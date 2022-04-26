Good morning! We should be back up to full strength again today, with Paul & Roland on duty.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) - this bar / cafe operator has reported full-year sales and profitability ahead of consensus forecasts for the year ended 17 April. I’m impressed by the quality of this operation and its growth ambitions, but I’m wary of the impact of rising costs and capex.

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) - this cybersecurity firm has reported a maiden profit. I think it may finally be starting to deliver on its potential, supported by favourable market dynamics. I’d want to do further research, but I’m definitely encouraged by today’s numbers.

Focusrite (LON:TUNE) - I think this musical equipment supplier has delivered a solid set of half-year results in somewhat trying circumstances. Although I expect more measured growth in the future, I remain a fan and do not think the current valuation is excessive.

Share price: 257p (+4% at 08.30)

Shares in issue: 102.7m

Market cap: £253m

Trading update

“Record sales for the 52 weeks ended 17 April 2022”

Loungers is a fast-growing cafe / bar operator with two brands, Cosy Club and Lounge. Both formats are all-day offerings that appeal to a wide range of customers. The business is highly-rated by us here at the SCVR. While the shares don’t…