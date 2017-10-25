Small Cap Value Report (Wed 25 Oct 2017) - LRM, DFX, NEXS
Good morning! It's Paul here.
Drat, I've just realised that I forgot to put up a placeholder article last night - apologies. There's no way I'll remember reliably in future, so I've just set up a reminder system on my phone.
Today is a very quiet day for small cap results & trading updates. We have 2 profit warnings though, so I'll start with those.
Here is the link to yesterday's report. I updated it in the evening, adding sections on Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) , Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) , and Gear4Music results.
Lombard Risk Management (LON:LRM)
Share price: 7p (down 34.9% today)
No. shares: 400.6m
Market cap: £28.0m
Lombard Risk Management plc (AIM: LRM), the leading dedicated global provider of collateral management and regulatory reporting solutions, announces its interim results for the six months ended 30 September 2017.
I'm impressed with the prompt reporting (just 25 days after the half year end). The figures themselves though, can only be described as diabolical. I won't spend much time on this, as I've long been a bear on this share. Looking at the figures today, I'm seriously wondering whether the company might go bust.
A few key numbers;
First-half revenue of 12.7m (H1 2016: 15.2m), down 16.4% largely due to a temporary fall in services revenues and some delays in contract signings.
Negative EBITDA of £3.5m. Bear in mind that the company capitalises a ton of internal costs onto the balance sheet, so the cash loss is much worse than EBITDA.
Capitalised development spend of £2.7m.
Loss before tax of -£5.9m - remember this is just for H1 trading. This is a massive deterioration, from a loss of -£0.1m in H1 2016.
Cash - amazingly, the company has burned through pretty much all the c.£8m in fresh equity raised last summer. There's only £0.4m left. Although it also has (currently undrawn) borrowing facilities of £4.5m. Although if it continues burning cash so quickly, will the lender allow them to draw on those facilities? I'd be rather surprised if they do.
Outlook comments sound upbeat, but they always do. This company is a perennial jam tomorrow - always optimistic, but…
Disclaimer:
My morning smallcap tweet:
Defenx (LON:DFX), Seeing Machines (LON:SEE), Lombard Risk Management (LON:LRM)
Defenx (DFX) is late with product product updates, new product dev. FY will be materially below market forecasts, making a loss. Looking to employ a Group COO and a Group CTO.
Seeing Machines (SEE) will present research conducted with Emirates airline on how pilots interact and monitor instruments during procedures that could pose potential safety risks. I don't know if there's any sales potential from this.
Lombard Risk Managment (LRM) Has poor H1. Pretax -£5.9m (-£0.1m). "A number of opportunities we had hoped to secure in the period remain in the pipeline as market distractions such as MiFID II caused companies to delay on committing to new projects...This leaves us much to do in the second half, and converting our strong visible pipeline will be crucial to us meeting market forecasts...we are confident this can be achieved...We expect delivery of a strong second half will enable the Company to meet its stated objectives of being cash generative."
Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) up 16% today on no news?
A comment on this announcement from NEXS was noted on another discussion thread Paul:
The Board expects the results for the Group for the year ended 30 September 2017 to be in line with its expectations. The Board is encouraged by the level of growth in the Group's order book, which ended the year at £202.7m, a 25% year-on-year increase. This provides Nexus with good visibility for the year ahead.
Commenting on the Group's performance, Mike Morris, Chief Executive Officer said:
"This is the first trading update since our successful Initial Public Offering on AIM in July 2017. We are pleased to report that the full year results will be in line with our expectations and the significant improvement in the order book provides us with confidence for our future growth plans."
Any views? I have no idea what "their expectations" are, or market forecasts, and thus whether they could be considered good value.
Regards,
Andrea
I'd also be interested in any view on the interims from DIS yesterday... though I realise perhaps the market cap is too small. They seem to be making reasonable progress, and I presume the results are very seasonal buoyed by Xmas/New Year.
Operational review:
· Increased investment in marketing activity at the point of sale and events.
· Development of Blackwoods new vintage for launch in early Q4
· Investment in proprietary bottle and new packaging for Blackwoods Gin and Vodka.
· Continued growth in on-trade distribution for RedLeg Spiced Rum and Blackwoods Gin.
Financial Review - versus same period last year:
· Revenue increased by 22.8% to £0.818m (2016: £0.666m)
· Gross profit increased by 22.1% to £459k (2016: £376k)
· Volume (litres) increased by 41.3
· Investment in brand marketing and promotion increased by 36.3% to £199k (2016: £146k)
· Other administration costs were flat
· Reduction in operating loss of 68.1% to £21k (2016: £66k)
· Cash reserves of £690k (2016: £883k)
Don Goulding Executive Chairman, commenting on these results said:
"We continued to deliver strong year-on-year growth across our brand portfolio in the six months to 30th September 2017 despite lapping prior year pipeline fill in major retailers.
During this period we increased our brand marketing investment to extend our reach directly with consumers at festivals and at the point of sale. Importantly we increased marketing funds to cover development costs of our new Blackwood's vintage and new packaging across the Blackwoods Gin and Vodka range for launch in Q4 of our fiscal year.
In reply to underscored, post #2
You asked about the ZOO share price rise. It could be:
1. ZOO are hosting a capital markets day today. This might be buying by people institutions learning more about ZOO and liking what they see
2. Momentum has been very strongly positive since the AGM statement on 25 September. Mark Minervini calls this share price drift - the tendency for surprisingly good results to be reflected in continued share price growth over several weeks or months.
3. Momentum investors piling in in response to the positive momentum
4. Just the normal random walk of relatively illiquid small cap shares responding to strongly to good news
I bought ZOO after the AGM statement. It seems to have a lot of the characteristics of a Minervini super-performer:
* good catalysts for growth - new products received well
* good share price momentum
* good earnings and revenue momentum
Down sides:
* Stockopedia shows very high gearing. I have not yet worked out whether this high gearing had been cleared by the recent placing. Does anyone know?
* reducing margins (new products have lower margins) which means hat profits may not increase at all this year or at least not as fast as revenues
I am up 89% in less than four weeks. Happy with the purchase but regretting not having bought more.
In reply to Julianh, post #5
Small cap momentum has been treating me well so far... :)
Defenx (LON:DFX) look rather light in directors with technology backgrounds, so their software development problems come as no surprise. You may be able to sell cybersecurity with marketing skills, but you need strong software and project management skills to actually deliver it. I'm not buying.
Anyone any thoughts on the drop over last days in Best Of The Best (LON:BOTB). No RNS.
Is there a read across from somewhere?
In reply to andrea34l, post #3
Hi Andrea34l,
Prompted by Matylda's earlier note, I had a closer look at Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) following this morning's results announcement. It's a recent IPO from July this year - the shares have barely moved since then. I'm usually shy of IPOs (especially out of private equity firms) until they have at least a couple of years' decent trading behind them but in this case it's a partial exit by the founders (from 1976) who have retained a 43% stake in the firm which makes me more comfortable. Reasonable spread of institutions bought in to the IPO.
http://tools.morningstar.co.uk/uk/stockreport/default.aspx?tab=5&vw=own&SecurityToken=0P0001B9HQ%5D3%5D0%5DE0WWE%24%24ALL&Id=0P0001B9HQ&ClientFund=0&CurrencyId=BAS
The company provides utility infrastructure to new build estates, predominantly in the South UK, and counts 9 of the 10 largest builders among its clients. Makes it a derivative of a cyclical industry but my initial thinking is they appear to have a decent moat and as an essential but relatively small part of any development they're likely to have decent control over margins etc.. Financials look pretty good and the Stocko rankings are excellent. Debt profile looks a bit odd as they carry a lot of cash but also have a fair bit of debt (also very high payables/receivables) - may be a function of front end developer deposit payments; need to look further into this. Due to pay a decent dividend too.
On the whole I quite like it. Seems pretty illiquid (EMS of only 1,000 shares/£1,900) but spread this morning was a reasonable 2.5%. I've had a nibble and taken an opening position.
Gus.
In reply to gus 1065, post #9
Thanks Gus
In reply to andrea34l, post #3
Hi Andrea,
Thanks for the prompt on Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) - I've not come across this company before, with it being a recent (Jul 2017) float. It looks potentially interesting, so I'll add a section on it to today's report.
Regards, Paul.
Distil (LON:DIS) reported interims yesterday, with a muted "in line" outlook and what seem to be slightly lower growth rates. Graham was cautiously positive about DIS on 7 July, so it may be worth an update.
In reply to Julianh, post #5
Julianh - Re. Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) Firstly well done for spotting this opportunity in time.
I had a look at this share a few months back and was put off by the balance sheet debt and the fact that broker forecasts for 2017 eps growth was ( and still is?) -44.5%.
I think the balance sheet is now a lot healthier after the placing which raised net £2.6m and further converted 1.1m of debt into equity.
By my calculations, the net effect is to make the old net debt of $5.6m come down to $1.2m. That reduces the multiple of EBITDA from 3.1 (red flag) to 0.6. A lot healthier.
However I am still puzzled by the forecast negative eps growth. Maybe someone else can enlighten me.
Re Nexus Infrastructure, I notice that after several years of operating cash flow outstripping operating profit, operating cash flow has suddenly dropped to half of operating profit over the last 12 months.
Can anyone shed any light on why that might be?
In reply to Julianh, post #5
I agree that Zoo Digital (LON:ZOO) has characteristics of a Minervini supserstock. However, as Paul mentioned before on here, one client provides 44% of total revenue. Having been burned by high revenue concentration stocks in the past, that alone puts me off. Well done and good luck with it though!
In reply to Steves cups, post #8
BOTB
Highly rated but illiquid share. I'm afraid it doesn't take much to move it in either direction.
It could well be as simple as someone taking profits.
Pretty huge spread of c10% as well between the bid and the offer.
If you want to see how illiquid a share is put in varying amounts to buy or sell.
Often your broking platform e.g. Hargreaves Lansdown will offer to fill say £10k of shares but if you go to say £15k they say there is no liquidity. You have to be careful with these types of shares, they can be roller coasters! Having said that, illiquid shares are epic on the way up - they gap up if a buyer is around. You are a hero and make loadsamoney. Unfortunately the reverse occurs if there is a seller around.
I first tried to buy these at 30p about 6 years ago...I was working as a fund manager and had my in house dealer hunt a few out. This guy was seriously good at finding shares, but even he couldn't find me a single share to buy. Well done those who did manage to find some to buy, you have done well!
In reply to ricky65, post #15
Hi Ricky
Thanks for that. I have had a second look at the AGM statement and it says "The increasing proportion of subtitling work has reduced seasonality, reduced client concentration and improved visibility". What isn't clear is how much client concentration has been reduced. And of course you are right, 44% with one client puts the business severely at risk.
All the best to you.
Julian
Paul,
With regard to Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) which you covered yesterday I think we should give serious consideration to the digital platform they are developing. This did not grow in H1 but as the platform is mainly targeted at academia we should not expect an upswing until H2, which covers the start of the academic year.
I have never invested in a publisher before Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) which I took a position in a couple of weeks ago. Although their main avenue to profit over recent years has no doubt been Harry Potter I believe they are well regarded for the quality of their publications and the digital platform will grow not only organically but also with the addition of more "themes" such as the latest on China. This will be a digital offer in the English language on Chinese literature, with input from Chinese and non Chinese authors.
I think their current slate of authors will enable them to continue around the current profit levels whilst subsidising the development of the digital offer. They are conservative by nature and I feel their estimate of £5M profits from digital in 3-4 years time may well be exceeded.
Dave