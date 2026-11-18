This is a complicated mess and therefore perhaps not a surprise that the timetable has slipped. Victoria does benefit from the existence of a " Transaction Support Agreement , which obliges the parties thereto to support the implementation of the Refinancing Transaction" and "continues to remain in full force and effect until 31 December 2026." So if I had to bet, I would say that the refinancing is still more likely than not to go ahead. But the clock is ticking to get it done, and the unknown reason for the delay should worry anyone who is still holding the equity here.

Down 12% at 29.1p (£34m)

Refinancing Update: Revised Timetable & Consent Solicitation Ends

Victoria has been working hard to refinance its enormous debt load, but appears to have run into some fresh complications.

This morning saw a double header of announcements.

The first one said, almost crypically, that "The board of directors has decided that it is in the best interests of the Company to defer the implementation of the Refinancing Transaction":

The Company is agreeing an amended timetable with Koch and the steering committee of 2028 Notes holders. Updates will be provided in due course, as appropriate.

What I find alarming here is the lack of a firm reason given for the deferral.

The second RNS this morning, released at 7.01am, says that the corresponding "Consent Solicitation" sent to 2028 Notes holders has now been terminated.

This allows the 2028 Notes to be traded more freely, "pending the launch of any new consent solicitation".

Importantly, "The 2028 Notes remain outstanding in accordance with their existing terms." So new buyers might find it interesting to pick them up now, perhaps speculating that the proposed refinancing might not go ahead.

Graham's view

As we stated last time, the proposed refinancing involves 2028 notes being exchanged for 19% of the company (at the new share count) and €750 of new 2031 notes for every €1000 of 2028 notes that are surrendered.

In one aspect, I did find it rather curious that noteholders were willing to accept this package - was it really necessary for them to allow the existing equity be left with such a large ongoing percentage ownership (more than 50%)?

However, even the new equity might be worth very little. The prefered shares (owned by Koch) are planned to be exchanged for a large package that includes new equity, new preferred shares, new subordinated notes, and also a "contingent value right" which would pay out, for example, in the event of a takeover.

All in all, it's a complicated mess and therefore perhaps not a surprise that the timetable has slipped.

Victoria does benefit from the existence of a "Transaction Support Agreement, which obliges the parties thereto to support the implementation of the Refinancing Transaction" and "continues to remain in full force and effect until 31 December 2026."

So if I had to bet, I would say that the refinancing is still more likely than not to go ahead. But the clock is ticking to get it done, and the unknown reason for the delay should worry anyone who is still holding the equity here.