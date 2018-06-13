Small Cap Value Report (Wed 13 June 2018) - MUL, NTBR, CNCT, CAY
Morning!
On the menu today we have:
- Mulberry (LON:MUL) - preliminary results
- Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) - trading update
- Connect (LON:CNCT) - trading update
- Charles Stanley (LON:CAY) - final results
5.30pm Edit: had to cut this short here, due to time constraints.
Last call for Mello South: I've been informed that the last 30 tickets for tomorrow's conference are being offered at £30.60, i.e. at a 66% discount to the full price.
Besides the speakers I've already mentioned who will be there, the event will have Leon Boros and David Stredder on a panel with two fund managers, each discussing the secrets of their own stock-picking success.
There will also be a Dragons Den event which will herald "the rebirth of Hofmeister Beer - follow the bear" (I am too young to appreciate what this is referring to).
The complete schedule can be viewed at this link. Ticket-holders will be able to view all the sessions that are filmed at their leisure afterwards and the tickets can be picked up, with the 66% discount, at this link.
CEO Interview - I'm about to do an interview with the CEO of PCF (LON:PCF) (in which I have a long position), so if you have any questions you'd like me to ask, there is some time to post them in the comments below.
11:30am: I've finished the interview with Scott Maybury at PCF. Very interesting and helpful - I should be able to publish a report on this in the next few days.
Mulberry (LON:MUL)
- Share price: 745p (-4%)
- No. of shares: 60 million
- Market cap: £447 million
I've been writing very positively in the last few days about the luxury brands Burberry (LON:BRBY) (which I hold) and Ted Baker (LON:TED) (which is on my watchlist).
Despite my belief in luxury goods as an investment space, I am still very sensitive to the valuation multiples attached to these shares. And I've failed to understand the valuation…
Hi,
The profit warning today from Connect (LON:CNCT) seems pretty awful to me.
Thankfully I'd got cold feet some time ago, as mentioned here on 1 May 2018 SCVR - pointing out the weak balance sheet, and lacklustre performance (which has clearly now worsened).
For me, it's over - I've today sold the last little scrap that remained in my portfolio. I can't see any reason to hold this share, now that there must be doubts over its solvency - it has too much debt, and we now know it is trading badly. The only upside I can see, is that profits should improve once PassMyParcel has been shut down.
The main reason for holding this share was for the high dividend yield. Although it's another reminder that very high divi yields are a red flag - in recent years the market seems to have been very smart at predicting which companies are likely to cut their divis.
I hope other readers here have not been too badly burned on this one.
Regards, Paul.
In reply to Gromley, post #30
I asked the Tufnells driver who made a delivery to my neighbour this morning what he thought of Connect's results. Perhaps not surprisingly he didn't know about them and didn't seem to care. I was surprised though when I suggested to him that he googled them when he got home in case his job was at risk when he said 'I don't give a stuff mate, I'm self employed, it's all part of the scam'. Not quite sure what to make of that.
I note that fuel costs are also on the rise.
I’d just say it seems a little like churlishness to criticise David & the Mello team for the fact that some high profile & very busy speakers have dropped out ...they’re not employees of Mello or indeed paid to attend so it’s unsurprising that diary conflicts will have an impact as the event looms. The Derby event was outstanding..if Mello South comes close (& I’m sure it will) then those paying £90 ....or £30 ...will have had exceptional value for money. As to location i’d prefer it to take place in my village...but understand totally that it won’t unlesss I personally organise the whole thing myself.
In reply to jonesj, post #37
jonesj I can get to the mello ticket area in this link https://mellosouth.ticketswitch.com/book/JVNN-mello-south/#perf=none&date=2018-06-14
In reply to rhomboid1, post #40
Churlish looks like the word that fits.
Working in the travel industry, I am very familiar with the late discount model. There is a fundamental difference between a full-price early purchase and a late discount. The early buyer has a definite place. Anyone who waits for a discount runs the risk that the event is sold out, and they don't get to go. The two purchases are not the same thing, even though they supply the same thing.
If David has to attach caveats to every mention of Mello events that line-ups are subject to change, etc etc it will be a sad day. If we are investors surely we are all grown-ups with some appreciation of risk and reward?
My 2p.
Jon
In reply to rhomboid1, post #40
Thanks Rhomboid and you are spot on. There are lots of variables to consider when running these events and costs can go through the roof very quickly especially if running an event in London or very close to it....the venues in London that are feasible for doing exactly what we did in Derby cost 5x the amount I have in my budget and it would then be prohibitive on ticket costs.
Mello covers the cost by charging good companies about a quarter of the price that the low grade companies pay to be at London events. I want to attract good companies and encourage investment into good management teams who are happy to engage. If I fail to attract good companies at the right price then my events are simply not viable. I naturally have a harder sell getting them to distant locations but I do try to be fair to everyone by moving it around the country.
Working in the travel industry, I am very familiar with the late discount model. There is a fundamental difference between a full-price early purchase and a late discount. The early buyer has a definite place. Anyone who waits for a discount runs the risk that the event is sold out, and they don't get to go. The two purchases are not the same thing, even though they supply the same thing.
The trouble is that people will change their behaviour if they know the longer they wait, the bigger the discount. Hopefully timarr will be along soon to tell us why! And this is not really the behaviour David wants if he is planning an event with a lot of fixed costs. With all due respect to Mello, I would suggest that going to a one-day investing event does not have the same importance as planning your annual holiday for most people.
Pricing tickets for events like this is very difficult, and I feel sorry for David as I have been in a similar situation in the past organising smaller scale events for a not-for-profit society.
All the best, Si
RE: Mello South
I note that Mark Slater has a 3.25% in XLMedia (LON:XLM): he has had a few screamers in the past year or two Lakehouse (LON:LAKE) amongst others springs to mind. Maybe worth a discussion with him on how he views these as clearly his capital seems to be more "patient!" than others. Many on here have become much more Minervini-like in handling losses.
There's a useful discussion around investor versus trader in there somewhere and the spectrum of behaviours that vary across the fundamental to technical spectrum of styles and resulting timings (and tolerances)
In reply to TheArb, post #39
Love it - straight from the Peter Lynch philosophy of investing, even if it was accidental
Hardide (HDD) presentation just posted, from the Progressive Equity Research - piworld event held on Monday (11.6.18).
High margin. Patent protected IP. Dependent on oil and gas, so benefiting from oil price. Slowly diversifying into other sectors.
Here's Phil Kirkman CEO and Peter Davenport – CFO
http://www.piworld.co.uk/2018/06/13/hardide-plc-hdd-investor-presentation-june-2018/
With an introduction by Gareth Evans, MD Progressive Equity Research
Phil Kirkman, CEO
What is Hardide? - 01:55
The business model - 04:20
Aim listing & placing – 05:35
The group facilities – 06:00
Key facts - 6:43
Patented coating technology - 09:10
Intellectual property - 13:10
Key markets – 14:30
Accreditations - 17:38
H1 18 overview - 18:19
Peter Davenport, CFO
Financial trends – 20:45
Financial overview H1 18 v H1 17 - 22:40
Income Statement 23: 32
Balance sheet – 23: 40
Q&A - 25:30
Dewhurst (LON:DWHT): operating profit for the half year down from £3.1m to £2.5m. However, last week the company announced that it would be acquiring A&A Electrical Distributors for £10.5m cash plus 25% of A&A's profits for the next two years. A&A made £3.3m profit before tax in the year to 2016, on a turnover of £11.4m. Sounds like Dewhurst got a bargain there. And don't forget that with Dewhurst there are the expensive DWHT voting shares (875p) and the cheaper DWHA non-voting shares (565p). I hold DWHA.
In reply to fredericktug, post #29
re: Eckoh (LON:ECK). I've run out of time, after failing to cover as many stocks as I intended to. Too many distractions today. Maybe I will get to it on Friday. Sorry about that.
Graham
In reply to Graham N, post #31
i know you didnt have time on ECK, but if chance tom,, surorised so many selling, with postive results in usa, strong pipeline, and good growth expected,,am i missing something
In reply to simoan, post #44
"The trouble is that people will change their behaviour if they know the longer they wait, the bigger the discount."
*Some* people may well. Personally I would book now for the next Derby event without knowing the price or line-up. I am price inelastic. I have no problem with selling off tickets cheap late in the day if (crucially) there are any left, to people who are price-elastic.
Jon
In reply to Graham N, post #35
Thank you for the acknowledgement, Graham.
I am very much looking forward to seeing how that works Graham - is panto style audience participation allowed or frowned upon?
In reply to rhomboid1, post #40
You are right Rhomboid1. There is no way that David or the Mello team can force people to keep their appointments. And as for the cost of the tickets..... I attended both days at the Mello Derby event, listened to and spoke to maybe 10 or 15 companies and bought shares in one. Talking to the founder and CEO of this company gave me the confidence to invest. These have gone up 24% so far, a very good return on the ticket, travel and hotel costs. The only reason that I won’t be at Mello South is that I am out of the country this week.
Regarding Connect (LON:CNCT). My corner shop - despite multiple requests - has had no deliveries of World Cup stickers for my kids’ sticker book for two weeks now! The demise of Connect (LON:CNCT) has nothing to do with the market, it’s pure management incompetency. The recovery story is highly dependent on Monday’s incoming CEO. Does anyone know of him?
In reply to Julianh, post #54
I bet that was Alliance Pharma
Or Beeks Financial Cloud (LON:BKS) ?