Small Cap Value Report (Tue 7 Nov 2017) - TRCS, IGP, FEVR, BLTG, JPR, IDEA, CTP, UPGS

Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Interview

Early notice, for Tracsis results which will be published this Weds morning.

As is traditional now, I will be recording an audio interview over the phone with John McArthur, CEO of Tracsis. The interview will be recorded & published this Thu.

So if you have any questions to put to John, then please email them on Weds to both me and John, using these email addresses:

Me: QSCquestions@gmail.com

CEO of Tracsis: J.McArthur@tracsis.com

We're trying out this email method, to save me having to spend ages preparing for the interview.





Share price: 34p (down 9.3% today)

No. shares: 50.5m

Market cap: £17.2m

Trading update (profit warning) - this announcement came out yesterday at 1:58 pm. This is most inconvenient, and unfair for investors. It gives city traders an advantage, in that they can sell quickly, before private investors (many of whom will be busy with their day jobs) have a chance to react. All trading updates should come out at 7am. Companies need to ensure that Board meetings (to decide whether to issue a profit warning) are only be held after the market has closed. Then the RNS can go out at 7am. This would comply with the stock exchange rules about issuing bad news without delay.

About this company - the description below sounds quite interesting, but unfortunately its financial performance in recent years has been considerably less impressive than the narrative (see Stockopedia graphical history below);

Intercede is a software and service company specializing in identity, credential management and secure mobility. Its solutions create a foundation of trust between connected people, devices and apps and combine expertise with innovation to provide world-class cybersecurity.



Intercede has been delivering solutions to high profile customers, from the US and UK governments to some of the world's largest corporations, telecommunications providers and information technology firms, for over 20 years.





There was a profit warning in Oct 2016, which I reported on here, concluding that the company was too difficult to value, due to erratic financial performance.















Profit warning - the…