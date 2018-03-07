Small Cap Value Report (Wed 7 Mar 2018) - RBG, RTN, BQE
Good morning, Paul here!
Apologies for yesterday's report being late - it's now finished, and covers results from;
A fairly detailed look at Luceco (LON:LUCE) and its latest profit warning. Is it a buying opportunity, or should we follow the excellent conclusion of Stockopedia's brilliant 2016 profit warning analysis, by selling first and asking questions later?
Q3 results from Begbies Traynor (LON:BEG) - (I am long)
LoopUp (LON:LOOP) results
Headlam (LON:HEAD) results.
Anyway, to get you started today, here is the link to yesterday's report.
I'm having insomnia issues at the moment, so got up in the middle of the night to write it. Not ideal, but there we go.
Also, please could readers kindly try to avoid having spats in the comments section? It's rather tiresome when that happens! Many thanks. Although I must admit that one (now former) reader flouncing off yesterday (I couldn't work out why), with his parting shot being to tell us that 99% of us are clueless, which gave me the best laugh of the day!
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
Share price: 148p
No. shares: 50.0m
Market cap: £74.0m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Brief comment
I've been wading through the reader comments for yesterday, and quite a few people want me to comment on recent results from Revolution Bars. I was quite pleased that Graham was working that day, as people already know that I'm bullish on the company, so thought it would be interesting to get Graham's take - which I can probably summarise as being lukewarm, at best!
I'm sure you've already worked out that Stockopedia gives Graham & I complete freedom to write what we believe to be true, at that moment in time, on all companies. We don't confer, or go soft on stocks that the other (or anyone else for that matter) happens to own. In any case, I welcome bearish views on stocks that I hold, as it makes me think more, and question whether I'm right or wrong.
There isn't time at the moment to write anything detailed on RBG, but to give you my…
WANdisco (LON:WAND)
Any thoughts on the preliminary results and new partnership agreement from WANdisco (LON:WAND) :
* revenue growth - 73%
* "Adjusted EBITDA3 loss $0.6 million (2016: $7.5 million loss)" - does this mean anything?
* "The loss after tax for the year increased to $13.5 million (2016: $9.3 million), mostly as a result of two non-cash items: an exceptional finance loss of $4.0 million and an increased share-based payment charge which was partially offset by the significant reduction in EBITDA loss for the year. The exceptional finance loss arose from the retranslation of intercompany balances at 31 December 2017, reflecting the appreciation of Sterling against the US dollar."
* the currency translation loss sounds okay to me - not an ongoing cost
* the share based payments don't look so rosy. "WANdisco plc operates share option plans for qualifying employees of the Group. Options in the plans are settled in equity in the Company and are normally subject to a vesting schedule but not conditional on any performance criteria being achieved". So more than £2m is paid out to directors and employees in share based payments with no performance criteria and while the company is still loss making. I guess this would make sense if salaries were low.
Any thoughts Paul?
Ref RBG and accounting issues.
I couldn't disagree more that the accounting issues are irrelevant, accounting tends to be about the culture within an organisation and that of RBG was rotten. Hopefully that is in the past but the fact that the adjustments will flatter the future results means we have to wait and see if that Rotten egg is fixed. It should be hard to present simple clean accounts that don't mislead - lets be honest RBG have been misleading by the bucketful. This is a p/e based business investing wise to me and the profits compared to turnover are so small that its easy to hide the true state of play if one has the will.
This may work out in favour of the nimble in that if the culture is no longer rotten and or future trading is ok and many have walked away for good reason due to the fact that they don't trust the presented figures then there may be a temporary depression in price and this may be a buying opportunity. This scenario does appear to be playing out - i was tempted to buy back in at 150 before the most recent results having luckily cashed in near the top but i am happy to wait and see at present.
With regard to the fact they are debt free would one agree that there are significant liabilities on the balance sheet that are potentially an issue if cashflow is tight. There is 31 mill owed out excluding other liabilities over 12 months and they have only 13 mill of receivables/cash. This should be no biggie if they churn out future profits at expected levels but its by far from a rock solid balance sheet - i guess thats the risk with RBG compared to a similar company that may own some decent freehold and have a proper decent NTAV that supports say 50% of the shareprice when buying.
Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) announced this morning that it is raising £4.2m (18% of its market cap) through a placing/subscription at 195p, representing a 4% discount to yesterday's closing price.
The funds will be used for the following purposes.
- Acquisition of its Louisville, Kentucky franchisee. This is said to be immediately earnings enhancing.
- To provide firepower for three further acquisitions of franchisees.
- To fund development of new products, particularly to support its insurance channel and through its partnership with Flo Technologies.
- To provide working capital to support the rapid growth being achieved throughout the business.
Corporate acquisition of franchisees has been a major driver of growth in this business over recent years, and I view this as a very positive development.
A second request please for Microgen (LON:MCGN) . Shauney2 has summarised the results above. Comparing to the Stock Report this looks like a significant beat vs. market expectations.
I'm also very keen on comments on Microgen (LON:MCGN) please - I am a happy holder, and think they are good value considering the growth being made.
As per my comments on Matylda's "I read the market oh boy" page today, I just don't get the staggering valuation of Volvere (LON:VLE) at all, in particular the ridiculous NAV 52% premium and also what I see as a higher risk tiny collection of holdings (of which only one is looking good at present) compared to Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) which is on a relatively more moderate premium of 37% and, IMHO, has a much more promising collection of investments, including some big names.
Finally, I can't imagine you'll please comment on Lookers (LON:LOOK) ... but you have commented quite a bit on the car dealers sector quite a bit in the recent past; overall, these results look better than some in the sector, such as Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB) which doesn't look promising.
Looks like the markets as a whole are on the brink of another fall in light of Mr Tweet's latest fiasco... good grief.
Re Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - leaving aside for the moment whether there is a bid premium in the price and concluding that we can't rely on the P&L, the question arises as to whether this is a self-funding roll-out based on the cashflow statement.
At first glance, it would appear that it is as £6.6m of capex is covered by £7.1m of cashflow from operating activities. However, within that £7.1m are two favourable working capital movements. Debtor days have been squeezed from 19.7 days at the end of H1 2017 to 18.0 days at the end of H1 2018. Creditor days have remained constant at around 58 days. The question is whether these ratios are likely to continue to show improvement in future. I would suggest that neither debtor nor creditor days can be sweated much harder. If you add back in the £5.5m of provisions you get to an adjusted operating cashflow of £4.7m - some £2m short of capex. This does, of course, include the £2.2m of cash sent to money heaven in respect of professional fees. So, if you believe that this was all related to M&A activity, then the capex was funded by operating cashflow excluding working capital movements.
Turning back to the issue of whether the price includes a bid premium, I would say that it probably does to the extent that the instis who bought in at 200p and higher (e.g. BoA) remain as holders. Clearly, if they decided to move on or if Deltic sell the 1.5m of shares that they can ill-afford to continue to hold, the share price would take a knock.
I think this is finely balanced for the moment. Would the instis accept a renewed bid from Stonegate at 225p? I suspect they might be happy to a second time round as they appear to be the only credible bidder. I would think that management would certainly recommend it having previously been happy to sell at 203p.
The trouble is that this has, I think, become a riskier hold. In the absence of a renewed bid it has become harder to value as we don't know if the onerous lease provision is kitchen-sinking or whether it will actually be required. Other liabilities (mainly provisions for onerous leases) now comprise 28% of the net assets excluding liabilities.
If I was Stonegate I would wait to see if the price dribbles down to 125p as they appear to have a clear field and trading and market conditions don't seem likely to push the price higher at the moment. As you say, the factor that could improve trading is developing their food offering but, as many competitors are proving, this is not an easy win.
All of the above assumes rational behaviour on the part of the players and, of course, there may be other factors to consider at Stonegate such as the ease of purchasing growth versus generating it organically. Despite their parting shot that they take a disciplined approach I agree with you that they will be back at some point.
Let's hope that if another bid does appear Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) chooses some cheaper professional advisers.
In response to andrea341
Re Volvere the NAV doesnt reflect the value of their subsidiaries (They are not an investment company). If you look at the performance of the subsidiaries and attribute a sensible value (as opposed to an accounting book value) and add that to their cash pile then the sum of parts is well in excess of the market cap.
Some my recall Paul drawing attention to an extraordinary video interview of Clem Chambers, CEO and founder of Online Blockchain (LON:OBC), a couple of months back. Well, Mr Chambers is offering free pizza to anyone going along to Firezza Pizza in Dean Street W1D 3RY on Wednesday next week to hear his “insights into the blockchain/crypto world”. Someone might be interested to go along and report back. Here’s the link
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e...
The SP of On-Line PLC (renamed Online Blockchain in December) shot up in 2½ months from 14p to peak at 152p on 09 January . With extraordinary timing, Mr Chambers raised £1m the next day, but alas, the SP has since steadily dwindled and last night closed 50% off at 72p. Hence, I suppose, an offer of free pizza.
Exactly zoolook (as regards VLE).
The main subsidiary, Impetus, made £1.83m core PBT in H2 alone (before intra-group interest and charges) with a full 6 month contribution from the large new contract announced in spring 2017.
So Impetus looks as if it can make say a core £4m PBT this year, even without any contribution from the new "opportunities" quoted in today's statement. Call that £3.2m PAT, or £2.7m for VLE's 83%. Then give this a not too demanding multiple of say 13, and that covers the entire current VLE £35.77m m/cap.
Then add on £18.4m of cash - which represents 502p per share - plus £2.3m of freehold property - 62p per share - plus the value of Shire Foods as a nicely profitable business producing £0.83m core PBT, plus something for Sira Defence, and draw your own conclusions as to the potential upside.
At the time of the Stonegate bid last year, it was rumoured that they were interested in Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) at an EV/EBITDA of about 5 as this was significantly lower than their internal ration of 9.
Just prior to the bid the Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) ratio at the then price of 125p was 4.5. At the offer price of 203p the ratio was around 7.5 but the expectation was that through stripping out some of the c.£3.6m of Head Office costs and getting procurement synergies this would be reduced to the target ratio of 5.
If Stonegate were to work on a similar premium of 62% this would imply an EV of around £125m requiring an EBITDA after stripping out HO costs and including procurement synergies of £23m to £25m. To get to a projected EBITDA for FY18 of £23m you need to regard all the exceptional costs as exceptional. But assuming this is the case, I would say that the EV/EBITDA ratio still looks favourable for Stonegate.
I have no position but can see why Stonegate could still be interested at a similar premium to their previous approach implying a price closer to the 240p that would likely need to offer to holders to secure acceptance.
The question is whether they feel that both the market and £RBG's prospects have worsened since July 2017. In that case they might want an even greater safety margin than a difference of 4 between their internal EV/EBITDA ratio and the projected ratio of Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) after stripping out costs.
I think that RBG is too good a fit and the commercial justification in a difficult market is too compelling for Stonegate not to have another go at some point. But I think they will conclude that they have plenty of time to see how things pan out.
In reply to fwyburd, post #11
Simso has kindly updated his SOTP today on Volvere (LON:VLE)
"2018 SOTP Valuation
Impetus
The 2017 PBT number of £3.4m was £1.9m higher than 2016. We will only get a true split of that growth between "Organic growth" and the large new contract which commenced in April 17. For now, I assume £1.5m is 9 months of New Contract, and £0.4m is Organic Growth. This means we have a profit building block of £0.5m for 2018 as we will have the Contact for a full 12 months in 2018 rather than 9 in 2017. I (hopefully!) prudently assume lower Organic growth of only £0.1m..and we get to the £4m Rivaldo mentions above and derived through a different route. Hopefully scope to do better than that, especially with the news in Dec 17 of the new Partnership with Auditex.
If I deduct the 17% minority, a further 10% for Bruvva's Bonus on any sale, and assume 19% Corporation Tax, and then apply a Market Average 14 times multiple to post tax earnings, then Impetus would be worth £34m.
The Multiple of 14 times is debatable, and a bear might argue it as too high because its in the Automotive Industry, but a Bull would point the exceptional growth, and contractual earnings giving certainty. I think 14* is a fair compromise.
Shire
I agree the point that second half underlying of £1.07m (vs £1.02m in 2H 2016) gives validation to the argument that some price increases have now been put through to mitigate cost increases caused by Currency/Brexit etc. On that basis I think it legitimate to assume the FY 2016 of £1.15m is the least we should hope for in 2018. A forecast of £1.15m is basically a roll forward of second half 17 run rate with no further growth assumed, perhaps too prudently discounting their Statement today that VLE " are investing in Shire so that we have the capability to grow. We expect revenues to increase in 2018 and with that, profitability" Given how careful and prudent the Bruvva's usually are, perhaps upside potential on taht number?
I have also been cautious in the Multiple applied of 5*, having deducted the 20% Minority, 10% Bruvva Bonus and 19% Corp Tax to give a value of £5.3m.
I assume Sira has no value in my SOTP. Having made £30k profit it is perhaps worth £200k or so at most.
I would expect net Cash Generation of c£2m (2017 was £1.7m excl the Buy Back), to finish 2018 with £20.4m. Other net Assets of £2.6m is mostly Freehold Property, so will add our 80% share of that in to SOTP Valuation at par.
That gives me a total SOTP of £59.8m. With shares in issue of 3,668k, that gives £16.30 a share."
I think I've made this point about RBG before. It is no easy task to improve the food offering. I expect that the vast majority of the products they offer are ready to reheat foods from the likes of Brake Bros. The only way of dramatically improving this offer is by having chef's capable of preparing and cooking from fresh which neither the culture or equipment is likely to support and would require an increase in menu prices.
This also means increasing the kitchen labour overhead when with all the casual dining chains discounting like crazy there is very little room to manouvre on prices. The other point is that these premises are built to be late night bars first and foremost and being able to convert them to premises which also appeal for all day dining is a very difficult trick to pull off. Weatherspoons do it but only by dint of going for the cheap and cheerful which does not suit the RBG brand.
I would not be expecting any dramatic improvements in margin to come from increased food sales. The money is made from the premium booze.
For the record, I apologise for the use of a rude word yesterday. While I think it was a wholly accurate summary of the departed poster, based on content and style of the post, it was inappropriate in the context of this forum.
I was somewhat unhappy at the time because, having reiterated Paul's request for a bit of background on why people want particular shares covered, we had two posts in quick succession just giving Epics, then the "who do you think you are?" message. Instead of getting wound up by it, I should just have laughed at the statement "99% of the people are not or do not hold financial qualifications. "
Won't happen again.
Jon
In reply to Splode, post #21
i might go to this, if just for free pizza and free laughs!
In reply to jonthetourist, post #26
Welcome back :)
In reply to tic_tac_toe, post #27
I just registered - for the pizza!
Would need to learn a lot about blockchain and cryptos in a short space to really benefit from the event.
I get the feeling that this event might be similar to how pyramid schemes host - uplifting music and promise of amazing lifestyle if only you are brave enough to participate!
Interestingly, the boutique investor relations company Cassi Peia Services (which I personally have never heard of), is also hosting an event for Seeing Machines on 16th March (not one I consider to be a high quality investment).
The founder "Some call her the ‘Lara Croft’ of the small capital investment community." has worked at Proactive Investors and Sound Energy (again, not the best quality imho)
Perhaps others know Lara Croft and her credentials, so maybe the sarcastic tone is utterly unwarranted.
In reply to jonthetourist, post #26
What rude word - at best it was rude punctuation!
I agreed with your sentiments
In reply to xcity, post #13
Hi xcity,
I did read the Restaurant (LON:RTN) results this morning. My impression is that the figures are not as bad as they could be, but the narrative seems to have been heavily PR'd to create a positive impression, when actually profits are falling, and likely to continue falling.
2017 results;
Current trading - "broadly in line", so slightly below in reality.
Outlook - this is cleverly worded to sound positive, but is actually negative. "Significant price investments" means cutting prices & discounting. So that's bad for profitability, if volumes don't increase faster than prices have fallen. The way I read this, it's a profits warning for H1, with hopes that H2 will be better;
On the positive side;
It's difficult to exaggerate just how bad things are in the casual dining sector, due to big over-capacity & well publicised ongoing cost pressures. So this is probably a sector to avoid altogether, in my view.
I see no reason to close my (small) short position on RTN, based on today's results.
Regards, Paul.
If you're invested in Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) then this is a "must read" article about how they've massaged profits: https://philoakley.sharescope.co.uk/index.php/2018/03/07/can-you-trust-a-companys-profits/
In reply to sharmvr, post #29
I had a look, it doesn't actually say 'free pizza' so I didn't sign up. Clem will have you paying for it ;)