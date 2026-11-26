Today's news provides relief for shareholders as it confirms Babcock has won an enlarged renewal of its contract to manage the Royal Navy's nuclear submarine fleet - one of the company's most important contracts. Any upgrade to expectations seems likely to be minimal, however, and I don't yet see enough reason to change my neutral view on the shares.

Up 7.6% to 1,098p (£5.3bn) - Babcock signs record £8.7bn Gateway Agreement

When I covered Babcock's interim results last week I noted that the company was expecting a large contract win in November:

Expects to sign Future Maritime Sustainment Programme nuclear submarine and naval base successor contract in November - this is to support the UK's nuclear submarine fleet, and would be a renewal of existing Babcock contracts. Not winning this work would be a major setback.

Maintaining the UK's fleet of nuclear submarines is one of the company's biggest and longest-running contracts. The previous FMSP contract had already been extended to allow time for negotiations on a renewal agreement to complete.

Not winning this would have been a disaster for Babcock. Fortunately, today we have confirmation that the company has secured a new long-term agreement to maintain the UK's nuclear deterrent:

The agreement succeeds the FMSP contract and supports improved submarine availability, operational readiness and the UK's Continuous At Sea Deterrent. It brings together critical submarine maintenance, engineering, naval base and enabling services.

We're told that the initial five-year agreement is worth £8.7bn, with the potential to extend up to 15 years:

The £8.7bn headline figure includes £8bn that will be added to the contract backlog and £0.7bn of framework orders (not yet committed).

The new agreement appears to be larger in scope than the FMSP - in addition to 8,500 existing roles, 3,000 new full-time roles and >2,500 apprentice and graduate opportunities are expected over the first five years.

What does it mean for earnings?

Babcock reported a contracted order backlog of £8.9bn at the end of September. Today's agreement adds a further £8bn to the backlog, taking the total to c.£17bn (depending on other activity in the last two months).

This is clearly good news for the company, but does it change the outlook for earnings?

Today's announcement doesn't make any mention of outlook or expectations and my feeling is that most of this new agreement would already have been price into broker forecasts. As I said, Babcock is the incumbent here and the sole provider of support for the UK's nuclear fleet. It was a fairly safe assumption the company would win the renewal.

Initial updates to our consensus forecasts data this morning suggest this view is correct: consensus EPS estimates have been increased by around 1% following this morning's news:

Roland's view

Today's news should be reassuring for shareholders. This morning's share price gains may suggest the outline of the deal may be slightly better than expected - or it could simply be relief that the company has agreed an important renewal without any further delays.

I took a neutral view on Babcock following last week's results, citing the £140m cost overrun on the Type 31 frigate project (+ the risk of further losses), in-line guidance and the stock's valuation on c.15x forward earnings.

Arguably, the upwards trend to earnings estimates should support a more positive view. But this is a low-margin contracting business with a somewhat chequered history of profitability and periodic expensive contract mishaps. I'm not really convinced it deserves to trade at a high multiple of earnings.

My view is also reflected by the StockRanks. Even after digesting the relatively positive H1 results, Babcock's quality and value scores are below average, with the overall result only propped up by stronger momentum:

I recognise that I may be underestimating the opportunity here. But I'm going to leave my neutral view unchanged today.