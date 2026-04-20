Good morning!

The FTSE is set open slightly down this morning at 10,620.

The US-Iran ceasefire is ending in two days, with uncertainty reigning around basic facts such as whether face-to-face talks will even take place.

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and a US blockade of Iranian ports continues. Brent crude is up by over $4 to $95.

Apart from that, everything is fine and we can look forward to another typical week in the stock market.

Today's report is finished, and we'll try to get the backlog items covered later in the week. Thanks!

Spreadsheet accompanying this report: link.

Companies Reporting

Graham's Section

Up 7% to 41.7p (175m) - Statement Regarding Media Speculation - Graham - PINK

(At the time of writing, Graham has a long position in EVOK.)

This already rose by four and a half pence on Friday, and it’s up another two pence today.

The rumour is confirmed: evoke “is in discussions with Bally's Intralot S.A. ("Bally's Intralot") regarding a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company at a price of 50 pence per share”.

The Board are "evaluating" the offer, with any firm indication yet as to whether or not such an offer would be recommended. But it hasn’t been rejected out of hand, which says a lot.

A put-up-or-shut-up period has begun: the potential buyer will confirm within 28 days whether or not it intends to make an offer.

Bally’s Intralot: I must confess that this name is unfamiliar to me. It’s a Greek gambling company, listed on the Greek stock exchange: Ballys Intralot SA (ATH:BYLOT).

According to its StockReport, it has a market cap equivalent to £555m and expected revenues this year of over €1.1 billion. It seems to be primarily a lottery operator and BCB provider of gambling-related systems.

Graham’s view

As a long-suffering shareholder, I’m not expecting much from my evoke shares. Previous management decisions ruined its prospects with the misjudged acquisition of William Hill.

So if I was offered a clean exit at 50p, I’d be OK with that.

While I did think they might find a buyer, I'm surprised that the potential buyer isn’t a bigger company.

The only way it makes sense is if Bally’s Intralot has a very detailed debt management plan.

Recap of the debt situation: evoke’s net debt was last reported at £1.8 billion (June 2025). The leverage multiple was 5x. The company’s plan was to reach an almost-acceptable leverage multiple of 3.5x by FY27.

But that was before the tax increases announced by Rachel Reeves in November. The expected annual financial impact of those increases was an eye-watering £125-135m, with only about half of that being mitigated by shutting stores, reducing marketing spend, etc.

Given the scale of the problem, it wasn’t a huge surprise that the company started a Strategic Review, looking for a buyer of the whole business and/or pieces of the business.

Bally’s Intralot plan: this Greek company seems to have a lot of Government contracts. The logic must be that they have enough revenue visibility to make it work and manage the debt load lower over time.

As a likely seller of my EVOK shares - either directly on the market or via a takeover - I’m grateful for the interest, and I am tempted to sell now, without waiting to see whether or not this deal goes through.

Zero is a realistic outcome here, in my opinion, if a takeover doesn’t materialise. That’s why I’ve been RED on the shares for some time, and I would be RED again today, if not for the takeover potential.

The 1-year chart tempts me to sell and move on:

Up 3% at 730p (£364m) - Results for the year ended 31 December 2025 - Graham - AMBER/GREEN =

Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L), an established, global, award-winning challenger consultancy, is pleased to announce its final results for the year ended 31 December 2025.

This “challenger consultancy” had a great year in 2025:

They say “AI and technology are core growth drivers”, with AI-enabled work being their fastest-growing segment, and internally developed AI tools enhancing productivity.

Organic growth: I think this should be emphasised at the top of the results, but organic revenue growth was 15.3% - still excellent, but only half the headline figure. They are targeting one-two acquisitions annually.

Current trading and outlook: they are trading in line with expectations.

There is “continued demand for AI-enabled, technology-led advisory”:

As AI reshapes how consulting is delivered, the Board believes the Group's senior-led, agile model is well positioned to adapt and capture this opportunity.

“Senior-led” means that partners and other senior staff members are involved in delivering client work - they don’t offload it to junior staff.

CEO comment:

FY 25 has been a defining year for Elixirr. We delivered record revenues and sustained industry-leading profitability, completed our transition to the Main Market and further strengthened our capabilities, particularly in AI, whilst also expanding our geographic footprint through acquisitions.

They are hoping to get into the FTSE-250 - and they are close. The smallest companies in the FTSE-250 have market caps of £350-400m, so they are right on the border.

Sample work: looking at a company like this can be a bit abstract. Here’s a specific example of their work:

…we recently worked with a major European bank to redesign its product development lifecycle using an AI-native model. The programme is expected to deliver them over £200 million in benefits over ten years, reduce product development cycles to as little as 2-6 weeks, and deliver an 18% reduction in long-term technology run costs.

Net debt: £24m. The total dividend for the year is 22.6p, well-covered by 37p of diluted earnings per share.

Graham’s view

I share many of the concerns expressed by Mark last September. In particular, I note that adj. PBT of £41m translated into actual PBT of just £27.6m.

Some of the adjustments are genuinely one-off. For example, I have no problem adjusting out Main Market listing costs of £1.5m. But I do not allow £5m of share-based payments to get adjusted out.

The “real” adjusted PBT here is more like £30-35m, in my view.

At a market cap of £360m, and with a PBT forecast of about £50m for 2026, I suspect that ELIX is fully valued here, given the sector. A P/E multiple of about 10x is about as high as I’m willing to go for a consultancy, even if it’s performing very well, as this is.

The StockRanks agree, awarding it a ValueRank of 41:

Given how well it’s performing, with very solid organic growth and inorganic growth on top of that, I think our existing AMBER/GREEN stance continues to make sense. AndI note that the shares have traded higher than the current level in the recent past:

Roland's Section

Up 8% at 154p (£183m) - Trading Statement - Roland - AMBER/GREEN =

It’s a short-but-sweet update from vaping and consumer goods group Supreme this morning, with an upgrade to guidance for the year ended 31 March 2026:

FY26 revenue and adjusted EBITDA expected to be significantly ahead of expectations.

Strong growth in vape sales and “a positive impact from acquisitions and new products” are said to have resulted in “a strong performance across FY26” with “record financial results”.

Vaping category sales are expected to be >10% higher than the prior year, even with impact of the UK ban on disposable sales from 1 June 2025;

Drinks & Wellness category performed strongly, “boosted by an excellent contribution from Slimfast”.

This is clearly good news, but I think the company’s claim of record results is being quite heavily spun and deserves some context. Supreme’s profits were previously expected to fall this year. On some measures, they still are.

Here’s a summary of last year’s results and today’s new guidance:

FY26 revenue up 15% to c.£265m (previous consensus c.£245m);

FY26 adj EBITDA of £40.6m (previous consensus c.£37m).

FY25 actual: Revenue £231m, adj EBITDA £40.5m

As we can see, sales were indeed at record levels last year. However, I would struggle to describe a £100k increase on EBITDA of £40m (<1%) as a record result.

Updated Outlook & Forecasts: with thanks to Shore Capital, we can see that earnings are still expected to be lower than last year:

FY25 actual adj EPS: 21.6p

FY26E adj EPS: 19.6p (+15% versus 17.0p previously)

FY27E adj EPS: 18.7p (unchanged today)

Interestingly, Shore’s unchanged FY27 EPS estimate of 18.7p is well below that of Zeus (20.6p in Nov 25) and Equity Development (22.2p in Nov 25). This is reflected in the FY27 consensus figure of 20.5p shown in the StockReport:

I’m surprised by the wide range of estimates for FY27. My guess is that some analysts have discounted the planned introduction of a UK Vaping Tax in October this year more heavily than others, who may have adopted a wait-and-see approach.

Roland’s view

Supreme has good scale and distribution in the UK market and is well run, in my view, by family owner and CEO Sandy Chadha (54% shareholding).

Although the majority of Supreme’s profits still come from vaping, the business is gradually expanding into branded drinks (e.g. Tyhpoo tea, Clearly Drinks and various other areas such as Slimfast and sports nutrition.)

The group’s vaping exposure won’t suit everyone and does carry some regulatory risk. Following last year’s UK ban on disposable sales, the potential impact of this year’s vaping tax remains unclear.

I recognise these risks, but in my view they are most likely already priced into the shares:

Although this isn’t a business for which I’d pay a high multiple of earnings, I do think the current valuation looks undemanding given Supreme’s strong profitability:

I was AMBER/GREEN on Supreme in September. The stock was also flagged up when I looked at Slater Investments’ holdings in February – Slater remains a significant shareholder, at c.4.7%.

Supreme also qualifies for one of my favourite Guru screens, Greenblatt’s Magic Formula.

The shares have been on a steady decline for most of the last year, but have perked up recently:

Given the combination of today’s upgrade and the declining trend in earnings from FY25-FY27, I am going to leave my moderately positive view unchanged today. This is also consistent with the StockRanks’ Neutral styling and high 70s score:

Up 6.5% at 4,450p (£3.2bn) - Trading Statement - Roland - AMBER/GREEN =

Today we have an upgrade to expectations for the year ending 30 June from this FTSE 250 specialist in high-precision measuring and manufacturing systems.

Trading commentary: today’s RNS is extremely short but highlights strength in a number of key customer sectors:

Since our H1 results announcement on 11 February, we have seen particularly strong demand from customers in the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing equipment, and aerospace & defence sectors, with a further substantial expansion of our order book.

Checking back to February’s half-year results, semiconductors, electronics and defence were all mentioned as areas where performance was strong. So perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised by today’s upgrade, given the wider backdrop.

Renishaw’s management does acknowledge the wider macro challenges facing today’s market, but doesn’t sound too concerned by them:

We are actively managing the challenges and increasing costs imposed by ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain pressures.

Outlook & Updated Guidance:

The StockReport shows nine brokers covering Renishaw, but none of them seem to make their coverage available on Research Tree.

Happily, the company has provided clear financial guidance today. By comparing this to the equivalent figures from February I’ve been able to gauge the scale of the upgrade:

FY26 revenue: £775m to £805m (previously £740m to £780m);

FY26 revenue: +4% midpoint upgrade

This is a fairly modest upgrade to revenue, as we might expect at this late stage in the year (y/e 30 June).

However, a larger upgrade to profit guidance suggests that full-year margins are now expected to be higher than previously anticipated – good news:

Adjusted pre-tax profit: £145m to £165m (previously £132m to £157m);

FY26 adj pre-tax profit +7% midpoint upgrade

Roland’s view

I see Renishaw as a good quality, differentiated business with valuable IP and engineering expertise.

Having admired the business for many years, I somehow failed to take advantage of the opportunity to buy the shares in the low £20s in April last year.

Fast-forward 12 months and the shares have doubled to £44:

Is there still an attractive opportunity here? Let’s take a look at the numbers.

The StockRanks view Renishaw as a High Flyer. This is reflected in high Quality and Momentum scores and a (very) low ValueRank:

Renishaw’s share price has risen by around 6.5% today, mirroring the increase in pre-tax profit guidance. I think it’s fair to assume that the stock’s valuation metrics will remain broadly unchanged following this upgrade:

Although Renishaw’s profitability metrics have weakened in recent years, I think some of this reflects cyclical trends and renewed investment within the business – capex has peaked and is now falling:

Last year’s results flagged up an expected improvement in margins for FY26. If earnings momentum remains positive, as forecast, then I think it’s reasonable to expect Renishaw’s quality metrics to start recovering from FY26 onwards:

I upgraded our view on Renishaw to AMBER/GREEN in September following the group’s FY25 results.

While the shares certainly aren’t cheap on a near-term view, this business has an impressive long-term track record of growth and innovation. I don’t see any reason why that shouldn’t continue.

I think there’s also the possibility, at some stage, of a takeover bid.

On balance I think it’s fair to remain broadly positive, so I am leaving my view unchanged today.



