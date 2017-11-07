Small Cap Value Report (Tue 7 Nov 2017) - TRCS, IGP, FEVR, BLTG, JPR, IDEA, CTP, UPGS
Hi, it's Paul here!
Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Interview
Early notice, for Tracsis results which will be published this Weds morning.
As is traditional now, I will be recording an audio interview over the phone with John McArthur, CEO of Tracsis. The interview will be recorded & published this Thu.
So if you have any questions to put to John, then please email them on Weds to both me and John, using these email addresses:
Me: QSCquestions@gmail.com
CEO of Tracsis: J.McArthur@tracsis.com
We're trying out this email method, to save me having to spend ages preparing for the interview.
See you in the morning!
Intercede (LON:IGP)
Share price: 34p (down 9.3% today)
No. shares: 50.5m
Market cap: £17.2m
Trading update (profit warning) - this announcement came out yesterday at 1:58 pm. This is most inconvenient, and unfair for investors. It gives city traders an advantage, in that they can sell quickly, before private investors (many of whom will be busy with their day jobs) have a chance to react. All trading updates should come out at 7am. Companies need to ensure that Board meetings (to decide whether to issue a profit warning) are only be held after the market has closed. Then the RNS can go out at 7am. This would comply with the stock exchange rules about issuing bad news without delay.
About this company - the description below sounds quite interesting, but unfortunately its financial performance in recent years has been considerably less impressive than the narrative (see Stockopedia graphical history below);
Intercede is a software and service company specializing in identity, credential management and secure mobility. Its solutions create a foundation of trust between connected people, devices and apps and combine expertise with innovation to provide world-class cybersecurity.
Intercede has been delivering solutions to high profile customers, from the US and UK governments to some of the world's largest corporations, telecommunications providers and information technology firms, for over 20 years.
There was a profit warning in Oct 2016, which I reported on here, concluding that the company was too difficult to value, due to erratic financial performance.
Profit warning - the…
Conviviality Retail, CVR, a popular share here with a good stockrank gave an update this morning. Revenues up 9.2% on the same period last year, good growth in all divisions. Naturally, the shareprice is down this morning.
Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) trading update, strong trading has continued and now expects to materially beat forecasts, for full year results, shares are up 10%.
Any chance of a look at UPGS and Blanco always worth hearing your views on red flags with the latter.
Cheers
In reply to Owen001, post #2
Morning Owen001,
Yes, Castleton Technology (LON:CTP) is on my list of things to look at today.
From an initial quick skim of the figures, I've jotted down the following notes:
I'll add more detail later.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to clarea, post #5
Hi clarea,
Yes, I'll be reporting on Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG) and UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) results today.
I'll put up the tickers now, in the header, of companies on my list to report on today. So that way everyone can see what I shall be writing about, in advance.
Regards, Paul.
UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS) is an interesting case. It probably deserves the wooden spoon for being the fastest company going from IPO (first dealing date March 2017) to first profit warning (September 2017), a mere 6 months. The sp dropped some 50% on 11/9.
Today's final results for FY2017 are excellent, but the company has repeated the warnings about FY2018 headwinds.
After a long chinwag with the left side of my brain, have decided to pass.
UPGS "Highlights of the product portfolio have included the performance of Progress, the cookware and kitchen electrical brand, which is now listed with several retailers including, as of January 2018, a major UK supermarket;"
The major UK supermarket would appear to be https://www.tesco.com/direct/home-furniture/cookware/cat41690004.cat?catId=4294711683+4294877839¤tPageType=Category&pageViewType=grid&sortBy=1&lastFilter=Brand|Progress&responseToRender=Products&loadMoreTile=true&pageType=category&offset=0
In reply to Ramridge, post #8
Remember Boo.com. Its shares slumped from a 50p IPO price in March 2014 to low 20s at end of 2014 when several NEDs started buying shares. UPGS is less than a year old as a public company and, unlike Boo, is paying a healthy dividend which puts its shares on a yield of over 5%. Whoops. Just noticed that the chairman and a NED have invested a very healthy slug this morning. A very good sign.
In reply to DarwenLad, post #10
The NED chap appears to have invested £375,000 of his pension into UP Global Sourcing Holdings (LON:UPGS). Now that's putting your money where your mouth is!
Paul,
I'd welcome your views on First Derivatives (LON:FDP) which reported today. TechMarketView's report this morning is positive and the outlook statement is positive too. It's currently high momentum (99), High Quality (80) and Low value (7) but has recent broker upgrades. The SP has fallen slightly today.
In reply to DarwenLad, post #10
Yes, I remember boo.com, it was a poorly executed fashion dot com era company that was liquidated in 2000 :)
I couldn't understand why Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) would associate themselves with such a failure by using a similar name and this put me off investing for a while.
Paul,
Re your comment on Intercede (LON:IGP) - " It's dawning on me that I don't have the expertise to invest in this sector."
I was discussing this very subject with a fellow investor this morning. If I don't understand the industry a company is in then I ignore it but if I believe the sector itself is a serious medium term growth story I will consider investment trusts or ETF's.
I therefore have 2-3% positions in each of-
Cyber Security- ETFS ISE CYBER SECURITY GO UCITS ETF (LON:ISPY)
Robotics- IS AUTO & ROBOTICS UCITS USD ACC ETF (LON:RBTX)
Biotech- Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) and International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT)
This way I cover what I think are potential huge growth areas without taking the risk on individual stocks I cannot properly assess.
Dave
Fevr have an excellent brand which I think will protect it in bars and social settings, but supermarket competition is certainly mounting. I’ve had a couple of G&Ts over the last few weeks and noticed when buying my supplies from the local Tesco that new brands are emerging on the higher echelons of Tonic shelf. Being a cheapskate, I plumped for a cheaper elderflower alternative and thought it was good stuff. Nothing new I know but having sold my holding a month or so ago I feel like I should jump on the train of doommongery.
Just to add, Northern Bear Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) have issued a trading update (seemingly in the middle of tha day unless investegate have been really slow on my alerts). On the plus side it seems positive to me and we have the all important exceeded expectations.
As Paul always says it would be good if they could quantify this with what the expectations were, and what they are now. The only number they actually compare to is last year, saying they beat them and reiterating that this is a tough hurdle to beat.
But an update issued within trading hours that is vague is something that surely could have been handled better. If they had to issue it in trading hours due to a leak say so.
In reply to pgs501, post #16
Thank you for the alert, pgs501. I have bought some more Northern Bear. Like you, I am perplexed as to why the update should be issued at 2.45 pm.
Richard
In reply to RichardK, post #17
There was an announcement scheduled today for the Half Year results, maybe it was not ready so they put out a trading statement instead? I agree it's rather bad form.
I think we should switch to the US system, these announcement should be made after market close rather than at 7am, then people have more time to study them before the market opens.
In reply to herbie47, post #18
Agreed
In reply to Paul Scott, post #7
Cheers Paul your way ahead of me but all ways do a highlighted scan for the dreaded word "adjustments" when looking over results
In reply to herbie47, post #18
But that would be too fair, and eradicate the occasional advantage of early risers like me :)
In reply to RichardK, post #17
Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) give the impression of being a bit clueless about how to deal with the market, maybe their 49% float insulates them from having to talk about themselves.
They do not appear to ever make any presentations maybe because in Newcastle they feel too distant to bother. I think it is basically a good company but they could do with telling people about themselves and their PR company and broker need to get a sharp poke in the ribs.