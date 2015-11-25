Small Cap Value Report (Wed 7 Feb 2018) - W7L, R4E, GATC
Good morning, it's Paul here, suitably refreshed after my sickie yesterday (thanks for covering, Graham).
Well, what a roller-coaster it's been of late. My view is that markets in the USA just got too expensive, and needed to correct. I don't see any particular read-across for UK small caps. Actually, it's felt quite bearish in UK small caps for several months now, with many shares having fallen considerably from previous highs.
I'm reviewing the debris of recent market moves, to see if there are any bargains on offer. Sometimes when people panic sell, they sell off good things, too cheaply. My hedging strategy worked very well, which was a relief. It's great to have some short positions generating profits in a market downturn, because that gives you peace of mind that you won't become a forced seller. So you can keep a clear head whilst all around are panicking.
Anyway, a correction from excessive levels, and a bit of fear coming back into the market, is a very good thing, in my view. Markets that just rise inexorably, without a pullback, are crashes in the making. I think it's important to remember that bear markets don't just happen randomly - they are caused by the market anticipating economic slowdowns/recessions, and hence reduced corporate earnings. With the world economy now doing well, almost everywhere, these seem very good conditions for businesses. Sure, there's a bit of fear over Brexit, and probably more fear about a Corbyn Government, here in the UK. Jacking up Corporation Tax to 26% (as their first move upwards, probably to be followed by further rises), that would make a dent in UK company earnings. That would hit share prices across the board here. So it's a big worry.
I can't think of a worse time to consider increasing Corporation Tax, than when Brexit uncertainty is probably already making some companies consider whether to stay in the UK or not. Our low taxes, and flexible employment laws, plus a population who speak English as their first language, are big attractions for companies to stay in the UK. So I fear that a Corbyn Government would be absolutely disastrous for the UK economy. In a globalised economy, you can't tax the rich - they just move their money somewhere else, to avoid being taxed. Or they just leave, with their money, and we get precisely zero in tax revenues…
In reply to Paul Scott, post #14
Purpleski
"Maybe we have tax experts who could clarify the position?"
Traditionally a Double Irish & Dutch Sandwich or similar ensures the big uns to a certain extent may be able to pay what they want where they want .
I would guess going forward though they may be slightly more keen to perhaps at least pay something approaching 20% somewhere - this being the case the uk looks adequately positioned in this regard.
The stupidity is how easy it is for companies who should have to pay the standard corp tax/vat (and probably to a lesser extent now paye) can avoid paying anything - so Uber aren't a transport company (and therefore liable to pay vat) and dont make any profit and dont have any employees - they shouldn't be allowed to have a presence in the uk if that is the case :)
Paul and others - reference the comments on Corporation Tax, a company controlled in the UK will usually pay UK CT on all profits but with an offset for overseas tax. Bearing in mind that the UK has one of the lowest CT rates in the world apart from obvious tax havens, then you can see that companies trading in foreign countries usually have a higher percentage tax bill than those just trading in the UK. The situation with such as Starbucks, of course, is that they are not controlled in the UK and that makes it difficult for us to collect what we might think they should be paying although bear in mind that they are creating considerable employment, paying over huge sums in PAYE and NIC, vast amounts of vat and pay business rates, etc. All of which make the loss of corporation tax almost a side issue.
doublelutz
"they are creating considerable employment, paying over huge sums in PAYE and NIC, vast amounts of vat and pay business rates, etc. All of which make the loss of corporation tax almost a side issue."
Ref starbucks if they left - the alternative is that a uk based business who pays the 19% corporation tax (by not sourcing coffee from Switzerland) and also possibly another 5% dividend tax on top AND all of the relevant uk taxes would likely replace them. Give me that alternative any day of the week IF the basic taxes that HAVE to be paid by uk originated alternatives are being avoided by these "government backed shysters/ex shysters gone legit now honest gov types". Things may be slowly getting better on this front - but i guess this excludes the unknown new loopholes we wont know about till 5 years time.
In reply to zho, post #28
Again, treading a fine line of avoiding politics and simply stating fact in relation to those last sentences:
"All this is legal, of course, and seems to be part of a trend of large corporations challenging the powers of nation states. This makes me uneasy, and it's one of the reasons I voted to stay in Europe (sorreee) because it's only a large block like the EU that can challenge this trend."
The leading tax haven within the European Community is Luxembourg*. The Finance Minister of Luxembourg from 1989 to 2009 was Jean-Claude Juncker. He is currently President of the European Commission. I suggest not holding your breath regarding a challenge to tax avoidance.
* http://uk.businessinsider.com/full-list-every-company-named-in-the-luxembourg-secret-tax-deal-database-2014-11
In reply to simoan, post #16
For once we agree.
More than that I have to say, and I'd be interested in other's comments, I think the recruitment sector as a whole is one which should be avoided at present. The valuations look cheap, the dividends look good (but Gattaca (LON:GATC) has just cut), however, the margins are thin and they seem to keep increasing their cost base and IR35 looks like it will become global in this country not just in the public sector.
Phil
(PS. Personal rant; I despise companies which call any increase in cost an "investment")
Feeling quite euphoric. I sold everything yesterday in my SIPP and ISA. I know it has all gone back up today but after an excellent 2017 I have been struggling in 2018 to pick the right ones. I'm going to take a breather until the market settles down a bit. It's quite a good feeling, deep breaths and relax!!! Charles
In reply to Edward John Canham, post #38
For once we agree.
Yes, but the only time we disagreed I was right and you were wrong :-)
I think the recruitment sector as a whole is one which should be avoided at present.
I'd go further and say it should be avoided full stop. I've lost money on recruiters (including Matchtech!) in the past so speak from experience. I'm with Graham on people businesses and no longer invest in companies where the only assets walk out the door every night at 5pm and the operating margins are paper thin. Busy fools come to mind...
All the best, Si
jonthetourist,
>>The leading tax haven within the European Community is Luxembourg*. The Finance Minister of Luxembourg from 1989 to 2009 was Jean-Claude Juncker.>>
Yes, of course. He was the prime mover in what I referred to as a race to the bottom.
>> I suggest not holding your breath regarding a challenge to tax avoidance.>>
Perhaps, but I've been encouraged by some of Margrethe Vestager's rulings on Apple, Google and Starbucks.
In reply to Lord Zion, post #5
Was that you on twitter bemoaning the fact that you had lost £250k through switching from short to long at the wrong time?
In reply to Zoiberg, post #42
God no!
The new generation haven't seen socialism here, but if they cared to look, they would see the results all around the world.
Some previous comments indicate Corbyn is quite an admirer of Venezuela, which is indeed a fine example of what socialism does to countries.
The younger voters are probably unaware that Gordon Brown was borrowing almost as much as Greece when he finished & the previous Labour government required IMF assistance in the 1970s.
If anything, Corbyn seems considerably worse than either of those, so if he's elected, even the middle classes should be thinking about emigrating.
He is by far & away the largest threat to the economy. Whether it be a hard Brexit or remaining in the EU is of little significance in comparison to the threat of extreme socialism.
That would affect post tax profits, dividends, investment returns, pensions & employment. I'm certainly taking the risk into account when considering investments.
In reply to runthejoules, post #24
Hi Runthejoules
I have an ISA with £IG. and their dealing charges are cheaper than HL at around £5 and I believe their fx charges are lower. However they charge £100 for corporate actions. So I prefer Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL.) if I want to attend AGM's. Incredibly I have found international stocks in the past to be tradeable in HL but not IG. Did you know you can alter the timeout settings on the HL site in account settings?
In reply to Paul Scott, post #12
Increased taxes do mechanically increase corporate revenue though, as the government spends them on services, salaries or benefits to people who in turn buy more stuff.
In reply to jules2k6, post #45
Hi Jules2k6, thanks for your reply - I will alter those settings now! Been with them about six years and not realised... by corporate actions, does that include dividends / special dividends or just stock splits or m&a? I'm not rich enough to pay £100 for a dividend!
Can we please just not mention C****n, or we'll never get to talk about stocks...
In reply to vik2001, post #21
I find Minervini trys to predict a sell off about once a month after his risk model flashes sell, when nothing happens he adds about 10 stocks to his buy alert list. It was only a matter of time until he called one correctly
In reply to runthejoules, post #47
Hi rRunthejoules IG Group (LON:IGG) 's charges can be found here https://www.ig.com/uk/investments/share-dealing/costs-fees
They don't charge for normal dividends but do if you want to go to an agm or excercise your vote.
In reply to rmillaree, post #36
But would a UK business have replicated Starbucks? Maybe. After all we do have Costa Coffee but Starbucks was one of the first to develop coffee shops on this scale. If we were looking at someone like, say, Amazon then I don't think they would be replicated by a UK company.
A bit pedantic of me but a company does not pay a 5% dividend tax. It is 7.5% paid by individual basic rate UK taxpayers not by the company. Dividends are ignored in calculating the 19% CT. I don't know whether "AND all of the relevant UK taxes" refers to some other tax of which I am not aware. In the past UK companies have done similar things although obviously more difficult now.
In reply to tomg23, post #49
Brings to mind the saying, "If you're going to forecast, forecast often"
In reply to Lord Zion, post #43
If he thought it was you he must be taking the same stuff as the person who posted:
"I'm so pissed off with myself. I was sure this was a 1987-style situation, with a sharp correction due. Loaded up on Dow shorts a while ago, then got too cocky & reversed them to longs last night. Threw away £250k today :-( Idiot!!! "
("last night" having been spent in Amsterdam).
No names, no pack-drill.