Small Cap Value Report (Tue 12 June 2018) - BOO, PKG, MOTR, TED, AIR, FDEV
Good morning!
Of interest today are:
- Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) - trading update
- Park (LON:PKG) - final results
- Motorpoint (LON:MOTR) - final results
- Ted Baker (LON:TED) - trading update
- Air Partner (LON:AIR) - final results
- Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) - trading update
Sorry for the slow start this morning!
I'm updating the above list in response to reader requests and as I figure out which stories I want to prioritise.
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO)
- Share price: 213.25p (-3%)
- No. of shares: 1149.5 million
- Market cap: £2,450 million
This online fast-fashion retailer is an honorary small-cap, as many in this community have been watching it since it was a tiddler (relatively speaking).
The shares have been back on another great run since last April, up 50% since then.
We are firmly in the middle of the range created over the past year:
The sales table for Q1 shows a great set of percentages:
Growth in the core boohoo brand has slowed to 10% at constant exchange rates (CER). (For context, last year, the boohoo brand reported sales up 44% at CER.)
So the main growth driver has been PLT, whose revenues have surged again by almost 160% to £79 million.
I wonder if PLT has been stealing some of the growth that boohoo might otherwise have experienced? Although not serving exactly the same markets, they are each providing dresses and tops to 16-24 year old girls at a similarly cheap price point.
PLT remains 33% owned by the Kamani family. Perhaps there was some selling this morning out of disappointment that growth had been so heavily weighted toward PLT, which has this large minority shareholding, rather than toward the boohoo brand?
Nasty Gal also performed well, revenues up 150% to £7 million.
Outlook statement: trading has been in line with expectations.
For the full year, we continue to expect group revenue growth to be 35% to 40% with adjusted EBITDA margin between 9% to 10%. All other guidance…
Since it caught your eye - I would be very interested in your thoughts on Ted Baker (LON:TED)
Solid company, solid performance - was not happy about rising debt at last results, but fortunately no balance sheet this time!
My understanding sales / sqft on constant currency are rising, but this is driven by online / wholesale / licensing and the growth in wholesale is guided lower than 1st half - so would there be any like for like increase at full year.
I hold and intend to do so for the long term , although given above, I feel there will be opportunities to buy this company at a very attractive valuation.
Have I missed something or has Paul gone AWOL?
In reply to Camtab, post #11
I don't feel the assessment that Air Partner (LON:AIR) "has been run by buffoons" is right. My view, reading yesterday's statement, is that it was a textbook case of how a responsible executive team and board should act. They took the issue seriously as soon as it was notified to them, they were as open as they could be with shareholders and left no stone unturned to get at the truth of what had happened and why. This is actually an example of good corporate governance.
The fact that the issue came to light from internal sources and not the external audit I also find reassuring. Certainly it shows a lack of controls in the finance department and that is something that the company will no doubt address. (I hold)
In reply to FREng, post #14
That's interesting, FREng. But I can't think why that would be the case. I notice there are a number of companies within that industry (collective investments) that aren't ranked - eg Woodford Patient Capital Trust (LON:WPCT)
Maybe one for the Stockopedia boffins?
In reply to Matboulton, post #9
Hello, what do you think is toppy for Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) out of curiosity? I ask as interested owner. In past cycles when they are in a bottoming to potential recovery phase in profit trajectory (2013) they traded at about 14x with a significantly poorer underlying margin and return on capital performance. So today Vertu seems like a bigger and better business. Thanks
In reply to Matboulton, post #9
Motorpoint: falls after Numis downgrade
10:04
* Vehicle retailer Motorpoint falls 8 pct after house broker Numis downgrades to "add" from "buy"
* Says shares still have upside but have been on a strong run (+78 pct in the last year)
* Sees cash generation as solid, plans to roll-out one new site per year on track
* Rating means it now sees less than a 20 pct upside to shares, according to the broker's own methodology
* Worst day for the stock since October 2016, top faller on Stoxx 600
Hi Graham,
Looks like you already have a lot on your plate for today, but if you are looking for something extra to add to the challenging list you already have for today, could I suggest iomart (LON:IOM) which has announced FY results today and whilst the company continues to growth, arguably, the pace is slowing and the RNS today seem to be more concerned about self-congratulatory comments regarding the past 10 years, rather than what comes next. Keen to hear your thoughts on it!
James
In reply to wildshot, post #2
re: Air Partner (LON:AIR), I'll see if I can squeeze it in, may have to drop something else! Thanks for the suggestion. G
In reply to FREng, post #14
Stocko don’t give ranks for investment companies (investment trusts, etc. See e.g. Standard Life Smaller Companies investment Trust. I am sure the Stocko boffins can give a full answer. My guess is that ranks and guru screens might be considered meaningless because any trends identified would ne based only on the underlying investments which might be bought or sold at any time. The relevant information here is the growth of the share price, any dividend and the discount or premium to the net asset value.
Having said which, Stocko does provide rank scores for Burford Capital (LON:BUR) which is also effectively an investment company, though they invest in litigations rather than other companies.
In reply to Julianh, post #23
Actually Stocko does rank quite a few investment trusts and REITS but not all. Not sure how they decide which qualify for a ranking though.
In reply to Whitbourne, post #17
I am inclined to agree with Whitbourne that I don't think Air Partner (LON:AIR) "is run by buffoons" although they should have picked up the problem earlier - that's why the FD has gone. Hopefully this issue is now covered although there will be an impact on the '19 results.
I also would be interested to hear your view Graham. I hold and bought more on the drop when the news of the problem came out as I thought it was likely to be limited in its impact on the business so happy with the SP response so far today
In reply to Ned Kelly, post #25
I wrote on 31st May: 'The board appear to be taking all the right measures.' and noted the issue was raised internally and added to my position.
This appears to be borne out in their statements of yesterday and the SP has risen on the news.
The results made for good reading.
For me, it would be positive to see some directors buying shares.
Decent director share ownership gives investors confidence.
In reply to Reacher, post #6
I see Simon Thompson of IC has just written a positive review of B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) rating then a buy
https://www.investorschronicle.co.uk/comment/2018/06/12/corporate-activity-to-boost-bp-marsh/
Sorry if I have upset anyone, but I was merely asking why is Paul not doing his usual commitment from Tues to Thurs. I did look back to see if there was any holiday or absence mentioned, but couldn't see anything.
In reply to sharmvr, post #15
Hi V, thanks for the insights on £TED!
It's not really a small-cap but I am interested to buy it around these levels (or preferably below!). As I say in the report, it's on the WL now.
Sales/sq ft down in the period - it would be good to know by how much exactly and what is the CER position. Online and wholesale both doing nicely.
G
In reply to Matboulton, post #9
Just to share a little personal experience - I bought my most recent car from Motorpoint in February this year and was impressed - with the quality of the stock and the whole purchasing process, which was simple from end to end and handled in both a professional and friendly manner. It couldn't have been easier.
I asked the salesperson at point of purchase whether they were seeing sales decreasing and he said quite the opposite. Perhaps people are reflecting upon the value to be had in a nearly new car with low mileage rather than suffer the depreciation of a new car. If so, that may play well to Motorpoint's business model.
For what its worth in terms of their comments on customer retention/repeat sales I would be very happy to use them again for future car purchases.
Richard
Dear Graham,
Would love to know your views on what constitutes the moat at Burberry. I am no expert in these retail brands, and would really be grateful to learn more.
Regards,
M
In reply to MarkOR, post #31
echo the request for what is the moat at Burberry
Maybe I am being a bit thick here but isn't it the same moat as Coca Cola, Disney, etc. ?
In reply to HornBlower, post #32
It's just a powerful brand. The equestrian knight symbol, the reputation for excellence, the prestige (among Chinese and Middle East buyers more so than among British people), the history, this is why Burberry can earn 70% gross margin on very expensive products rather than 50% gross margin on very cheap products (ASC/BOO).