Documents often contain numerous warning signs for risky companies, and should be read carefully. Especially the risk warnings, and disclosures at the back.
It's educational to re-read the admission documents for companies which do go bust, and you'll often find there are numerous warning signs buried in the detail.
Still, we're all learning as we go along, and each fresh disaster teaches us something new.
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) seems another clear warning that IPOs where founders cash in their chips, should be treated with great suspicion. A lot of the fresh money raised in ACRL's IPO was to pay off shareholder loans, as I flagged here in Nov 2016, when it floated.
Anyway, happy to have been of service, if these reports steered some readers away from this horrible stock. It's stuff like this which really motivates me to keep writing these reports - if Graham & I can help readers avoid the many banana skins on AIM, then we're providing a worthwhile service.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to emmettsmith, post #16
Emmett said;
Very interesting comments on RMV. So if an estate agent came around to sell your property and said they advertise on "free site" but not on Rightmove, would you instruct them? (Assuming all other factors of the service are constant).
Of course not! But that's not the point I was making.
If Google or another big tech co launches a free property listings website, available to everyone - estate agents, and individuals, and publicises it enough to get it noticed. Then the logical thing that would happen, is that estate agents en masse would stop using Rightmove, Zoopla, etc, and just move everything over to the new site. Or maybe run in parallel for a while. New site would have to spend a ton of marketing money, to get consumers to use it. That's the big threat to Rightmove, and I think it's ultimately what could kill Rightmove's profits, at some point.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #42
I agree, although due to the legal arse-covering involved with these things, some of the risks disclosed can feel a bit boiler plate and you could equally well go back to a document for a successful listing and find a whole bunch of risks disclosed that turned out to be nothing. So there may be an element of hindsight bias in re-reading the document for a failed company and spotting the red flags.
A few months ago I remember you mentioned that if you ever got some time, you might write in a bit more depth about how you go about reading through an admission document.
It would be great to see a post on that... if you ever get some time.
In reply to bestace, post #44
In fairness to Paul he did read the admission document at the time and flagged up the crucial issues on this site , anyone listening to him would not have bought
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-8-nov-2016-fevr-rcn-kws-acrl-pub-157297/
In reply to rhomboid1, post #45
Yes he did, and I read it at the time, but I'm making a much broader point than the specific case of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL).
With regard to Rightmove and Alphabet/Google I think it is worth considering that they would look at their business in completely different ways.
With Rightmove a house listing is a service for which they can charge the estate agent and indirectly you.
If Alphabet were to provide a free listings site (as they provide free search, email calendar, translation, maps, streetview etc etc), the product they will sell is data. That is to say, while your identity would be kept anonymous, the data on what you are selling, what you are searching for etc has value that they can sell on for advertising and market research purposes.
As someone said, the product is you!
And that's not necessarily a bad thing.
As regards Rightmove owning this space because everyone uses it............... wasn't the same pretty much true of MySpace in 2006 and then came along a competitor by the name of Facebook?
What innovation have Rightmove brought to the market in the last few years? I've not been in the market for a few years so I don't know for sure but if the answer is nothing much, then someday someone will come along with a better idea of how to do it and their days will be over. Innovate or die!
In reply to peterthegreat, post #40
The people I know are private companies with their own brands but also producing supermarket label. Who do you think makes the supermarket label products? Often the same people who also sell their own brands! The supermarkets squeeze the price of the own label products often going to companies who don't meet the high standards they claim to demand. They then find these companies can't provide the right quantities at the right time. My contacts find it a lot easier to get price increases for their own brands which are in demand. Supermarkets do not always have it their own way but if you are only supplying for their label you are stuffed!
Paul-
"EDIT: I'll revisit the Deltic proposals later - maybe tomorrow or over the weekend, as I want to go through the detail properly, not rush out a response".
Just as well you didn't comment earlier as in the last announcement of the day Deltic/Ranimul's net debt Feb. 18 forecast has just shot up from £7.2m to £29.3m. Others earlier discussed a rule of thumb net debt to PTP ratio of 3. Well, this is now over 10!
In reply to Phil Dunphy, post #4
Phil - my understanding is that MGR (Miton) is a fund manager and hence I would have thought the Accrol holding would be for one of their funds and not as part of the companies assets. Obviously DYOR
A late clarification from Deltic on their merger proposal :
https://www.investegate.co.uk/deltic-group--the-/rns/clarification-statement/201710051832418772S/
Two key points :
1. Their quoted net debt forecasts excluded the " Ranimul Loan" (easy mistake to make, forgetting that a loan is a form of debt!)
2. The timescale would be 3 to 4 months rather than 2-3 months as even though they don't think this would be considered as a reverse takeover, Revolution would still need to issue a prospectus to issue 20% more shares (apparently).
Whilst I can understand how that mistake was made, it does damage their credibility a little.
Personally though I would think that their timescales may be even longer, given that the RBG board are pretty clear they don't support the Deltic initiative (could it be because over and above synergies Deltic believe removing the management would be part of the benefits delivered?) Wouldn't they have to get significant shareholder support to trigger an EGM to remove the management in order to push the merger through? (And BTW that is a genuine non-rhetorical question as I'm really not sure how that would play out - In any case I gave up on rhetorical questions. I mean really what's the point?)
Edit : Whoops I see sharw had already flagged the net debt revision
In reply to Ramridge, post #38
Hi Ramridge
Thank you for you comment.
I was looking at the Stockopedia figures which show profit £7.38m and debt £19.00m. I will have to be more careful!
KR
Michael
Accrol - if and when this resumes trading, the shares will plummet to 40p. Eps is in free fall and you can put a low Pe multiple on that Eps. There will be no dividend and hence no real support on the downside.
This is not an isolated case on Aim unfortunately. What a shambles.
However it's the HSE issue which makes this story quite odd/disturbing ?? Do most employers not have liability insurance. Does a plc not take a provision for the damages ?? What has happened ??
Paul FYI you have a small typo in the title - missed shift key. I'm sitting on the fence a while longer with Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - having sold 25% or so of my holding after the first bid. More RNSs throughout the day today. It looks like Deltic have until the end of Tuesday to make a firm offer. Nail-biting stuff!
In reply to grb, post #54
Thanks grb - typo replaced.
RBG - it's not just about Deltic. There's also the chance of shareholders holding out - i.e. saying no to Stonegate, and requiring a higher price. I don't know what Instis think, but my feeling is we should stick it out & require Stonegate to pay a proper price. So I'm voting NO to their 203 offer - it's too low.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to gus 1065, post #14
lawyered to death and lengthy Prospectus.
I've just had a read through the RNS from Deltic this morning, regarding their proposed merger with Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (in which I hold a long position), and I am trying to get my head around the numbers.
I thought it might be useful to lay out some thoughts, and perhaps receive feedback from my rather simple analysis from those who are more knowledgeable in understanding how the numbers in a merger fit together.
A few initial points:
Valuing Combined Group
a) Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) (figures taken from TU released this week)
Adj EBITDA = £15m
Annual maintenance CAPEX = £6m (2017: £4.2m, 2016: £5.4m)
b) Deltic
Adj EBITDA = £14m
Annual maintenance/refurbishment CAPEX = £10m (2019e £7.9m, 2020e: £6.2m)
a) + b) Combined Group
Adj EBITDA = £29m
Maintenance/Refurbishment CAPEX = £16m
Potential Synergy Savings = £5m
FCF = £18m
Assuming a P/FCF=15, and Deltic's current debt of c£30, then a combined entity EV, based on cashflow, should be c£240m
Assuming 65% of new group is owned by current Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) shareholders, then their diluted stake in the new company = £156m (£240m*65%)
...vs £103m that has been offered by Stonegate. i.e a 51% uplift on the current offer (or c.307p per share)
Conclusion
A merger will create a group with a possible value of 307p per current Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) share. Not too bad versus my initial hesitancy.
I'm sure I'm misunderstanding something, but I'm not sure what, so any pointers would be appreciated.
FWIW I have rejected Stonegate's opportunistic offer.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #42
Hi Paul
Thank you for your reply.
My comment, as I mention in another comment, was slightly tongue in cheek (and more than a bit glib) and I am sure ST’s picks that go wrong get more coverage that his good calls, such is human nature.
That said I stick by my opinion that the IC/ST style is not for me. What I like about your/Graham’s (and often times your readers posts) column is that you bring the good or bad points of companies to readers attention but there is very much an onus on the reader to DYOR. Whereas with the likes of ST/Questor/Daily Mail I have always got the impression tips (I don’t even really like the word “tips”) given are couched in a language of “buy this because I recommend it”.
Thanks as always for all you do each day.
KR
Michael
In reply to Wimbledonsprinter, post #35
I agree.
The idea is not that suddenly paying advisers in shares and all IPO's will be multi-baggers super successes. That's not how it works.
But it would just focus minds in the corporate finance department, and align interests. Anyway, only an idea, and will never happen.