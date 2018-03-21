Small Cap Value Report (Wed 21 Mar 2018) - MOSB, AIEA, LPA, CPR, MTC
, MTCHi, it's Paul here.
To get you started, here is the link to yesterday's completed report, where I looked at results from Cloudcall (LON:CALL) and Blancco Technology (LON:BLTG) , plus a positive update from Pennant International (LON:PEN) .
I'm not sure about timings for Wednesday's report, as I have to hire a car first thing in the morning, and take our dogs to the other side of London to the doggie hospital, to have a few things fixed. As they'll be under general anaesthetic, I could have to hang around all day. So will take my laptop with me, and I'll try to get something posted once I find a quiet corner with a plug socket and wifi.
EDIT: Good news! The dogs survived their operations, and are recuperating well :-)
Moss Bros (LON:MOSB)
Share price: 45p (down 23.2% today)
No. shares: 100.8m
Market cap: £45.4m
Trading update (profit warning)
Moss Bros Group PLC ("the Group"), the 'first choice for men's tailoring' today issues the following Trading Update for the 52-week period from 28 January 2018 to 26 January 2019.
The first thing to note is that the current financial year has barely started, so it seems an odd time to be putting out a trading update. Particularly as full year results are due out in a week's time. So trading must have deteriorated, necessitating a profit warning.
This is clearly bad news;
Following a review of projections for the year ending 26 January 2019, the Board now anticipates that the Group will deliver profit at a level materially lower than current market expectations.
There are no changes to results for year ended 31 Jan 2018, which will be announced next week, on 27 Mar 2018.
What's gone wrong then? As you would expect, consumer confidence is mentioned for 2 of the 3 reasons given;
· Hire sales continue to be challenging, although the peak trading period for Hire is still to come. As such the Group has remained prudent in its outlook.
· The reduction in store footfall that was experienced towards the latter part of December, has continued, reflecting a more cautious consumer…
In reply to ambrosia, post #4
Hi ambrosia,
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) is nice and liquid, so I've sold most of my stock in real life, and I wanted to use the funds in BMUS to take a decent-sized position in French Connection (LON:FCCN) , which I've also done in real life.
The share price of BOO just wasn't doing what I expected it to do, in the short term, so I've decided to take a wait & see approach, as it's very easy to move in & out of, in reasonable size.
Regards, Paul.
Would be good to get Paul's view on AIEA, a Yorkshire carpet maker whose full year results are out today. Shares up more than a quarter today. Selling its loss-making retail carpet operation to concentrate on its profitable commercial flooring business. Could this be another James Halstead in the making?
In reply to Beermonster, post #14
I asked myself the same question about the interims from SCS (LON:SCS) and decided it was a reaction to this:
Interim reported: Like-for-like order intake up 2.2%
Outlook: Sales order intake up 0.9% on a like-for-like basis for the 33 weeks to 17 March 2018
That's a turnaround to -4% in the last 7 weeks
In reply to matylda, post #13
The last time I looked at PTSG I was put off by high receivables and also by the involvement of Bob Morton (a founder of the company I believe).
Mr Morton has been reprimanded by the Takeover Panel multiple times and found himself on the receiving end of its worst possible sanction back in 2017 – the ‘Cold Shoulder’, which prevents FCA regulated bodies from acting for him for a number of years.
In reply to sharw, post #17
Re. SCS (LON:SCS) and apparent dip in recent weeks, bear in mind there has probably been a fair bit of weather related disruption due to the two more or less nationwide “freeze” weekends. (Reference to this effect is in the company commentary.) I suspect this may impact on a lot of discretionary retail over this period. For once I have some sympathy with them. Would you be out buying carpets in a blizzard?
Gus.
In reply to gus 1065, post #19
SCS (LON:SCS) business model seems to be working well. The LFL tail off seems nothing structural probably (see snippet from previous year below). Cash of £50m for £80m market cap is quite remarkable. Since 2015 IPO they've moved from £15m cash to £50m whilst still opening a good handful of stores. Note that depreciation runs ahead of investment capital needs as they work some rather expensive and less well judged store opening and long leases from the noughties (they had a mega program about 2006/7 ish).
Some of the cash is working capital but only a bit. They are at least £40m clear (probably more like £45m but I haven't updated my numbers with these results).
Margins are edging up. Peak cyclical op margin likely to be about 7-8%. They are pushing it up at the moment towards 4% in tough environment. Looks like good operational management from team on the ball. House of Fraser is a drag given their tough trading environment and it has shaved a bit off of results reducing shine.
What weighs against it?
1) UK consumer and negative perspective on UK generally. They sell mainly outside SE England to Cs and Ds. That doesn't make good narrative at the moment.
2) As with 1 above and its a small company - so ignored and unsexy
3) Overhang of private equity investors (approx 40% of stock) who wants to exit in the next year or so.
Whatever the narrative background the reality has been good. The stock is exceptional value on p/e and divi of c.8% and putting in the cash means p/e of 4.
They have a target of 30 more stores but disciplined in waiting for the right location (out of town furniture orientated locations).
What the eps upside story?
a) What do they do with the cash? My preference is buy back stock (perhaps the PE overhang). That would be a massive boost to earnings. They may also make acquisitions...IMO that is likely to be driven by the ability to speed up locations that they like so perhaps its a competitor going under or picking up some of the sights of a struggling competitor. I like this less than cash back and organic 30 store opening over next 5+ years
b) UK consumer growth. No ones counting on it but it doesn't stay meh...it goes down or it comes back up. On the former they are robust given model and that they already service the financially challenged. It may actually be a growth source for them with some trade down.
c) Surprise us. HoF strategy was good and diversifying for the business.
I bought at 150p couple of years ago picking up 10% dividend that has grown since then. Obvs its not blown the lights out but I was looking for a double from 150p. I think I'm looking for a double from 200p given progress. With the right moves this can be a mult-bagger and long term hold. Mgt seem to know who they are and what SCS can do so hopefully no rash moves
Here's the LFL from H1 17 report, seems similar to this year:
"“For the 33 weeks ended 18 March 2017, like-for-like order intake growth was 0.9%. This is a pleasing performance against very strong prior year comparatives, and represents a two year like-for-like order intake growth of 12.5%.
Trading in February was challenging, largely driven by reduced footfall. However, we have seen an improvement since the start of March.
We remain mindful that the Group still faces the key Easter and May bank holiday trading periods and faces very strong comparatives during the remainder of the year. The Board believes the business remains in a strong position to maximise opportunities as they arise and to grow market share.
Given the year to date performance of the business, the Board currently expects results for the financial year to be in line with expectations.”
In reply to gus 1065, post #19
Only if it was a magic one - Imagine that in a blizzard!
But yes, even Ten Pin Bowling venues were affected, and quite a lot - Ten Entertainment - 11 weeks of 2018 started with LFL Revenue affected by weather, 1.7% up instead of 2.8%.
I would also like some comment on Airea as I believe the company's management are in the middle of a clearly described, rational and effective turnaround strategy and this is now really showing through in the results. I would tend to agree with the earlier comment that this might be another James Halstead in the making as the current management also appear to be quite conservative in their outlook.
Softcat (LON:SCT) It seems to be the Outlook statement that caused confusion.
Outlook
The Board is confident of meeting its expectations for the full year but we have some important months ahead and will remain very focussed on delivering outstanding service for customers.
It also says:
14. Seasonality of operations
Historically, revenues have been marginally higher in the second half of the year than in the first six months. This is principally driven by customer buying behaviour in the markets in which we operate. This increased revenue weighting in the second half of the year has traditionally resulted in higher operating profit in the second half.
Softcat seem to be dampening expectations a bit, perhaps partly because share has had such a good run.
e.g in addition to points posted by slopsjon:-
“We will continue to monitor potential impact of Brexit process, although the Company’s focus on the U.K. domestic market means that risk from this is centred round macro economic factors which may impact customer appetite for business investment.”
Share price down over 80p just now but up over 60p yesterday.
Xaar (LON:XAR) share price reacted very positively (up 18% at close) to unexceptional results. Perhaps I am getting sucked into the world of conspiracy theories but why do I suspect the price has been forced down prior to the results announcement (see the chart over the last 6 weeks) enabling those 'in the know' to buy immediately prior (yesterday) to the announcement and make a tidy profit!
Conviviality (LON:CVR) update: https://investegate.co.uk/conviviality-plc--cvr-/rns/update-on-progress-and-potential-equity-fundraise/201803211800325212I/
EDIT:
Headline: Going to meet institutions to discuss a £125m placing. £5m open offer if successful.
Three things stood out for me.
1) They have payments overdue with their creditors and are not operating normal trading terms.
I don't see how this can have happened in the last few days and even if it has by not paying their dividend their cash position is better than expected. If they could have paid suppliers surely they would have done so to avoid default rather than saving money for the HMRC who they are certain to default with.
2) Expected adjusted EBITDA drops another £10m, if recapitalisation successful.
Detailed reasons are given, but this suggests they were hoping / expecting to push through quite a lot of lumpy earnings (like new franchises) in the last few weeks of the reporting year (ending 28th April) and this may have always been optimistic. Also some suggestion that wholesale customers have stopped purchases (whether through destocking or buying elsewhere).
3) Confirmation that if it can't raise funds then they are toast.
Clearly management were completely clueless about what was really going on, their share dealings being proof if nothing else. It seems quite likely that PwC will discover more issues.
The recapitalised CVR would have a enterprise value of £125m raised + £100m debt assuming no value for the existing equity, and EBITDA of £50m (assuming no more nasties). So looking at it simplistically, any valuation above 4.5 EV/EBITDA implies some value for existing equity, anything less implies they are bust.
Taking the best case as 8x EV/EBITDA, this imples a £175m premium. If the institutions target a 20% rise on the first day (again, optimistic), that's £25m leaving £150m for prior shareholders, only a 17% fall. That seems very unlikely.
In reply to leoleo73, post #26
Statement implies that profits have been overstated for some time.
If restated accounts don't come with the placing, then I'd anticipate a substantial period of even more price weakness. Any institution worth its salt would insist on seeing restated accounts before agreeing to put money in, whatever terms are offered.
Paul writes I suspect we might see a wave of CVAs amongst household name retailers this year in respect of Carpetright (LON:CPR) and now another has just been announced for New Look:
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/busi...
Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) - Heavy director buys today after profit warning. I mention partly because it has many of the same red flags as Conviviality (LON:CVR) - high debt to market value, losing control of business after transformational merger, heavily negative NTAV and of course the director buying. The big difference is that they seem to have no covenants, loads of cash and debt headroom, plus good gross margins.
A great write-up of Carpetright (LON:CPR) , thanks, Paul.
In reply to leoleo73, post #26
Conviviality (LON:CVR)
Following on from/expanding on your point two the RNS states:-
"On the 13 March 2018, Conviviality announced it expected adjusted EBITDA for the year ending 29 April 2018 to be in the range of £55.3 million - £56.4 million. In addition, net debt was expected to be £150.0 million as at 29 April 2018.
Assuming the Placing is successful, the Board would expect that the adjusted EBITDA* for the year ending 29 April 2018 to be in the range of £45.5 million to £46.0 million and net debt to be below £100.0 million. For the financial year ending 28 April 2019, the Board expects adjusted EBITDA* to show modest growth compared to the expected outcome for the current financial year.
The reduction in the expected adjusted EBITDA outturn for the current financial year from that announced on 13 March is principally due to (i) the Company managing its customer and supplier base through the issues associated with its short term funding requirements and (ii) the deferral of franchise income arrangements as a consequence of the Board delaying completion of further franchise agreements."
Adjusted EBITDA has gained a *.
" * References to adjusted EBITDA are stated before the application of International Accounting Standards Board's IFRS 15, Revenues from Contracts with Customers, which is to be adopted by the Company from 30 April 2018. While it has no impact on cash flow, it is expected to have an impact on the recognition of franchise income."
The implication is that EBITDA will fall on adoption of IFRS 15 in FY 2019, even allowing for prior years - can't see how they can get a fund raise off the ground without having these numbers. (IFRS 15 was brought in to promote more conservatism in revenue recognition - to go ahead and produce accounts on the current basis in the current circumstances is crazy).
Still seems a complete mess to me - the more they communicate the worse it seems.
Phil
In reply to PortsmouthPirate, post #18
Re Premier Technical Services (LON:PTSG) & Bob Morton - well done for pointing that out - saved me a job. Those considering an investment should consider searching for his name on www.shareprophets.com & on Google.
In reply to ed_miller, post #32
PTSG management come across as being super-efficient. However, the involvement of tainted Bob Morton, and the excessive level of debtors (with unsatisfactory explanation of - we make a high profit margin, so we allow customers to pay us slowly) simply didn't ring true to me.
Take a look at Director remuneration & share options, and what looks like nepotism to me too.
Looks great superficially, but I'm not convinced.
Re Airea (LON:AIEA) results released yesterday.
I don't hold, but was intrigued enough to do some digging.
Despite initial enthusiasm I'm now in 2 minds on whether I like it or not. It's worth noting that I'm especially put off by the vast number of unknowns inherent in comparing 12m vs 18m figures.
Some thoughts below, which mainly focus on Burmatex, which will presumably (and essentially) become Airea going forward:
I imagine I'll be kicking myself for not buying in, but for now, I'll wait on the sidelines until there is more clarity in the numbers.
A