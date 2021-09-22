Good morning, it's Paul, Jack & Roland here with Wednesday's SCVR.



Agenda -



Paul:

Saga (LON:SAGA) (I hold) - interim results are as expected. The group is operating around breakeven, with healthy profits and cashflows from the insurance division funding the heavy losses from the mothballed travel division. The company has ample liquidity. In time, as travel recovers, I think this share could substantially re-rate, the valuation doesn’t make sense at all to me, hence I see a big opportunity with this share, for investors who are prepared to be patient - recovery could take a year or two, and is dependent on what happens with covid.



Sdi (LON:SDI) - a good update, which says trading is at least in line with market expectations. A smashing company, but I do have concerns over the valuation, and the potential impact of reduced earnings next year.

Jack's section:

Time Finance (LON:TIME) - met with Time Finance management yesterday to discuss its results. Notes of the conversation are below.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings (LON:ALFA) - positive trading and full year revenue expectations are nudged up by 4%. The outlook sounds favourable so it wouldn't be a surprise to hear more good news from Alfa, but the shares look expensive.

Roland's section:

Ten Entertainment (LON:TEG) - A strong reopening performance from this bowling alley operator. I think the shares are probably up with events but could continue to perform if the group resumes its previous growth trajectory.

Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) (I hold) - A confident trading update has sent shares in this shipping business higher today. I think there’s still value here, with the potential for an ongoing re-rating.

Explanatory notes -



A quick reminder that we don’t recommend any stocks. We aim to cover trading updates & results of the day and offer our opinions on them as possible candidates for further research if they interest you. Our opinions will sometimes turn out to be right, and sometimes wrong, because it's anybody's guess what direction market sentiment will take & nobody can predict the future with certainty.



We stick to companies that have issued news on the day, with market caps up to about £700m. We avoid the smallest, and most speculative companies, and also avoid a few specialist…