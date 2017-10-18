Small Cap Value Report (Wed 18 Oct 2017) - RBG, FLYB, FOXT
Good morning!
At the suggestion of a reader, we're trying out a new system. Either me or Graham will put up a "placeholder" article in the evening, for the next day's news - trading updates & results statements, as usual.
The idea is that there's then a place for readers to post your comments on interesting RNSs from 7am onwards. In particular, if you would like me (Tue-Thu) or Graham (Mon & Fri) to cover a particular stock, then you can put in a request early on in the comments section, and if other people could click on thumbs up, then we'll focus on the requests which have the most thumbs ups. Ideally let's try to focus on the most interesting RNSs, not just humdrum results that are in line with expectations, as they're so boring for me & Graham to write-up. We like profit warnings, or excellent results where there could be good money to be made.
Also, it would be great for readers to post your own thoughts on particular results & trading updates. Especially if you know the company well, and can draw out points which the rest of us might miss.
So let's give this a try. If it works, and people like it, then we'll continue. But for now, this is a trial.
Regards, Paul.
P.S. I think Graham will be starting off the main sections tomorrow morning, as I have to prepare my legal defence for some neighbours who are suing me over a ridiculous matter (replacing skylights in my flat). So I have to prepare my legal defence, and it's taking me ages this evening, so Graham has kindly agreed to do some SCVR work in the morning, to give me more time to finish off my legal defence.
For anyone who missed it, I published a review of results for y/e 30 Jun 2017 from dotDigital (LON:DOTD) in yesterday's report. So here is the link to that. In a nutshell - lovely figures, but as with so many things in this roaring bull market, the valuation of DOTD is looking rather toppy!
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
Share price: 178.6p (up 0.6% today)
No. shares: 50.0m
Market cap: £89.3m
(at the time of writing, I hold a…
Revolution's CEO has just resigned....
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/news/alliance-news/detail/1508321746188585500.html
In reply to CatNip, post #21
But at 11am. Price rising since ...
I see the Government has today launched a review on further measures to improve the regulation of residential managing agents. This is probably a further headwind for traditional estate agents (Purplebricks (LON:PURP) has fairly limited exposure to lettings).
Link here: https://www.gov.uk/government/...
Hi Paul/Graham
I wonder if you might take a look at Hilton Food (LON:HFG). (I hold)
I know its Market Cap is now £583.8m a little above your normal cut off.
You did however, cover it in the SCVR 04/11/16. Back then share price was 596.5p, Mkt Cap £439.0m and number of shares 73.6m. https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-4-nov-2016-botb-gatc-hfg-dia-qrt-svca-156934/
Today Hilton Food (LON:HFG) announced intention to purchase Iceland Food Group for £80m and do a placing of 55.9m shares at 760p a share.
Share price is up 5%+ (at time of writing) with share price of 832.5p (up 39.6% since the previous SCVR coverage) and Mkt Cap now at £583.8m.
The market is taking a positive view of this it seems. I would welcome your thoughts if you would still consider covering it today (others might be interested as well).
PS Paul I wish you well with your skylights issue. These things can be very problematic.
Regards
Howard
Good luck with the idea...seems sensible and should be interesting to read as a 'subscriber'.
ITM just completed a major funding round, thoughts?
Hi,
Unfortunately, Graham got snowed under with meetings & wasn't able to do any sections today. So I've taken the controls now & will update this article throughout this afternoon.
Looking at the reader requests so far, they're all way above the normal market cap size that I cover!
RWS is £1.24bn mkt cap, Softcat is £868m. There's loads of broker & press coverage for those type of shares, so I don't feel I can really add anything.
So I'll rummage around and see what I can find to report on in the small caps space!
Regards, Paul.
You could look at Chamberlin (though market cap too low for you now?). They need a couple of good years (to pay off a chunk of their debt)?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #27
Looking at the reader requests so far, they're all way above the normal market cap size that I cover! RWS is £1.24bn mkt cap, Softcat is £868m. There's loads of broker & press coverage for those type of shares, so I don't feel I can really add anything.
The only thing I'd say is that some of us don't have, or know how to, access the broker/press coverage... apart from the likes of Investors Chronicle
In reply to andrea34l, post #20
Like Andrea I bought on the recent favourable trading update, and topped up today. I do feel a bit cheated though that the placing was done at such a big discount, and no opportunity for private investor claw back. The vehicle used seems to have been designed to raise funds rapidly in a competitive auction.
Richard
In reply to RichardK, post #30
I see they stated the placing price as 425p... yeah, big discount, but as this is 19% of the overall shares in issue I don't understand why the price has been slashed from 535p yesterday to 445 currently.
CALL have a placing to raise money at 143.5, and the price has risen today to 167.5p currently.
I'm confused!
Andrea
In reply to andrea34l, post #29
In accepting Paul's comments about market cap level coverage, Andrea341 makes a fair point. A helpful pointer or two towards the broker/press coverage referred to would be appreciated.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #27
So I'll rummage around and see what I can find to report on in the small caps space!
Well good luck with that, Paul! Can't remember the last time I spent so little time reading the 7am RNS'es - a real roll over and go back to sleep day! Perhaps you'd care to comment on the RNS from Sprue Aegis (LON:SPRP) :) Why do they bother RNS'ing rubbish like that? What a total waste of time.
As for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) I would not rule out Stonegate coming back in 6 months time (or whatever the lockout period is) with a higher offer because now they know their strong arm tactics are not going to work. However, the world may be a very different place by then, so we have to assume that no new offers will materialise and the company carries on as normal, albeit hopefully with more competent management in place.
All the best, Si
In reply to simoan, post #33
The real travesty with Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) is that only 60% of the share capital was voted in both meetings, although this is not unusual in schemes of arrangement, it demonstrates their weakness. It's different with a general takeover where even small shareholders have an opportunity to tender their shares under an established timetable. The deal could easily have got over the line if the participation rate had been higher. How many holders on here voted, let alone were asked if they wished to vote by their broker/custodian?
In reply to andrea34l, post #29
Andrea,
Edison's research is free and if you register with them at edisoninvestment.com they will send you a daily email detailing their latest research.
Yesterday Edison produced an excellent report on the gaming (gambling) sector including coverage of the political issues and stock specific info on around a dozen companies.
Hardman and co is also free but this appears to be mainly paid for by clients, still interesting to have a look at.
Dave
In reply to TheArb, post #34
Re: RBG vote: No, I wasn't asked if I wanted to vote, but with help from contributors to this board, I managed to vote against the proposal. Two reasons for voting against: 1. bought at higher than 2.03, 2. believe this share could climb to 2.5-3.0.
In reply to daveinthelakes, post #35
Although your comments are addressed to Andrea, I found them useful. Thanks.
Still the only updated brokers/press coverage I have found for the RWS Holdings (LON:RWS) acquisition is from IC - "we are reviewing our BUY recommendation."
Richard.
Paul
FOXT. The DT liability relates to the brand value. on balance sheet at £99m. liability only if brand sold so not really an issue. Disclosure been short for ages. At 78p you are paying a lot for a distant recovery. Not going bust but better ways to play London property market - Telford Homes (long)
Steve
In reply to TheArb, post #34
I was asked if I wanted to vote and it was made very simple by doing it online. FYI I invest with HL, they've been good when it comes to voluntary corporate actions. I also voted no, as I'm happy to hold for another 12 months + and recent events have made this a very interesting share with good potential upside, even from here
Any chance of a bit on Softcat Paul above your normal max size but its popular with punters and has come up trumps again today.