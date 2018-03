Hi, it's Paul here.

Thanks for the reader requests. As mentioned in the comments below, I much prefer it when readers add a few key points about the company results/trading update, indicating why you think it's interesting. That makes it more interesting for me, and everyone else. Rather than a single sentence asking me to do all the work!

Please note that yesterday's article ended up being a bit of a monster, with 5 companies reported on. Here's the finished article.

A friend flagged up that dotDigital (LON:DOTD) might be affected by the new GDPR regulations re email marketing & spam. These regulations kick in this May, and require email marketers to solicit the permission of everyone on their databases to remain on the database. Obviously this is going to decimate many email databases, and make email marketing/spam very difficult to do. I imagine that might have some negative impact on DOTD, despite it branching out into other channels, such as social media. Maybe GDPR is why it decided to branch out? Anyway, I didn't think of this point yesterday, so just wanted to mention it today (and I've added a post-script to yesterday's report).

Share price: 119p (down 21.7% today, at 14:51)

No. shares: 82.8m

Market cap: £98.5m

Trading update (profit warning)

Safestyle UK plc, the leading retailer and manufacturer of PVCu replacement windows and doors to the UK homeowner market, today issues an update on current trading.





As you can see from the chart (see below), vertical moves down usually indicate a series of profit warnings in the past, and we have another one today, unfortunately.

Today the company says;

The Group announced on 13 December 2017 that it had seen a continuing deterioration in the market resulting from declining consumer confidence and the Board expected market conditions to continue to be very challenging in 2018.



The activities of an aggressive new market entrant have added to an already competitive landscape and impacted the Group in certain areas of its operations.