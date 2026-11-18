Today's results show a sharp reduction in pricing power and profit margins over the peak summer season. However, Jet2 appears to remain on track for a respectable full-year profit and continues to benefit from a strong balance sheet. I'm happy to maintain our broadly-positive view on this well-run business.

Down 4% to 1,424p (£2.54bn) - Half Year Financial Report

High fuel prices and consumer cost-of-living pressures are always going to be a difficult combination for Jet2. So today's half-year results - following the peak summer season - are a key milestone.

Although the company says it's too soon to issue full-year guidance, I think today's numbers provide some clues about the direction of travel and the possible outlook relative to last year. Let's take a look.

Half-year summary: record passenger numbers

Jet2 says it saw record passenger numbers of 15.4m (+9%) during the six months to 30 September. However, while passengers are still keen to fly, it seems they don't want to overpay. These financial results make it clear that both pricing power and profit margins came under pressure in H1:

Revenue up 5% to £5,632.6m (vs 9% increase in passengers)

Operating profit down 18% to £588.3m

H1 operating margin: 10% (H1 26: 13%)

Pre-tax profit down 19% to £652.2m

Earnings per share down 11% to 266.1p

Interim dividend held at 4.5p, with £250m buyback ongoing

We've often commented on Jet2's strong balance sheet and operational excellence. Further evidence of both is provided today:

Net cash up 5% to £2,183.8m

Load factor up by 1.5% to 89.7% (a measure of how full each flight is)

First season at London Gatwick delivered average load factor of >90% from June - Sept

Nine new A321neo aircraft added, now expects to operate 142 aircraft in Summer 2027

Flight-only customers +20%, Package Holding customers +4%

Regardless of Jet2's qualities as an operator, travellers won't pay more than they have to. With competitors including Ryanair competing for the firm's customers, flight prices fell sharply in H1:

Flight-only ticket yield per passenger (exc. taxes) down 14% to £104.82

Average package holiday price up 1% to £945

Non-ticket revenue per passenger sector up 1% to £26.23

Advance sales made at 30 September down 2% to £2,459.6m

A 1% increase in package holiday prices and non-ticket revenue seems unlikely to cover the impact of inflation and advanced sales are also lower, highlighting the trend towards later bookings.

Outlook

More than most, leisure travel and short-haul flying are highly seasonal businesses. Businesses such as Jet2 routinely generate an operating loss for the winter period that's offset by bumper profits during the summer season:

Where does today's commentary leave us in terms of the full-year outlook?

Consensus estimates have drifted lower this year:

... but today's management commentary is vague:

While it remains premature to provide guidance for full year profitability given the proportion of the Winter season still to book and continued volatility in jet fuel prices for our remaining unhedged requirement, we will continue to take responsible action on seat capacity and operating costs in response to the external environment.

I don't have access to any updated broker forecasts this morning, but I do have forecasts published by Canaccord Genuity in September. Using these and the company's results, I can draw some tentative conclusions about the outlook:

FY26 FY27 H1 op profit £715.2m £588.3m H2 op profit -£275.6m -£328m (implied) Full year op profit £439.6m £260.3m (CG forecast)

Today's results show H1 EBIT falling by 18%

The implied FY27 H2 EBIT loss I've calculated above is 18% greater than the H2 loss generated last year.

So my guess would be that if conditions remain broadly as they are at present (or as Jet2 expects them to be), then today's results are probably broadly in line or perhaps slightly below existing expectations.

I think this view is justified by this morning's share price action - the shares are down by just 4% at the time of writing, suggesting the market doesn't expect a big cut to forecasts:

Roland's view

When Ed looked at Jet2 in September he noted that "demand appears to be robust", with fuel hedging and FX well managed.

Those conclusions still seem to be true today, with 50% of jet fuel requirements hedged for next summer at prices 41% below current spot prices.

Jet2's valuation continues to look relatively undemanding to me and the group's strong balance sheet provides extra resilience. Although today's update might lead to a slight downgrade to forecasts, I think a broadly-positive view remains fair for Jet2, which remains a profitable and growing business.