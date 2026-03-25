Good morning and welcome to Wednesday.

The mood in markets seems to be one of cautious optimism this morning, with most major indices expected to open higher on reports of Iran talks. One major exception to this at the time of writing is the FTSE 100. Of course, things could change as the day unfolds:

S&P 500: up 0.6%

DAX: up 1.0%

FTSE 100: down 0.1%

Euro Stoxx 50: up 0.9%

Today's agenda is complete.



To start things off today, Graham has prepared backlog sections on Journeo and PZ Cussons, both of which issued updates yesterday.



Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Down 3% to 367.1p (£65m) - Final Results - Graham - AMBER/GREEN =

Journeo plc (AIM: JNEO), a leading provider of intelligent systems for transport networks and critical national infrastructure, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

We cover this one regularly, as it’s a frequent issuer of announcements and is a popular share, although Roland is usually the one who looks at it. Guess it’s my turn today!

Financial headlines:

Revenue +11% (£55m), which includes around £4m from an acquired business.

Adjusted PBT +13% (£5.7m)

Cash reduces to £12m (2024: £14.3m) after making an acquisition.

According to Cavendish, these results are in line with expectations.

Some operational headlines:

Won their largest ever Framework Award, with an anticipated value of £10m over three years from First Bus UK.

£4.2m purchase order from Alstom.

Development into overseas markets with new orders from Outfront Media (for platform-based displays).

CEO comment:

"Journeo has delivered another record year, driven by our customer-centric approach, the deployment of our proven technologies and a strategic, value-enhancing acquisition. With a strong order book, disciplined capital management and a talented team of nearly 300 people, we are well positioned to convert market opportunities into further sustainable growth."

And the outlook from the Chairman concludes as follows:

Across the operating businesses, we have strong orderbooks and a growing pipeline of sales opportunities which gives the Board confidence that Journeo will continue to deliver growth and increasing value for all stakeholders.

Estimates from Cavendish for 2026 are similar to what they published at the full-year trading update, with the differences probably not worth making a fuss over.

Revenue forecast £72m unchanged.

Adj. PBT £7.4m (previous estimate £7.2m).

Adj. EPS 32.2p (previous estimate 33.2p).

Graham’s view

I don’t have a very strong opinion on Journeo but the results are clean, with only modest share-based payments and acquisition-related expenses. The actual PBT result for 2025 is £5.6m (vs. adjusted PBT £5.7m).

The balance sheet is fine, too: there’s no tangible asset backing that is worth speaking of, but at the same time there’s a healthy cash position and working capital surplus, with minimal borrowings.

The major long-term liability is £4.4m of deferred revenue: this is “good debt” as it represents customers paying upfront for Journeo’s products.

The six operating companies cover a broad range of activities and a few different geographies:

Fleet Systems: CCTV, telematics, communications and passenger counting

Passenger Systems: hardware and software for public transport information systems, smart-ticketing and wayfinding

Infotec: information displays hardware for rail applications

Crime and Fire Defence Systems (new from 2025): protection of critical national infrastructure

Journeo A/S based in Denmark, serving Denmark, Sweden and Iceland

Journeo AB based in Stockholm, providing technical services to public transport customers in Sweden.

My overall impressions of the business are pretty positive, and I concur with the AMBER/GREEN most recently given by Roland.

At the end of the day, it is an order-driven B2B type of company, and this limits the sort of rating I’d be willing to pay for it. At the moment it’s trading at 11x earnings, with a low PEG ratio based on the EPS growth that is anticipated. There are no 2027 forecasts yet.

I’m personally of the view that this valuation is fair enough. At Fleet Systems for example, which is Journeo’s largest division and was responsible for over 40% of revenues in 2025, there was 3% revenue growth.

Passenger Systems grew revenue by 33%, while Infotec declined by 35%.

The point I’m getting at is that the underlying growth rates here are something of a mixed bag. A big chunk of the expected revenue growth in 2026 will be from the addition of Crime and Fire Defence Systems Limited (CFDS), which will add an additional £13m of revenue (as it only added £4m in the late stages 2025, and will add c. £17m in 2026).

I calculate that the expected organic growth rate in revenues for 2026, excluding the impact of CFDS, is about 7%-8%.

Hopefully this helps to underscore the role played by acquisitions in the growth story here: without them, the actual growth achieved would be much less interesting. But this doesn’t take away from my overall impression that Journeo is a decent business that is not particularly expensive.

3-year chart:

Up 11% at 81.6p (£350m) - Q3 Trading Update - Graham - AMBER/GREEN ↑

We had a brief but very pleasant update from PZC yesterday. It was just a few sentences long. Here are the first two of those sentences (emphasis added):

The positive trading momentum in the first half of the year has continued, with 6.3% Group LFL revenue growth in Q3 (H1 FY26: 9.5%). On a reported basis, revenue growth was 5.0% (H1 FY26: 8.0%).

Reflecting the performance to date, with further stability in the Nigerian Naira and careful cost management, the Group now expects to report adjusted operating profit towards the upper end of the previously updated £53-57 million guidance range.

The share price reacted very strongly (+11%) to this message that profits would be “towards the upper end” of the range.

Graham’s view

It seems to me that this was an outsized reaction to moderately positive news: even a result at the very top end of the range (£57m) would only be <4% higher than a result at the midpoint of the range.

Therefore, I’m going to interpret this movement in the same way that I interpret a share price rise in response to an “in line” update: I assume that investors were braced for negativity.

The PZC share price has been fairly uninspiring over the past year, going almost nowhere in that time while the FTSE is up 15%.

And for a branded consumer goods business (owning the likes of Imperial Leather, Carex, Original Source and St. Tropez), the rating is fairly weak:

Of course, the company is not without its challenges.

There are significant currency risks in its African business - it recently abandoned efforts to sell this, having already failed to sell its fake tan business.

But helping to boost the positivity yesterday, there were also some calming words on the currency question:

While this guidance remains subject to movements in the Nigerian Naira in the remaining weeks of the financial year, the actions management have taken to mitigate against future volatility have continued to reduce the Group's sensitivity to such fluctuations.

I don’t take much convincing to get bullish on a cheap stock for a branded consumer goods business, so I’m inclined to upgrade our stance here to AMBER/GREEN (my co-writers have been fully neutral).

The interim results to November 2025 showed the company having net debt of £84m, which appears manageable (the leverage multiple being only 1.1x). LfL revenue growth was strong at 9.5%, and H1 PBT was solid both on an adjusted (£29.8m) and unadjusted (£34.3m) basis.

This old share has been in the doldrums for years now - maybe it’s time to look at it with fresh eyes?

EPS forecasts have actually held up quite well here over the past year:

Perhaps it’s a nice time to start taking this one a bit more seriously?

Roland's Section

Up 9% at 475p (£873m) - Trading Update - Roland - AMBER/GREEN =

Today’s trading update from cabling specialist Volex is a relatively rare beast – a company guiding for full-year results to be “significantly ahead of current market expectations”. I don’t think we’ve had many of those recently.

Volex is benefiting from booming demand for the sophisticated high-speed data transmission products that are required to fit out new AI data centres. The company says that sales in its Complex Industrial Technology division are now expected to be around double the $118m achieved in the FY25 financial year (y/e 31 March) – or nearly 20% of total FY26 revenue.

Interestingly, the company says it’s benefited from being able to pull forward supply to meet “accelerate customer requirements”, where “other suppliers have not been able to meet these needs”. There is a potential downside to this of course in terms of next year’s demand, which the company acknowledges:

The Board is encouraged by the strength of the Group's positioning in this market, although this particular dynamic may not recur at the same level in FY2027.

Trading elsewhere in the business is said to have remained “broadly in line with the first half of the year”. Checking back to the H1 results shows a fairly mixed picture, suggesting to me that Data Centres and EV-related products were the main bright spots during the year:

H1 EV - organic revenue up 13.1%

H1 Consumer Electricals - organic revenue down 6.3%

H1 Medical - organic revenue down 9.9%

H1 Complex Industrial Technology (inc. data centre products) - organic revenue up 48.2%

H1 Off-Highway - organic revenue up 20% due to a one-off project completed in H1 – so perhaps a flat performance otherwise?

Updated profit guidance

The company has provided the following guidance today for FY26, which ended on 31 March:

Revenue to be at least $1,220m (previous consensus $1,173m)

Underlying operating margins to be “slightly above” the top end of the group’s 9-10% target range, thanks to both operating leverage and cost savings.

Previous consensus for underlying operating profit was $114.8m (in a range of $111.5m - $117m). Assuming a full-year margin of 10.3% gives me an underlying operating profit estimate of at least $125m, c.9% above current consensus.

Happily, Volex is one of a growing number of companies that has adopted the more democratic approach of including consensus forecast information in its RNS releases – this makes the estimates above much easier for investors without access to broker notes.

Main Market move?

Volex has also announced today that it’s considering moving its listing from AIM to London’s Main Market, where it would be likely to join the FTSE 250.

In conjunction with the expectation of being eligible for inclusion in the FTSE250 Index, the Board of Directors of Volex (the "Board") believes that a move to the Main Market would facilitate access to deeper pools of capital and a broader range of investors, supporting increased liquidity in trading of the Group's shares.

The Board also believes that a Main Market listing would increase the corporate profile of the Company and enhance its reputation with a larger and more global customer base.

An update will be provided following consultation with the Company's largest shareholders.

While specialist AIM investors (e.g. IHT funds) will no doubt feel sad at the prospect of losing such a strong performer, it does seem logical to me for a business of this size and quality to be listed on the Main Market.

Roland’s view

Volex was one of the stocks I profiled at the Stockopedia panel event at Mello in November. I’d been struck by the rapid growth in demand for data centre products and thought this might continue for some time yet.

Today’s update appears to support this view, with the caveat of course that the AI spending boom is likely to come to a halt at some point. How predictable that slowdown might be remains to be seen. With the US tech giants planning to spend $650bn on AI collectively this year, the current rate of growth can’t continue indefinitely.

Volex’s FY26 performance has clearly been driven by data centre demand, with revenue in the Complex Industrial Technology product group accounting for nearly 20% of the group total. Although Volex doesn’t report margins for each product group, I would guess these high-spec data centre products are likely to carry higher margins than some of the group’s more commoditised products. In the event of a slowdown in AI demand, this could result in a larger hit to profit than might otherwise be the case.

Despite this concern, I can’t ignore Volex’s strong track record in recent years:

I think the valuation also remains reasonable, albeit not cheap for an industrial manufacturer:

The StockRanks concur with my view, with High Flyer styling reflecting strong Quality and Momentum, with weaker Value:

Broker forecasts prior to today suggested further earnings growth in FY27, albeit we don’t know if today’s upgrade to FY26 expectations will be carried forward to FY27 – unfortunately I don’t have access to any updated broker notes today:

Following this morning’s gains, shares have almost doubled over the last year and have now returned to the previous record highs seen in 2021:

On balance, I don’t see any reason to change my broadly positive view today – AMBER/GREEN.

Down 7% at 219p (£252m) - Business Update - Roland - BLACK (AMBER/RED ↓)

After a promising start to listed life as a standalone software company, things seem to be going downhill at automotive group Pinewood Technologies. The company failed to agree a takeover in February and has today issued a profit warning due to delays with a major client project.

Let’s take a look at the key points from today’s update.

Marshalls Implementation: this is the bad news. Pinewood signed a five-year contract with Marshalls Motor Group in October 2024 to rollout its Pinewood.AI system across Marshalls dealerships.

To me (as a former IT engineer) it sounds like a nasty dose of scope creep has taken place, pushing back delivery:

Since then, Pinewood.AI and Marshalls have been working collaboratively across a number of key areas, including aligning with many other complementary technology projects that Marshalls is implementing to modernise its systems for the future. This integrated approach is designed to maximise the long-term benefits to Marshalls, once the Pinewood.AI system is launched.

Both parties have been focused on optimising the sequencing and efficiency of these key technology projects. This process has taken longer than originally anticipated, compared with the expectations set out in the 24 September 2025 announcement, but is expected to deliver a more effective outcome for Marshalls once completed.

The rollout to Marshalls’ dealerships was originally expected to start in Q1 2026 but is now expected to begin during the second half of 2026.

Based on the description above, I’d argue that Pinewood’s agreement with Marshalls wasn’t adequately defined – or that Pinewood has allowed itself to be drawn into unplanned work in an effort to keep a large client happy (Marshalls is owned by US firm Constellation Automotive Group).

I wonder if there will be any extra payment relating to compensate for the extra work? There’s no mention of this today. I wouldn’t bet against further delays, either.

North American System rollout: Pinewood is rolling out its system to Lithia dealers in North America (see here for the backstory on this).

Today’s update says the pilot is “performing as planned” but I think the main rollout may be running slightly late. Guidance today is for a full rollout “in the second half of 2026”. In September, the company said the wider rollout would start “in mid-FY26”.

Other news: a system implementation across Lookers dealerships is said to be “progressing to schedule” and “is scheduled to complete on time”, in Q4 2026.

Pinewood has also acquired its last remaining reseller, in The Netherlands, for £3.3m. This is expected to add around £0.7-0.8m in annual EBITDA. This sounds like a sensible transaction.

Updated Guidance

As a result of the change in timing of the Marshalls implementation, FY26 underlying EBITDA will be lower than current market expectations. The Board of Pinewood.AI also reaffirms its expectation that the Group will achieve underlying EBITDA of £58-62m by FY28. This is underpinned by good visibility from existing signed contracts and a strong pipeline of opportunities.

I don’t have access to any updated broker notes today and Pinewood’s management has not included details of previous consensus forecasts in today’s RNS. The analyst consensus link on the company’s website also goes to a 404 (not found) page!

However, a forecast from broker Zeus in September 2025 suggested FY26E adjusted EBITDA of £25.9m. As far as I can see, consensus hasn’t really changed since then:

In the absence of further guidance I think it’s prudent to reduce FY26 estimates by at least 10%. That gives me a FY26E adj EPS estimate of 11.6p.

At a price of 222p, that still leaves Pinewood shares trading on a forward P/E of 19.

That seems quite a full valuation to me, given the stock’s low quality metrics:

Roland’s view

I’m struck by how far Pinewood’s share price and StockRank have deteriorated.

I think there could be an attractive business here, in principle.

But given the current valuation and uncertain outlook, I am not inclined to bet against the algorithms at this time. My feeling is that there could be a risk of further slippage on project timings this year. I’m cutting my view to AMBER/RED today ahead of April’s FY25 results.

Up 15% at 245p (£118m) - Final Results - Roland - GREEN =

This AIM-listed vehicle telematics business has been fighting its way back to health since the return of founder Andy Walters in late 2023.

Accounting restatement: today’s results are complicated by a restatement of past accounts due to a change in the accounting treatment of telematics equipment supplied to customers. In short, Quartix now treats equipment supplied to customers as a fixed asset over which it retains control for its entire economic life.

Previously, such costs were depreciated over the average initial contract term for the asset (a shorter period). There’s nothing sinister here as far as I can see, but while cash flow is unaffected, the impact on certain aspects of the accounts is quite significant. Readers who are interested should scroll down to Note 9 in the footnotes of today’s 2025 results.

2025 results summary

Today’s results cover the year ended 31 December 2025. Quartix has provided restated figures for 2024 so we can see the relative effect of last year’s performance:

Revenue up 12% to £35.7m

Pre-tax profit up 34% to £8.7m

Earnings up 25% to 13.17p per share

Free cash flow up 102% to £5.2m

Total dividend of 10p (2024: 4.5p)

This performance was driven by a fairly strong operational performance, with improvements on all key metrics. I’ve pasted in the table from today’s results to save retyping:

Some of the points I think are worth noting here include:

Customer acquisition and retention: net revenue retention rose to 98%, continuing a positive trend seen since 2023. New customer acquisition also improved.

Average fleet size remains small, at 10.1 units (2024: 10.0) - I've always hoped to see this grow a little faster, to move the needle on scale.

Customer churn improved to 22.8% (2024: 25.2%), measured by comparing new customers with the prior year-end fleet customer base. This suggests the average customer life is rising from c.4 years towards five years.

ARR per unit rose by 2.2% to £110.82, from £108.43 in 2024, although the company says that “price indexation, when averaged across the base, amounted to approximately 4.2% in 2025”. It’s good to see continued evidence Quartix can push through price increases in a business that’s quite competitive.

International growth: pleasingly from a longer-term growth perspective, Quartix continued to deliver growth in its European markets that was ahead of the growth seen in the UK, where it has a larger market share already:

Balance sheet and free cash flow: Quartix helpfully reports free cash flow of £5.2m today. I am happy to report that my own calculations show a very similar result of £5.0m (I also exclude lease costs).

The balance sheet remains in good shape, with net cash of £5.6m and no debt (excluding lease liabilities).

Profitability: today’s results show improved profitability metrics relative to the restated 2024 accounts – be aware that comparisons with the original 2023 accounts (and earlier) may no longer be entirely valid:

2025 operating margin: 24.3% (2024: 20.4%)

2025 return on capital employed: 25.3% (2024: 21.9%)

2025 return on equity: 19.4% (2024: 17.7%)

Outlook

Executive Chairman Andy Walters is positive but not specific in his outlook statement today:

We will continue to invest in developing and exploiting the many opportunities we have for growth through our channels to market in each of our current six target markets and we look forward to reporting on further substantial progress in 2026.

Fortunately, house broker Cavendish has published an updated note on Research Tree today making its forecasts more widely available – many thanks.

The broker has left FY26 forecasts unchanged today, albeit they already suggest a healthy level of growth relative to FY25:

FY26E revenue: £40.3m (+12.6% vs FY25)

FY26E adj EPS: 16.3p (+22.6% vs FY25)

It may also be worth remembering that expectations have been upgraded a number of times over the last year – perhaps this positive momentum can continue?

Roland’s view

Today’s forecasts put Quartix on a forward P/E of 15. The stock’s High Flyer styling reflects the view that it’s not cheap, but on balance I think the valuation is still reasonable for the recent rate of growth. A PEG ratio of less than 1.0x provides some support for this view too, plus there’s a useful dividend supported by the group’s strong cash generation and net cash:

I have some longer-term concerns about whether the technology supplied by companies such as Quartix will be made obsolete by in-built tech in future vehicles, especially EVs.

However, on a medium-term basis I remain a fan of this founder-led business. I was GREEN in October – when the share price was higher – so I am comfortable leaving this view unchanged today, given the strong quality metrics and continued momentum.