Small Cap Value Report (Wed 17 Jan 2018) - BEG, GATC, NAH, UTW, CPC, TST, MYX
Good morning, it's Paul here!
Please see the header above for the companies I shall be writing about today.
Carillion & trade credit insurance
The demise of Carillion on Monday this week is clearly still a very big issue at the moment. Watching the TV news last night, I hadn't realised just how extensive the company's reach is - managing so many areas of public services, e.g. prisons, school meals, etc. I found the TV news reporting alarmist, irresponsibly so. Employees should have been reassured by the media that most jobs would almost certainly continue, under new contracts. Instead, tens of thousands of people are now (probably unnecessarily) fearing for their livelihoods.
Quite a mess. The knock-on effect for suppliers who are now facing bad debts, is likely to be serious too. Indeed it could push some smaller, and/or financially weak suppliers, and subcontractors, into insolvency too.
A keyword search produces this list of listed companies which have issued RNSs concerning their exposure to Carillion. There will be more to come, no doubt. The longer it takes a company to comment, then I'd assume the bigger the potential problem.
This is a timely reminder that sales on credit are a gift, until the cash has been paid by the customer. Hence why it's so important for investors to check (as best we can) the quality of the receivables (also known as debtors) on the balance sheet, within the current assets section.
- Are those debtors actually collectable in full?
- Is a company overly dependent on one or two big customers?
- How solvent are its biggest companies?
- Does the company insure its trade receivables? (they should do, where there is any doubt over customer solvency).
- Is debtor days reasonable (anything over 60 days is an amber flag to me, over 90 days is a red flag). For UK companies, remember to adjust for VAT - i.e. revenues excludes VAT, whereas debtors includes VAT. So I would first divide debtors by 1.2 to take it from gross to net of VAT, and then calculate debtor days (there's a link above showing how to calculate debtor days).
- Has trade credit insurance ever been withdrawn & caused disruption?
These are good questions to ask companies when we meet management. This can be an area of considerable risk, which many investors overlook. I like to hear an FD answering confidently, and in detail, when asked…
In reply to fwyburd, post #9
Yes Francis, Utilitywise (LON:UTW) is indeed "... a leading independent utility cost management consultancy...". It just can't manage revenue!
I have mentioned it in the past but Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) is not a Utilitywise, only recognising revenue when the customer actually uses the energy.
I have topped up on Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) this morning and you may not be surprised to know I don't hold Utilitywise (LON:UTW)
Dave
It's not a small cap but Diploma (LON:DPLM) issued an in line update today.
What's interesting is that they mention a currency headwind, and I think that's the second time recently I've heard that. Amazing how quickly things turn around.
Regarding Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) , they are looking a little expensive on a forward P/E basis to me, even without adjusting for debt.
I've held these for a long time so can't be certain, but I'm pretty sure they used to be much cheaper and certainly the yield was well above 5% for a long time. I realise this mostly reflected the poor future prospects for insolvency work due to ultra-low interest rates, but in my mind it also reflected my understanding they were reliant on specially qualified staff.
Now that insolvency trend seems to be firmly on the rise (and with "good" short-term prospects amongst small construction firms), my question is: Have they really retained the capacity to take on a lot of new work? Have they really had staff sitting around idle all this time? Won't it be really difficult / expensive to recruit and retain now? I think these are questions that Paul may be particularly well qualified to answer.
Furthermore, the diversification into conveyancing smelt a bit like capitulation to me, and the timing is now looking poor. It looks like a great strategic move though as the two activities should do well at different points in the cycle, but with one part of their business presumably now static/declining is the current P/E really justified?
The share price spike earlier this month appeared to be due to a new year's tip: http://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2017/12/30/stock-tips-shares-will-bring-cheer-2018/
I sold a small amount into this spike, but I am currently holding the rest.
[edit: This message was written before seeing Paul's write-up and isn't supposed to be a comment on it. As I am at work it often takes me a long time to complete messages]
Remarkably muted reaction from the market to the trading update from Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) even though earnings are forecast to be comfortably above their already revised expectations. Maybe their statement about the draft valuation coming in below expectations has put some people off? Still I've decided to top-up to a full holding as I like the progress that they're making and tone of their announcement. Given that they're slightly upgrading the 2018 forecast already gives me a sense that trading is strong and that the broker forecast for a slight profit fall needs to be amended.
General question
Do companies just announce trading updates?? Do they sometimes give notice of a forthcoming trading update announcement??
Thankyou.
Mr Ken.
In reply to Mrken, post #21
Sometimes notice is given and you'll see an announcement under the company's ticker symbol and sometimes it isn't. The Alliance News Web feed on the LSE website (http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/alliance-news/archive.html?&page=5) normally contains a heading "UK Earnings, Trading Statements Calendar - Next 7 Days". If you click on that (http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/alliance-news/detail/1516118956340618900.html), you get a listing. You can also use this feed to check "UK Shareholder Meetings Calendar - Next 7 Days" and "UK Dividends Calendar - Next 7 Days". I think they are updated daily.
In terms of Gattaca (LON:GATC), Equity Development a note this am: https://www.equitydevelopment.co.uk/edreader/?d=%3D%3DQO3MjM
They've not made any change to their 2018 numbers or beyond. I assume this is paid for research, but we won't have long to find out how they've performed.
In reply to Trident, post #14
Hi Trident,
"Are you surprised not hear anything so far from Sosandar (LON:SOS) about Christmas trading?
Obviously they are a small outfit, and the returns side of things I suppose side of things could stall releasing info?"
Actually, I wasn't expecting SOS to issue a Christmas update. They're so small (basically a start-up) that I don't think seasonality would have much meaning yet.
The company put out an update on 11 Dec 2017, saying that trading to end Nov 2017 had "exceeded management expectations". It also said that increased marketing spend has "yielded strong results".
So it seems clear to me that the next update is likely to be good. Although I think expectations need to be kept grounded, as it's a very early stage business. I'd rather see the share price tread water between announcements, and only rise once the company has established a good track record. It's not helpful to see speculative frenzies develop in early stage companies, in my view.
So let's see what happens in due course! People get too impatient in bull markets. This kind of stock will take years to develop into a decent-sized business (and may not succeed of course). That said, my eye is on the long-term prize. If this works, then it could be a 10-bagger or more, with patience, in my view. Downside risk is that if it's clearly not working, then the share price would wither away, and I might end up selling for a 50-75% loss. It has enough cash for the next 3 years though, so shouldn't need to raise any more.
Regards, Paul.
Thanks Paul for the response.
Regards
Trident
I geddit Paul! On which note I will take the opportunity to thank both yourself and Graham for these invaluable daily small company updates.
In reply to seadoc, post #15
Hi Seadoc, I agree with you on Deltex and continue to hold. Here’s hoping.
Regards
Andrew
In reply to Damian Cannon, post #20
Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) are up about 4% today, not a bad rise - perhaps the following statement 'muted' things a little...
Finally, the Group has now received the draft 2017 year end valuations of the Group's property portfolio which, despite gains on industrial properties, was below our expectations following a reduction in the values of mixed-use secondary retail properties within the portfolio.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #13
Hi Paul,
When I read your Gattaca (LON:GATC) write up (which is well thought out as always) it occurred to me that your conviction seems so low that really you should be out and watching from the sidelines.
If I held Gattaca (LON:GATC) then I would have sold based on your article and thanked you for saving me an inevitable further loss in the future.
I worry that in 6 months there will be a follow up article that says “i’ve Looked back at my old reports on Gattaca and I don’t know why I kept hold of even the smaller holding, I could see there was a profit warning coming, why didn’t I take action back then”.
It’s quite often that grit my teeth and sell a share that i’ve been unnecessarily in love with because your articles give me insight into something that I had missed. Trying to control my behavioural biases in 2018 and your input helps.
I hope you won’t think me rude if I suggest that if you sold it you would feel better!
Cheers
Carey
In reply to Carey Blunt, post #29
Hi Carey,
Interesting, thanks.
If Gattaca (LON:GATC) was more liquid, I would sell it now. Trouble is, it was such a struggle to sell any yesterday, that it put me off.
Maybe I'll revisit this. Thanks for the prompt.
Regards, Paul.
speaking of charts Paul, NAHL (LON:NAH) has showed a classic cup and handle shape chart, which indicates momentum rising. I hold after opening a small position few weeks ago, buying after the handle had formed.
Re: Debtors.
Agreed, about the importance of this. No point (long-term) increasing turnover if you're not going to be paid :o)
It seems Carillion stretched their payment terms sometime last year to 120 days, which should have sounded warning-bells.
A company I knew, many years ago, sent statements at month end, and gave a discount (5%?) if paid before the 15th of the following month. This 5% was factored into the profit margin already. (Clever buyers ordered on 1st of the month, thereby getting 6 weeks credit and a discount.)
Any company that hadn't paid by 15th, were initially phoned to enquire as to why, which more often received a "Doh!, we've missed out on our 5% discount, but will make payment now.". If no payment a week later, the salesperson was sent in to 'evaluate the situation' (high-street shops). If they felt uneasy they'd remove the company's stock or arrange for it to be collected.
No stock would go out if a buyer's debt was still outstanding the following statement-date, and the FD was a no-BS person, dealing with any enquiries from these personally.
Bad debts were extremely rare, and the debtor-days target of 45 was usually close, and never exceeded the 60 you mentioned.
Payment terms, I like the Belgian system of enforced 30 day terms for all deals.
I've had to negotiate 120 day terms and it is a nightmare, but I've also offered customer a 1/2% discount if my clerk never had to phone them in a year. Such a waste of time and efficiency, move to the Belgian system
"You see! Those chartists did eventually get to me!!! ;-)" Trying to predict share price movements from a chart doesn't hold a candle to more in-depth analysis..
Paul (re. Carillion), thanks for the comments regarding checking the accounts of companies. These, for me, are of invaluable help in the research process. M
Paul - what a brilliant report and dissection of finances on LSE:NAH. That one piece of work today is worth the Stockopedia subscription !