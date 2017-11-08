Small Cap Value Report (Wed 8 Nov 2017) - TRCS, SDM, JPR, MKS, JDW, PSN, PVCS, ZZZ
Good morning! It's Paul here for the usual small caps report.
I'll also briefly comment on some bellweather large caps today. I think it's well worth keeping an eye on what's happening to consumer-facing, and residential property larger caps. This can often have read-across for smaller caps, and helps me understand where the economy is going - vital information for deciding whether to buy or sell particular shares. I don't see myself as a bottom up, or top down investor - I do both. You have to, otherwise investing decisions wouldn't make much sense.
Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS) - interim results. Adjusted PBT down 5.3% to £219.1m. However, growth in international profits masks a 17.8% fall in UK adjusted operating profit. A stand-out bad number is that store staffing costs in the UK rose 10.3% to £532.5m - I think some of that is pensions cost related, but it's still a startling number. LFL sales growth is elusive, but costs are rising. So I'd be more inclined to go short, rather than…
RE: Tracsis (LON:TRCS). I notice a deduction for Net Profit purposes in their p&l is labelled:
'Share of result of equity accounted investees'
Does anyone know what that means?
In reply to tomps3, post #13
Hi tomps3 (and Ian and Herbie for their replies)
It's a good video and for those interested Leon Boros mentions Bioventix (LON:BVXP), XLMedia (LON:XLM), £NVD this is US Novo Nordisk, Cloudcall (LON:CALL), PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS) and Nintendo (Japan).
Regards
Howard
In reply to Trident, post #40
More than likely this is the aggregate pro rata share of losses in minority investee holdings (Vivacity, Citi Logik and Nutshell, from memory). Strange that there is no prior year number.
In reply to peterg, post #22
Hi Peterg
I personally would agree with you and think that your grasp of the basic economics of food imports/supply/distribution in this country is far better than Mr Martin.
He also does not talk about the likely increase in costs of our own home grown crops because of increased wages that will need to be paid to get the harvest in. That may or may not be a good thing, as the wages paid at the bottom of the agricultural ladder for grinding work is pretty shocking but people will bleat if locally grown crops rise in price.
In reply to Maca2000, post #24
Oh that Mr Martin’s motives were that innocent!!
In reply to Paul Scott, post #30
"So personally I'm happy to see a bit of short term inflation, in return for making UK-based businesses more competitive against their overseas competition."
When sterling decimalised, the pound was at £2.40. The pound fell in the 1970s and inflation reached well into double figures in the 1980s and the pound fell further.
Surely we should be the most competitive nation already!
Keeping doing the same thing and expecting a different outcome is a sign of ....
Those who don't learn from history .....
I voted remain because I don't believe that any nation state smaller than China, USA , Russia or India can control the abuse of power by large multinational companies.
"Take back control"? Don't make me laugh! At least in the EU we have a vote, and as a big economy, quite a large say in the rules (qualified majority, and all that). Almost everything that has been criticised as EU imposed red tape was voted for by UK ministers in the Council of Ministers.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #30
In reply to cic, post #34
I agree. But tell me a listed small cap tech company (for example) that has a policy controlling staff share ownership.
I note you make no comment on Northern Bear's interim results reported on 7 November. NTBR is a company I have watched for some time. It has stock ranks of 89, 95, 82 with over all rank of 99. It is a 'super stock'. It has a PE of 7.63, EPS Growth for year to 31 March 2018 forecast at 44%. Dividend of 2.3% covered more than 5 times. Refs statistics substantially agree. I have not invested as it seems to good to be true and the saying goes 'it probably is'. I would like someone to put me out of my misery and tell me the problem/risk I am missing.
In reply to FREng, post #45
It's interesting that there's no country in the world that trades solely under WTO rules, for the very good reason that they're the equivalent of the minimum wage safety net for the world's poorest and weakest nations. Obviously over time we'd develop our own trade deals - it would be madness for countries to not come to some arrangements with the UK. Whether those would, overall, be better or worse than what we have with the EU isn't possible to predict with any certainty from either side of the Brexit divide.
However, as for competitive currency devaluation, that's a race to the bottom. Historically devaluation has always led to a fall in living standards and the fall of the government that introduced it. If living standards fall over the next three years - likely you would have thought given the devaluation since the European Referendum and the inability of the government to offset this given the delay in triggering Article 50 - then we're probably guaranteed a radical Labour government.
So it may well be that investors need to trade off the short-term benefit of UK exporters being temporarily more competitive against the slightly longer term introduction of redistributive taxes on capital gains. Personally I think that might be a good thing for the country, but I'm rather less sanguine about its effect on me.
As ever, those who fail to heed the lessons of history will probably end up repeating it :-/
timarr
In reply to Graham Ford, post #32
Hi Graham F
As a holder of Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) I'm not sure why it needs to be turned around?
True, the 2% LFL growth, whilst not spectacular, is certainly better than many would have expected for a premium offering.
Even if LFL growth stayed this "low" for a while (or maybe even stagnated or turned slightly negative), the cash generation just from current operations, is so high (£15m Adj EBITDA) compared to the EV (£85m) that even a significant reduction in cash generation would, in my opinion, make this share cheap at the current price.
And then there's the cash generated from new openings, which should hopefully strengthen the above thinking.
I bought back in after the Stonegate offer collapsed, and will look to buy more shortly before Deltic's 6 month close-out period ends.
A
In reply to Sutherland, post #48
Sutherland - Northern Bear (LON:NTBR) I am not going to put you out of your misery because I looked closely at this company, liked what I saw and took an initial holding yesterday.
I suspect it is under the radar because it is a micro cap, no institutional shareholders hence no broker coverage.
Paul covered it on 18/7 when the company published its prelim results. You may want to read his report - he too liked it generally speaking. The only risk he mentioned is that the building and construction sector may not be the best place to be if you believe the UK is going to go through a difficult economic patch.
The other risk worth a mention is that it is probably illiquid. So if you need to liquidate quickly on a potential downturn that may prove to be difficult.
But please do your own research.
It looks like it's curtains for Snoozebox Holdings (LON:ZZZ), which has been reported on here quite a few times previously:
https://www.investegate.co.uk/snoozebox-hldgs-plc--zzz-/rns/intention-to-appoint-administrators/201711081100159145V/
In a way I feel it is a shame. I saw its product almost exactly three years ago at the Mello 2014 event in Derby and it was genuinely innovative. For whatever reason though, the management despite their best efforts couldn't make it commercially viable. My commiserations to holders.
In reply to abtan, post #50
Hi Abtan.
The problem with these £RGB numbers is this.
2% growth is basically just a small price increase on the same volume or possibly there is volume growth but at lower prices. Either way the business is growing very slowly in terms of LFL revenues and LFL costs are increasing faster. That means profits are going to decline (although accounting tricks may mask it for a while). So, the business is not sustainable long term on the basis that opening new locations, which masks the underlying weakness, cannot go on forever.
Premium or budget offering has nothing much to do with it. If the business isn’t growing organically by more than its cost increases then that has to be addressed for the long term. The budget sector is arguably harder to grow in because people on low incomes have not seen their wages growing in real terms. So, Weatherspoons performance shows just how poor RGB is in terms of organic growth.
So any purchaser will be looking to see how they can get the business to grow organically again and that potentially costs time and money to change the product and/or the management.
I’m not saying that it’s not a stock where you might be able to make a short term gain, but I think that it’s not as good a long term business as people generally think. If it was a great business it would be growing organically.
In reply to leoleo73, post #20
LSE:GMAA my thoughts exactly. bought in at 240 a few months ago. Happy to exit at the same price after recent falls. I have learned the hard way that with most shares that if a CFO goes under strange circumstances it is time to get out.Telegraph should have mentioned CFO departure and legal action
In reply to Graham Ford, post #53
i was a RBG shareholder but sold at a heavy loss earlier in the year.In my 2 visits to the Norwich bar the first one was scruffy and dirty. The second one the 2 for 1 offers list on the cocktails did not give descriptions of what was in the cocktails. The ladies loo was out of loo paper. Small details maybe but I am not surprised they are struggling. The previous CFO did not leave because he wanted to try something else. The replacement had links with previous bar companies that had gone bust. Lots of red flags. I wished I had observed them.
In reply to Graham Ford, post #53
Evening Graham F
Appreciate the different point of view.
I'm not sure LFL costs are increasing at a faster rate than LFL sales for Revolution Bars (LON:RBG). A quick look at the last update show Gross Margin going up, so perhaps I am misunderstanding what you are referring to.
Either way, this doesn't affect my thinking in the short/medium term. If I had the money would I pay £85m to buy a company that currently generates £10-15m cash per year + LFL growth of 2% + had other revenue streams coming on board? I think I would. As mentioned in my previous post, I think it would take something significant to reduce this cash flow materially so, as far as I'm concerned, Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) is not in need of a turnaround (though higher LFL sales would, of course, be nice).
J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) is clearly a well run business, and even though they have higher LFL sales than Revolution Bars (LON:RBG), I'm immediately put off by their very high levels of debt, so would not buy into them, irrespective of them also being highly cash generative.
Interesting point regarding the budget sector being harder to grow vs the premium sector. Given decreasing real wages I would have thought the opposite was true.
Thanks for the thoughts; it's always useful getting other perspectives.
A
In reply to Gostevie, post #52
I also liked the product at Mello and spoke to management at length. They seemed to have little grasp that maximising nights let and minimising turn-round times between lets was key to success, preferring to offer enthusiastic but vague generalisations rather than a strategy.
That put me off investing, but it is still a shame to see innovation crash and burn.
Jon
In reply to Ramridge, post #51
Ramridge. Thank you for your reply. I will look at the company again. I can live with the building sector for the time being but I have noted your comment on liquidity which I will investigate for my self.
In reply to Graham Ford, post #32
Graham,
You can't do that!! (comparing LFL sales performances for companies which are reporting on different periods).
The point is that very recent LFL sales (which RBG hasn't yet reported) appear to be strong for its competitors Deltic, and the less comparable Wetherspoons. Therefore RBG could also be reporting strong LFL sales growth too? Halloween seems to be a much bigger party event now than in the past.
Regards, Paul.