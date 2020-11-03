Good morning! It's Paul here with the SCVR for Tuesday. Jack's busy with other stuff, so it'll probably just be me today.

Agenda - this is what has caught my eye this morning -

Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) - significant acquisition, and placing

Victoria (LON:VCP) - 2nd lockdown comments & trading update

Telit Communications (LON:TCM) - 2 possible bidders

Up Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) - Full year results

Warehouse Reit (LON:WHR) - Half year results

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) - Trading statement

.

.

Share price: 45.0p (up 1% at 08:33)

No. shares: 195.2m + 87.5m placing + ?19.3m option shares? + up to 9.3m open offer = max 311.3m

Market cap: £140.1m (subject to change, depending on outcome of open offer)

I reported in yesterday’s SCVR about this company’s trading update. However, there has been a flurry of subsequent announcements, concerning quite a large (relative to ACRL’s market cap) acquisition, and a placing/open offer to finance it.

Acquisition & launch of ABB (accelerated book…