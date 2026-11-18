GSK (LON:GSK) (£75.6bn | SR72) FDA approves Nelkarmi for pretreated ALK+ NSCLC US approval for its ALK-positive lung cancer drug Nelkarmi came ahead of the FDA's 27 November 2026 target date. The accelerated approval covers previously treated patients. In the trial, 49% of those who had only alectinib responded, and 32% of those who had two or more prior ALK inhibitors and chemotherapy. Hepatotoxicity was the most common reason for stopping treatment.

SSE (LON:SSE) (£32.3bn | SR60) Interim Report Adjusted earnings per share nearly doubled to 66.5p in the half-year, in line with expectations, as regulated network profits rose and a record £2.6bn was invested. Adjusted net debt and hybrid capital rose to £11.4bn. Management is “confident in delivering strong 2026/27 adjusted EPS of 168–193 pence”.

Experian (LON:EXPN) (£24.8bn | SR60) Half-year Financial Report Organic revenue growth of 7% and 11% higher ongoing Benchmark EBIT led a strong first half, and a further US$500m buyback was announced. Full-year organic growth is now guided to 6–7%, reflecting higher interest rates on US mortgage volumes. Benchmark EPS rose 15% to USc97.5 and the interim dividend rose 9%. The company still expects Benchmark EBIT growth of around 10% and margin expansion of at least 50 basis points. REVENUE WARNING

GN Note: organic revenue growth was previously guided at 6-8%, now 6-7%. EBIT guidance unchanged.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) (£10.0bn | SR52) Half-year Financial Report Adjusted earnings per share jumped 17.6% in the first half as capital investment rose 36.9% to £1,053m. Basic EPS was flat at 76.0p, against 75.7p. The interim dividend rose 3.6% to 52.2p, and full-year investment guidance now sits at £2.3bn–£2.5bn, up from £2.2bn–£2.5bn.

Smiths (LON:SMIN) (£7.2bn | SR69) Q1 FY2027 Trading Update Full-year guidance is unchanged after a flat first quarter, with a Middle East drag on John Crane offset by Flex-Tek. Organic revenue was flat in the quarter to 31 October 2026, though the DRC acquisition lifted reported revenue 6.1%. It still expects about 4% organic growth, weighted to the second half, and a margin of about 21%.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) (£6.0bn | SR21) Melrose Industries - Trading update – guidance for full year unchanged Full-year guidance is unchanged, and Garden Grove has approval to restart. Group revenue rose 4% in the four months to 31 October, in line with expectations. Engines grew 3% against a strong prior year, Airframes 5%. Guidance excludes Garden Grove, whose 2026 operating profit hit is put at £40–45m.

ConvaTec (LON:CTEC) (£4.7bn | SR50) Convatec 10-month trading update Revenue growth guidance is raised after growth picked up in the second half. Group organic growth excluding InnovaMatrix was 6.6% in the ten months to 31 Oct 2026. It now expects FY26 growth of 6.25–7.0%, up from 5.5–6.5%, with the operating margin target of at least 23% unchanged.

Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) (£4.2bn | SR70) Dlekg: Third Quarter Update and Results Record quarterly adjusted EBITDAX of $663m lifted the nine-month figure to $1.8bn, up from $1.5bn a year earlier. The dividend guidance for 2026 rises to $560–580m from $500–530m, and full-year production guidance narrows to 123–127 kboe/d. A $860m Canadian acquisition is expected to complete in H1 2027.

Rotork (LON:ROR) (£4.0bn | SR73) Trading update Orders held up in the four months to 31 October, with growth of a mid single-digit percentage on an organic constant currency basis. Oil & Gas was more subdued than expected because of Middle East disruption, but it still expects further progress in 2026. Net cash was £25.8m, and the ABB takeover should complete in the first half of 2027. TAKEOVER

Jet2 (LON:JET2) (£2.7bn | SR96) Half-year Financial Report Record passengers and revenue in the first half, but operating profit fell 18% to £588.3m as the company cut prices to fill seats. Revenue rose 5% to £5.63bn. The interim dividend is held at 4.5p, and the board says it is “premature to provide guidance for full year profitability”. AMBER/GREEN = (Roland)

Today's results show a sharp reduction in pricing power and profit margins over the peak summer season. However, Jet2 appears to remain on track for a respectable full-year profit and continues to benefit from a strong balance sheet. I'm happy to maintain our broadly-positive view on this well-run business.

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) (£2.2bn | SR57) Acquisition of Southwest Galvanizing Buys the business and assets of Southwest Galvanizing Inc. for $77 million. In the 12 months to 31 December 2025, Southwest reported revenue of $31 million with "good margins, albeit below those of the Group’s Galvanizing Services division."

Genus (LON:GNS) (£1.5bn | SR39) AGM Trading Update – Solid start to the year Full-year profit is still expected in line with market expectations, but a weaker Brazilian real and Mexican peso add a £3–4m currency hit. Trading in the first four months was solid, with profit weighted to the second half. Pig genetics was resilient, while the dairy business was challenging on low global dairy prices. Management expects a "material improvement" there in the second half.

Hays (LON:HAS) (£868m | SR49) Trading Update Profit is set to come in well above forecasts. First-half pre-exceptional operating profit should be at least £35m, against consensus of £24.8m. It expects a stronger second half again. German net fees have improved and should return to modest like-for-like growth in the second quarter, while other divisions are stable. AMBER ↑ (Roland)

This recruiter's share price is up by nearly 40% this morning following a big upgrade to guidance, which I estimate could translate to a 44% increase in adjusted operating profit for the current year. I'm encouraged by progress, but with a FY27E P/E of >30 I think a measure of caution is still prudent, so I'm moving our view up to neutral today.

Workspace (LON:WKP) (£652m | SR53) WORKSPACE GROUP PLC HALF YEAR RESULTS Rents held steady, but a 6.6% fall in property values cut net asset value per share 11.9% to £6.05, and the board has deferred the interim dividend until the full-year results. The six-month loss before tax widened to £121.2m from £71.1m. Trading profit after interest fell 17% to £25.4m, which the company says is in line with expectations. Loan to value rose to 38% from 35%, and disposals are slower, with the £200m target due by March 2027.

Enquest (LON:ENQ) (£520m | SR93) Sale of EnQuest's UK North Sea Business Sells UK upstream business and associated infrastructure, through the sale of EnQuest Britain Limited, for up to $960m. US$840 million in upfront cash consideration, and up to US$120 million contingent consideration. Acquisitions in Malaysia remain on track to complete on 31 December 2026.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) (£436m | SR95) Trading Update Full-year profit is in line with expectations after resilient trading. Revenue was £544m in the ten months to 31 October, flat on a like-for-like basis, as roofing growth offset weaker housebuilding. Net debt fell £24m to £131m. That outlook assumes "no further deterioration in trading conditions".

SThree (LON:STEM) (£353m | SR98) SThree to unveil human-led AI operating system SThree will unveil its new human-led AI operating system at Microsoft’s annual flagship Ignite conference in San Francisco later today. It is designed to operate as one connected intelligence across workflows, with AI agents coordinating and executing increasingly complex work from one stage to the next, while SThree’s people apply their expertise and judgement throughout. GN note: this is a Reach announcement (a non-regulatory press release).

S&U (LON:SUS) (£234m | SR65) Trading Statement Record lending is being funded by two new three-year securitisation facilities, while early arrears have risen temporarily. Capital receivables hit £646m, up 16%, and net borrowings were £319m. Advantage loan advances rose 20.0%. The company says it has provided for the arrears and expects them to normalise. Reflecting growth in profits depends on "a number of internal and external factors". GREEN= (Graham)

I've made no secret of being a fan of this one. It currently offers a P/E multiple of 8x and a small discount against tangible balance sheet equity of £251m. Quality metrics should improve now that the company is free to grow thanks to a settled regulatory environment - assuming no major uptick in arrears. I'm staying fully positive on this.

Fonix (LON:FNX) (£186m | SR86) AGM Statement Trading is in line with management expectations after a positive start to the financial year. The company says UK momentum is "strong" and its international and product expansion strategy "continues to progress". No figures were given.

CLS Holdings (LON:CLI) (£173m | SR25) Trading Update Full-year earnings guidance is down after higher interest rates, adverse currency moves and delayed lease starts. It now expects 2026 EPRA earnings of 3.6–4.6p a share. Group vacancy rose to 15.4% from 14.5% at 30 June, mainly on the Spring Gardens departure, but leasing picked up and it remains on track for its £100m disposal target. PROFIT WARNING

Peel Hunt (LON:PEEL) (£110m | SR79) Peel Hunt Limited - Interim Results Revenue fell 15.1% to £63.2m in the six months to September, but costs fell too, and pre-tax profit slipped 23.5% to £8.8m. Adjusted pre-tax profit fell 36.4% to £11.9m. Trading in the second half is "more challenging" in Execution Services and Research & Distribution, though the board is "confident of delivering a full-year outturn in line with market expectations".

MPAC (LON:MPAC) (£103m | SR62) FY26 Trading Update Full-year revenue and operating margin will both come in behind previous expectations, with delayed orders and US tariffs blamed. Revenue is only marginally ahead of last year on an underlying basis. Net debt was £47.8m on 13 November, up from £43.5m at the end of August, and the group says it is still operating within its banking covenants. PROFIT WARNING

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) (£62m | SR43) Half Year Results Revenue rose 3.1% to £211.6m in the six months to 30 September, but higher interest costs left an adjusted pre-tax loss of £7.1m. Net debt rose to £166.1m, leaving leverage at 3.2 times, and free cash flow was negative £6.9m. The board expects "a second half weighting" and says FY2027 expectations "remain unchanged".

ECO Animal Health (LON:EAH) (£55m | SR91) Eco Animal Health Gp - New Aivlosin® marketing authorisations Its antibiotic Aivlosin has new marketing authorisations in Paraguay and Honduras, plus import permits for Saudi Arabia and Oman. Commercial sales have already begun in Saudi Arabia and Oman, using existing infrastructure.

Victoria (LON:VCP) (£38m | SR48) Refinancing Update: Revised Timetable The refinancing has been put off. The board has deferred the Refinancing Transaction and is agreeing an amended timetable with Koch and the steering committee of 2028 Notes holders. "The Transaction Support Agreement, which obliges the parties thereto to support the implementation of the Refinancing Transaction, continues to remain in full force and effect until 31 December 2026." RED= (Graham)

This is a complicated mess and therefore perhaps not a surprise that the timetable has slipped. Victoria does benefit from the existence of a "Transaction Support Agreement, which obliges the parties thereto to support the implementation of the Refinancing Transaction" and "continues to remain in full force and effect until 31 December 2026." So if I had to bet, I would say that the refinancing is still more likely than not to go ahead. But the clock is ticking to get it done, and the unknown reason for the delay should worry anyone who is still holding the equity here.

Getbusy (LON:GETB) (£38m | SR27) SmartVault deepens Intuit Partnership A new two-way link with Intuit's ProConnect and Lacerte tax software extends SmartVault's AI client-intake tool across the whole tax preparation process.

SysGroup (LON:SYS) (£29m | SR57) Half-year Results to 30 September 2026 Adjusted EBITDA rose 4.8 times to £1.0m on revenue up 10.7% to £11.0m. Organic revenue grew 5.0%. Trading has started the second half “positively”, in line with market expectations.

A new Chief Financial Officer, Craig Ormesher, has been appointed permanently.

Vianet (LON:VNET) (£21m | SR87) Commercial Update A US rollout for a major restaurant group is complete. Beverage Metrics is now live across about 100 Yard House restaurants, owned by Darden, and has performed in line with expectations through multiple period-ends. No contract value is disclosed, and there is no reference to any impact on market expectations.

Potter & Moore (LON:PAM) (£15m | SR79) Interim results for six months ended 30 Sept 2026 Profit nearly halved in the first half as sales fell and raw material costs rose. Revenue dropped 6.7% to £25.6m, and pre-tax profit fell 47.7% to £0.8m. The board still expects full-year results "broadly in line with current market expectations", with sales weighted to the second half.