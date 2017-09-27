Small Cap Value Report - Wed 14 Mar 2018 - CVR, SOM, EMR
Good morning, it's Paul here.
Conviviality (LON:CVR)
Share price: Suspended (at 101p)
No. shares: 183.3m
Market cap: £185.1m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Suspension of shares & further update
There is more disastrous news today for shareholders in this distributor of mainly alcoholic drinks. I bought some yesterday, unfortunately, after being reassured by a broker note saying that the situation re bank covenants was alright. In fairness, the broker can only report what the company tells him. So if the company doesn't know what's going on, then nor will the broker's analyst.
Director buys - the Directors genuinely didn't seem to know that trouble was brewing. This is evidenced by 5 Directors collectively spending about £583k buying shares at around 300p on 5 Feb 2018 - that's only just over 5 weeks ago. Since then the share price has dropped by two-thirds, and will probably drop considerably more when it returns from suspension.
The share has been "temporarily" suspended. An announcement came out at 09:55 today;
Further to the announcements made by Conviviality Plc on 8 March 2018 and 13 March 2018, the Company yesterday identified a payment due to HM Revenue & Customs of approximately 30.0 million which falls due for payment on 29 March 2018 and which has not been accrued for within its short term cash flow projections.
This has created a short term funding requirement.
What can I say? It's total incompetence. The finance department at CVR seems to have lost control of the budgeting process, and now cashflow management as well. Heads will need to roll - I think the CEO has to go, once this funding crisis has been resolved. The FD is relatively new, having joined CVR on 30 Oct 2017. In my view that is plenty of time to have got the budgeting & cashflow processes under proper control. So in my view, serious question marks hang over the new FD's competence too.
Trading could be adversely affected by this funding crisis;
The Company's announcement on 13 March 2018 confirmed an expected range of adjusted EBITDA of between 55.3 million and 56.4 million.
To the extent that the current situation creates operational difficulties, this may negatively impact the adjusted EBITDA range.
So clearly this…
46 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Is Dignity DTY too big to comment on chaps ? They seem to have produced some slightly better than expected numbers today. Seems there might by money in mortality after all........groan.
In reply to Edward John Canham, post #25
That is a staggering level of incompetence - forgetting to accrue for a £30m tax bill! Glad I'm not in their shoes at present.
Clearly uninvestable until the finance team is replaced. I presume their lenders are sending in some people to find out what's going on.
Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) and Advanced Medical Solutions (LON:AMS) for me please.
Advanced Medical Solutions (LON:AMS) look good, but they need to be to support the price. The market obviously agrees as the price hasn't moved, which I agree with. On recent market wide sentiment it may have tanked if the figures had showed any weakness. I hold.
Not the right thread, but what a day for £BUR
In reply to JohnEustace, post #28
Hi
Conviviality (LON:CVR)
Totally agree. Just noticed they are paying a dividend on Friday (£8m) which I presume cannot be stopped (admin/BACS etc). Wouldn't like to be negotiating terms with HMRC with that just having happened.
Anyway, back to finding something to make money on, with the rule on "falling knives" reinforced.
Phil
My requests:
Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) - acquisition today. Small/mid size. Placing new shares at a slight discount to current SP, to fund the deal. Interestingly, they state that they don't expect any more acquisitions in 2018! Reading between the lines, are they turning a bit more cautious about the macro environment? Or realising they need some time to digest all the acquisitions they've done in the last 12 months?
Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) - pre-close trading update, at 11am. Why can't they have issued this at 7am in the morning? Reads OK, results should be in line with expectations for FY2018. Nice 5%+ dividend and what could be the bottom of the cyclical shipping market. Clarkson results this week was also encouraging. Balance sheet looks OK.
An update on what Paul/Graham thinks is going on at Conviviality (LON:CVR) would be useful, I know you did some research into it after the recent drop but I wonder if this £30m due payment is just a timing issue and related to the poor forecasting issue recently outlined, it may be uninvestable but if it;s just a timing issue it could provide an opportunity
In reply to richardambler, post #12
I think you mean Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM), yes does look quite interesting but very early stage, don't think I would have it as my largest holding.
Dignity (LON:DTY) results out this morning with some potentially interesting commentary relevant to companies with pension schemes and the pricing of the liabilities therein.
"Deaths flat at 590,000 (2016: 590,000)"
"The Office for National Statistics anticipates approximately 580,000 deaths in 2018, a small decrease of 10,000 on the actual deaths in 2017. However, the number of deaths in the first two months of 2018 are approximately seven per cent higher than the prior year."
2 months is clearly too small a sample size to extrapolate into a meaningful trend, but with mortality assumptions being challenged, combined with interest rates rising, you might get the effect of a significant re-pricing of pension fund liabilities via a shorter cashflow obligation, and a higher discount rate applied to it.
I suspect the market will take months to factor this re-pricing into share prices, but plenty of potential good news for a lot of companies, which may result in relative outperformance.
In reply to threeputt, post #32
Reading between the lines of the Conviviality (LON:CVR) update it sounds like they are trying to negotiate an installment payment or some form of rollover agreement with HMRC to defer payment of the £30m. In the event HMRC won't budge, which tends to be the case, I suspect a placing will follow suit. The sell-off that ensues from that I fear will not be pretty at all, as this is yet another recently discovered expense (following from some appalling results). I hope there is a happy ending here for holders, but investing here is a complete barge pole for me.
I know Paul said yesterday he wanted fewer requests going forwards, but at risk of being annoying, another request here for £BMS please...
Not sure the Conviviality (LON:CVR) management can survive this debacle. Whilst there are exceptions it seems that many acquisitive companies use deals to mask a lack of organic growth. Hyper deal-making allows for all sorts of fudging and obfuscation -or put another way it may buy you time.
In reply to Edward John Canham, post #30
Ok, some quick comments. Assuming Conviviality (LON:CVR) have 100% VATable supplies which I think is a reasonable assertion given the nature of their business, then a VAT expense line won’t hit the P&L – all well and good and hence why they broadly say it won’t impact EBITDA (subject to no additional charges as a result of fees for revising/breaching the covenants etc).
However, what this suggests to me is that certain elements of their financial forecasting are currently done outside of a fairly bog standard suite of financial reporting tools – specifically in this case - cash flow forecasting. For a company that was relatively close to its banking covenants previously, this would be very worrying and suggests to me the Finance Department is woefully inadequate.
To come out with a statement one day and revise it the next because of a missed £30m from the cash flow forecast (which would be accounted for in the ledgers) is appalling. It’s not like it was an invoice that was locked in the MDs cupboard which would have impacted EBITDA – it’s a HMRC VAT payment that presumably happens on a quarterly basis!!!!!!
Indeed, a VAT creditor presumably exists in the balance sheet as all systems will default the VAT elements of invoices to that code. Then, as the payment is made to HMRC the VAT creditor is released. (The process continues ad-infinitum so they’ll always be a VAT creditor showing due to timing differences).
I would think a red card will be on its way to the CFO in due course. Truly embarrassing – indeed, he should do the decent thing and walk; probably taking some of his team with him!
In reply to herbie47, post #33
Personally I would not class Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) as very early stage as it has been going for a long while. Somerfield used to use their bags before it was taken over by the Co-op 9 years ago. I remember storing something in one of them in a cupboard and trying to take it out months later and it fell into a thousand pieces!
In reply to the0ni0nking, post #38
I would make a few points on this Conviviality (LON:CVR) situation
1) FD is quite new - 4 months so unclear as to whether his fault or previous regime that he is uncovering. That said 4 months should be enough time to get on top of cashflow (first thing I would do) so I'm giving significantly less benefit of the doubt here.
2) Cashflow constraint and subsequent suspension presumably means that suppliers will demand upfront payment or no new stock thus exacerbating cashflow issues
3) That plus general jitters will reduce orders from clients and/or prevent the company from fulfilling them. Thus further downgrades to EBITDA (hinted at in announcement)
This is an awful set of events. However, in the absence of any other skeletons coming to light I would expect financing to be agreed and covenants waived short term. CEO and poss new FD need to quit (depending on circumstance). Shares return from suspension with £30-50m heavily discounted rights issue to provide headroom and repair B/S.
If that happens then it might just be quite a nice recovery buy.
Hi Paul, if you get a chance to look at the announcement from Alumasc (LON:ALU), I'd certainly appreciate that. They've been a long-term hold and generally performed quite happily, so a miss of 4-5% in revenue was quite unexpected. The market clearly agrees, with 25% wiped off the price.
In reply to sharw, post #39
OK thanks for that, which begs the question why is it taking so long to make a profit? I have used their bags then. But that was about 10 years ago. Yes had that experience with food recycling bags, they only last about a year. It's a good idea and I see the Govt. is attempting to do something about plastic waste, so one to watch.
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #31
Yes, I also picked that up in the Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) announcement. It is a distinct change from the previous policy - in fact the 12/9/17 RNS was headed Organic & acquisition strategy underpins future rather than the more appropriate Interim Results. Earlier in 2017 they announced that they had set up a team to integrate acquisitions. Perhaps they have now realised that time spent on buying other companies has caused neglect of getting on with the "operating efficiencies" they list.
It's all over for Conviviality, another CARILLON DISASTER LOOMING
In reply to fdthomas, post #44
I don't hold so have no axe myself (though see my thoughts above) but what on earth is this sensationalist type of post doing here?!
I don't hold any either DJ Hill, very unlucky for Paul to have bought some yesterday