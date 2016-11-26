Small Cap Value Report (Wed 22 Nov 2017) - placeholder

Good morning! Paul here. This is the usual placeholder article, set up the night before.

Please note that I added lots more to yesterday's report, which now covers results or trading updates from;

Accrol, Empresaria, SRT Marine Systems (CEO interview), FocusRite, Severfield, XL Media, Jaywing, AO World.

All attention will be on the Budget today, which I think will be televised just after PMQs in Parliament. My broker reckons that some investors are worried that the Chancellor might tamper with AIM IHT relief - which he thinks has caused some selling in AIM shares recently. Let's hope that's not the case.











