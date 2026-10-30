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    Daily Stock Market Report (Fri 30th October 2026) - RGG, RNK

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    Profile picture of Graham Neary
    Graham Neary
    55 comments·5,038 Reads

    The price of bitcoin is holding up reasonably well after spooky news for crypto investors: the biggest ever cryptocurrency hack.

    Binance describes itself as “the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange”, number one in both customer assets and trading volume.

    Hackers suspected to be from North Korea have raided $6.3 billion of digital assets. So far, these hackers have managed to keep about half of this amount. Binance says that it will cover all losses.

    It has c. $150bn of assets under its custody, so it's conceivable to me that it might be able to cover all losses. But even if it does, this incident is going to seriously increase concerns around the security of crypto assets for years to come.

    Overnight market movements:

    • The FTSE is up 0.5% at 10,770

    • S&P 500 is down 0.8% at 7,658

    • Brent crude (January) is up 1.2% at $112.10/bbl

    • Gold is down 0.9% at $3,985/oz

    • Bitcoin is down 0.6% at $78,300

    The table is complete.

    Companies Reporting

    Name (Mkt Cap)

    RNS

    Summary

    Our view (Author)

    AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) (£202bn | SR56)

    3rd Quarter Results

    AstraZeneca reconfirms Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance for FY 2026 at constant exchange rates. Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage

    BP (LON:BP.) (£98bn | SR98)

    3Q26 BP PLC Part 1 of 1

    Profit for the period attibutable to shareholders $4,696m (Q2: $3,911m). "bp now expects reported upstream production to be 2,210 to 2,250mboe/d, compared with the 2025, 2,312mboe/d."

    Vodafone (LON:VOD) (£27bn | SR90)

    OXG secures new shareholder and funding

    Societe Generale S.A. has completed the acquisition of a 50% shareholding in Vodafone's fibre joint venture in Germany, OXG.

    Natwest (LON:NWG) (£55bn | SR70)

    Q3 2026 Interim Management Statement

    "...we reaffirm the outlook provided in our H1 2026 results, with the enhancement that we now expect RWAs to be around £210 billion on 1 January 2027 including the impact of Basel 3.1.

    Airtel Africa (LON:AAF)(£9.9bn | SR65)

    Half-year Report

    Revenue +28.2%, profit after tax +20.5% ($452m). Underlying EBITDA +23.5% ($1,921m). "Supported by a strong balance sheet and robust cash generation, we remain confident in the opportunities ahead."

    Filtronic (LON:FTC) (£505m | SR29)

    AGM Trading Update and GEO constellation contract

    "The contracted order book gives significant revenue cover for the current financial year, as well as increased visibility for outer years. This provides the Board with confidence in delivering in line with market expectations."

    MHA (LON:MHA) (£393m | SR64)

    Trading Update and Notice of Results

    he Group remains on track to deliver a full-year performance in line with market expectations.

    Mobico (LON:MCG) (£242m | SR92)

    Recommended Cash Acquisition for Mobico Group PLC

    46 pence in cash for each Mobico Share held (55.1% premium to the price before the Offer Period began).

    TAKEOVER

    Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) (£221m | SR91)

    Quarterly Report: 30 September 2026

    The Group is still targeting annual production of 85,000 to 95,000 4E PGM ounces and 110,000 to 140,000 tons of attributable Chrome concentrate for FY2027.

    Berkeley Energia (LON:BKY) (£192m | SR28)

    Quarterly Report September 2026

    BEL (Berkeley Exploration) "remains committed to the Salamanca Project and continues to be open to a constructive dialogue with Spain. BEL is ready and open to collaborate with the relevant Spanish authorities to find an amicable resolution to the permitting situation and remains hopeful discussions can take place in the near term."

    Kore Potash (LON:KP2) (£181m | SR28)

    Review of Operations - Quarter ended 30 September

    "Activities in the third quarter have largely focused on clarifying the position of the Mining Convention relative to the new Mining Law in the RoC (Republic of Congo. This is essential to enable the Formal Sale Process to proceed."

    Rentguarantor Holdings (LON:RGG) (£172m | SR41)

    Quarterly Review

    9-month period: revenue up 656% to £13m. No of contracts up 395% to 11,608. Adjusted EBITDA £5.85m. Adjusted net profit £5.93m.

    GREEN= (Graham)
    With estimates unchanged today, I'm going to leave our positive stance unchanged. RGG remains on track to dramatically reduce its valuation multiples as it grows.

    GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) (£155m | SR16)

    Quarterly Activities Report September 2026

    Tannenberg Copper Project (Germany): Exploration Target of 144 to 279 Mt at 0.9% to 1.4% Copper and 15 to 21 g/t Silver for 1.3 to 3.9 Mt Copper and 69 to 188 Moz Silver, which "demonstrates potential for a globally significant copper endowment at Tannenberg."

    Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) (£141m | SR12)

    September 2026 Quarterly Report

    "Scoping Study Confirms Kasiya's Potential as a Globally Significant and Strategic Source of Critical Rare Earths... a simple, capital-efficient circuit to recover 2,626tpa of monazite rare earth concentrate (REC) containing 1,485tpa of total rare earth oxides (TREO) at steady state..."

    First Tin (LON:1SN) (£71m | SR32)

    Final Results & Taronga Development Approval Update

    No revenues, £1.6m operating loss. "Post-period end, an updated Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") for the Taronga Tin Project was completed which, combined with a projected phase 2 extension to the life of mine, confirmed that Taronga has become a substantially more valuable project since the publication of the original DFS in 2024."

    Edx Medical (LON:EDX) (£33m | SR1)

    Leading industry figure appointed chair

    Professor Michael John Owen, a leading life sciences industry figure, appointed non-executive Chairman.

    Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN)(£25m | SR19)

    New 5 MWp PV Development Project in Puglia

    Adds a new ground-mounted photovoltaic development project with an anticipated installed capacity of approximately 5 MWp, located in the Province of Foggia, in the Puglia region of Italy.

    Analyst notes

    Disclaimer

    This is not financial advice. Our content is intended to be used and must be used for information and education purposes only. Please read our disclaimer and terms and conditions to understand our obligations.

    LON:RNKLON:RGG

    55 comments

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    Avatar for AstonGirl
    AstonGirl

    Graham, from my understanding RentG have their own insurance against such claims rather than using their own cash reserves

    Its Propertymark listing says the service and contracts are underwritten by insurance, covering up to 12 months rent or £120,000 per tenancy, whichever comes first

    Its NRLA partner page says it is backed by Lloyd‘s of London insurers, and that it manages and pays for the eviction of defaulting tenants


    So while increasing claims rates could increase the cost of this insurance going forward I am less concerned than I would be if they were self-insuring. As you can probably guess I am a shareholder in RentG

    6
    Avatar for ACounsell
    ACounsell

    Brent Crude up 2.1% to $113/bbl and higher increases in derivative products , BP (LON:BP.) results significantly ahead of expectations, share price down! Not much logic there but I assume the market is reacting to the decision to prioritise debt reduction and the remaining liabilities from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico (sorry America!!) over share buy backs or enhanced dividend payments. This despite the fact that investment analysts have been saying BP's debt is too high and needs to be reduced when contrasted with the likes of Shell (LON:SHEL) which is buying back its shares like there is no tomorrow. Indeed perhaps there isn't for Fossil fuel companies and they are embarking on a managed liquidation! The actions of the mad men in the White House and the Kremlin are likely to be the next catalyst for price movements in oil & gas but if they rocket will the likes of Shell (LON:SHEL) and BP (LON:BP.) see a further surge in their share prices. Who knows!

    4
    Avatar for Dynamic Dabbler
    Dynamic Dabbler

    Any thoughts on Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) would be welcome. I thought the market might be more positive on the results but maybe expectations were higher?

    9
    Avatar for spmarriott
    spmarriott

    agreed, although I notice the Stock Rank has been under pressure of late. I hold.

    4
    Avatar for Trident
    Trident

    Haven't seen much comment on the Board about the relative rates of income tax on savings and dividends for 27/28.

    Clearly the Govt wants to create a tax incentive dynamic for equities, albeit dividend producing equities, rather than 'dead' interest bearing savings .

    Given savings are usually recirculated by banks etc. into loans, not sure whether they aren't robbing Peter to pay Paul, but it may produce some new market attractions.



    1
    Avatar for Yellowstone Advisory
    Yellowstone Advisory

    Edx Medical (LON:EDX)

    Really pleased that Sir Christopher Evans, the Founder and CSO at EDx Medical (as well as a host of very successful biotechs) will be presenting at our next Private Investor Evening on 11 November.

    He will join presenters from Gelion (LON:GELN) , Oxford Biodynamics (LON:OBD) and Sulnox (OFEX:SNOX) for what I am sure will be a very interesting, information and social evening.

    This is a chance to meet management teams and fellow private investors face to face in a relaxed environment. Listen to company presentations and then take the opportunity to ask your questions over drinks and canapes. The following individuals will be presenting:

    Gelion: Matt Wood, CEO

    Oxford Biodynamics: Rich Compton, CEO

    Sulnox: Ben Richardson, CEO

    EDx Medical Group: Sir Christoper Evans, Founder and CSO

    Doors open at 5.15pm and the event starts at 5.30pm in EC1 – Note this is a new venue so please check your registration for details

    There are still a few places available and if interested you can register here.

    https://www.yellowstoneadvisory.com/events

    0
    Avatar for TheRaven
    TheRaven

    Good morning. This is not related to today’s DSMR, but I wanted to share my experience of potential attempted theft of my investments (nothing to do with Stocko).

    On 3rd October 2026, I asked IG Group to initiate the transfer of my Stocks and Shares ISA to them from Freetrade. A couple of days later, I received an automated message from Freetrade asking me to confirm that I wished to carry out the transfer, to which I responded yes.

    On or around 12th October, IG notified me that they had received the transfer documents from Freetrade, and that a transfer date of 26th October, with a settlement date of 28th October had been agreed between the two companies. At this stage I was completely happy and there was nothing amiss.

    Then unexpectedly on the 28th October I received another automated message from Freetrade, the same as the one I'd received on or about 5th October, asking if I wished to proceed with the transfer. Because I was annoyed that by sending this message again Freetrade seemed to be trying to delay the transfer, I replied "I've already answered this. Yes, go ahead". Then, in the same message thread, I sent a follow up to that (with a screenshot of IG's message) stating that the transfer should be being completed on this date i.e. 28th October. Freetrade replied and said that the latest message was for a request to transfer my Stocks and Shares ISA from them to Interactive Brokers (I hadn't read their message carefully enough - lesson learnt) and indeed their message did say IBKR (Interactive Brokers). This completely shocked me, as I don't have an account with Interactive Brokers, and I certainly hadn't asked for my ISA to be transferred to them.

    I immediately replied and told Freetrade that under no circumstances should they agree to the request from IBKR, and I'm glad to say the correct transfer went through last night (29th October) from Freetrade to IG group as originally requested. So at least my money got to where it should have. Phew.

    The mystery and quite worrying thing now is how Interactive Brokers had details of my holdings with Freetrade, including my Freetrade account number. I certainly did not furnish them with that information. Has my Freetrade account been hacked? How do I find out how Interactive Brokers got that information?

    I have logged a case with the FCA , and have also written to the Interactive Brokers email to ask how they have my Freetrade details. I'm waiting for a response from them.

    I’ve also completed a report with the ‘Report Fraud’ website.

    I'm an ex-building society senior manager, so being careful around account security and being aware of potential financial frauds is something I'm familiar with, but not necessarily up to date on.

    In posting this, I’d urge everyone to double check their account security, including maybe changing passwords if you haven’t done so recently.

    I apologise for posting this here, and appreciate this might not be the best forum for it. Please remove if you wish.

    109
    Avatar for Subparstockpicks
    Subparstockpicks

    Interactive brokers now do the back end administration for IG. However, why on earth Freetrade would be transferring to them, I have no idea.

    6
    Avatar for TheRaven
    TheRaven

    That's extremely interesting and helpful thank you. It might be a simple admin cock up then, rather than something more sinister? Hope so.


    10
    Avatar for Subparstockpicks
    Subparstockpicks

    "Never submit fraud when incompetence would explain." This is a truly massive cock up though.

    3
    Avatar for TheRaven
    TheRaven

    I'm beginning to think it is incompetence rather than fraud.

    But I must admit I did panic a bit yesterday.

    2
    Avatar for bensummers
    bensummers

    what do you mean they do the backernd administrations for IG. Is IG now using Interactive Brokers to settle trades instead of direct?

    0
    Avatar for cheeky_minnows
    cheeky_minnows

    Freetrade did have a data leak in September, you can look it up (I dont know whether this would have affected you). This sort of thing is probably only going to increase in frequency, I notice that spam emails are now more targeted - so that they know that I am a customer of a certain bank / utility - making the probability that I reply in haste believing it to be genuine much more likely.

    10
    Avatar for jjis
    jjis

    FYI Freetrade is owned by IG - so should have been like an internal transfer. However I suspect they are still running Freetrade as a separate stand along platform presumably?

    https://www.iggroup.com/investor-relations/press-releases/2025/acquisition-of-freetrade-april-1

    6
    Avatar for TheRaven
    TheRaven

    Yes, still separate.

    1
    Avatar for rmillaree
    rmillaree

    well it seems to be pretty obvious to me you need to internally choose where funds are being sent - at facevalue if someone needs to select where something is going it might be as basic as someone needing to manually select the recipient from dropdown menu or similar (it would make sense to have limited option reference where funds go that is restricted to specific list of known trusted endpoints)

    Note the above could equally happen anywhere in the chain - so if interactive are processing the request for funds and they do that on behalf of multiple companies well it could equally have been their request that had the wrong selection.

    Should the process be fully automated so that there is no manual intervention that causes mistakes ? perhaps that makes sense.

    It might be something more nefarious but i would guess human error at the crtical selection point is most likely.



    2
    Avatar for TheRaven
    TheRaven

    Hope so. But the system is pretty automated. And I guess the lesson I take from it is never to let your guard down and be more vigilant.


    3
    Avatar for The Phoenix
    The Phoenix

    Also possibly worth considering splitting your money between two providers to de-risk things .

    I use A J Bell and Interactive Investor purely in case one platform is hacked or the old age issue of platform falling over in extreme events such as Brexit/Covid where you login and find the platform down and you can't trade.

    8
    Avatar for rmillaree
    rmillaree

    . But the system is pretty automated. 

    I am just speculating here why not say you are worried about security want reason for error investigated and want to be fully updated you could say you are worried about security - so perhaps human errror is the quickest and easiest answer.

    I would presume that they would not leave te decision as to where large sums go fully up to computer - i would guess ther is some form of manual approval or selection. facts are if its automated correctly the system wouldnt have got it wrong - could they be using sketchy auomation perhaps - but to me it very much makes sense that it woudlnt be fully automated

    2
    Avatar for WDWombat
    WDWombat

    No need to apologise. This is a useful warning to us all whatever the underlying reasons. We cannot be too careful given the open sesame ability of the hacking community.

    1
    Avatar for TheRaven
    TheRaven

    Thanks, and yes, whatever the reason, keeping one eye on how you're invested, is just as important in some ways as what you're invested in.

    0
    Avatar for ed_miller
    ed_miller

    One point of vulnerability could be spyware snooping on your email/messaging apps used to facilitate the transfer in the event that you have previously unknowingly suffered a 'phishing' attack on any of these apps - I point it out as much to alert others to that possibility, albeit it seems unlikely in your case given your awareness of financial fraud, given your background in banking.

    1
    Avatar for TheRaven
    TheRaven

    It's been a few years since I was in 'the game', and no doubt things have moved on fraud wise. But one thing remains above all else; question everything, believe no one. Ish. :)

    1
    Avatar for portugull
    portugull

    Helvellyn as a holder of Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) I much enjoyed your excellent post this morning.

    I have been building my position in Bloomsbury in anticipation of what looks like a truly spectacular launch for Sarah J Maas latest fantasy book. I have to admit I have no clue what she writes about other than “ fantasy”.

    4
    Avatar for Whitbourne
    Whitbourne

    Today's "Daily Stock Market Reporrt" has a pleasingly piratical tone. Arrrr...

    4
    Avatar for Tortoise investor
    Tortoise investor

    The Binance news is a helpful reminder to make sure we've improved the security of our own accounts. While it sounds like the cause was a compromised employee laptop, there are other security measures to be mindful of.

    IG are particularly bad at reminding users to use two factor authentication, whereas other providers require it as mandatory.

    Stay safe!

    8
    Avatar for bensummers
    bensummers

    I'm not sure how we can stay safe when a company like Binance can get hacked for huge monies so easily. Its a question of effort by hackers - if the incentive is high enough they will get it. Bitcoin has sometimes been referenced as the new gold - so much - but how safe is your bitcoin really!?

    2
    Avatar for chris2021
    chris2021

    I still don’t understand the need for cryptocurrencies, other than for illegal activities, so have let my deep reservations outweigh FOMO. It’s all outside my area of competence.

    22
    Avatar for Saltash Bob
    Saltash Bob

    Cryptocurrency...What is it? Why is it? Why on earth buy it, when we can read daily about the frauds perpetratated upon the buyers of this non-existent and completely unnecessary commodity by the sellers of it to their unwitting customers. Surely it has never been more than a Ponzi scheme assisted by social media fomo frenzy?

    12
    Avatar for intuitive6191
    intuitive6191

    Hopefully Crypto is not a Ponzi scheme. It is variously reported that the UK Government holds over £5 billion in crypto.

    1
    Avatar for Saltash Bob
    Saltash Bob

    With the greatest respect to you, Intuitive, you will be relieved to know the UK Goverment or HM Treasury does not hold any cryptocurrency reserves and these reports are incorrect.

    4
    Avatar for rmillaree
    rmillaree

    intuitive6191 didnt say that the gov held "reserves" simply that they had the crpto.

    you could kinda be both correct here that we could hold the crypto but its simply seized assets and not reserves - i think there is soem suggestions this may be the case. As seized assets if there is a non zero chance of those assets NOT being returned you would want to be damn careful what you do with said assets as they may not end up being ours !- perhaps its a game you cant win if they do need to be returned in that if it goes up in value gain will loiely need to be handed back - if it goes down in value could the other party say well i wanted to sell and you have lost me money by not allowing me to sell.


    5
    Avatar for intuitive6191
    intuitive6191

    Yes rmillaree

    There is quite a long process for returning proceeds of crime to their original owner. For obvious reasons some of these owners do not come forward, but the crypto has to held for the the reasons you suggest.

    1
    Avatar for bensummers
    bensummers

    Can someone explain to me why gold has been falling like a stone and hasn't behaved like a safe haven at all!? I don't buy into the interest bullshit!

    9
    Avatar for KevinS1
    KevinS1

    Ben - have a listen to Merryn Somerset Webs Podcast of 12th October - plenty of sensible commentary in there.

    https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/merryn-talks-money/id1654809850?i=1000795876764


    4
    Avatar for Samsgrandad
    Samsgrandad

    Simple.

    Plenty of commentators on the Ukraine war will tell you that Russia has spent its sovereign wealth fund and sold most of its gold. Banks are going bust with defaulters on loans, Ukraine is daily hammering factories with drone attacks and they are having to print money to get recruits for what they still like to call an army, who will last 20 mins on the battle field.

    5
    Avatar for af20001
    af20001

    Oh dear, someone's been on the 'Russia is on the verge of collapse' cool aid.

    I guess we don't need to worry about Russia invading Europe after all then, if their army only lasts 20 minutes.

    1
    Avatar for Samsgrandad
    Samsgrandad

    af200001

    Take your head out of your bottom and look at video's on Youtube from many contributors. Here's a couple of people who might change your mind if you open it.

    https://youtu.be/Wyrq7dXMbk0

    While you were asleep, Ukraine has developed an arms industry which can disable radar by flying drones straight at transmitters; make hundreds of drones a day to blow up fuel tankers, oil refineries, munitions factories, logistics warehouses; make cruise missiles to hit over a thousand kilometres inside Russia to shutdown undefended targets thought to be unreachable. They control less territory now than four years ago and still throw thousands of untrained, poorly equipped men into the view of drones which destroy them.

    Don't believe the propaganda which they dish out, they keep fighting because they remember the Romanian government downfall facing a firing squad and have no choice. War criminals that Chump wants to be business partners with

    6
    Avatar for af20001
    af20001

    If it's on YouTube it must be true...

    I'm looking forward to the bumper years ahead then, as with Russia's imminent collapse we can pilfer all their resources, stop sending billions to Ukraine and not bother to increase defence spending to 3% or more.

    2
    Avatar for yiannos1
    yiannos1

    Well if you don’t buy the interest rate BS then you are trying to write your own rules that seem to be completely wrong-:)

    Gold is just a store of value, an asset that moves with demand and supply rules, nothing else, and pays no dividend in a rising interest rate environment!

    Forget the safe heaven fairy tale stories they sell to newbies.

    When rates start going down, then Gold will go up. Rates will crash in 2027-2028-2029 and Gold will make new highs.


    All the best

    33
    Avatar for Bouden54
    Bouden54

    It all boils down to rate expectations - gold did very well last year when the Fed were expected to make a series of cuts. Now the market expects the Fed to hike, hence gold goes down. Only a matter of time before cuts are back on the agenda in my view at which point gold will rally again.

    8
    Avatar for The Phoenix
    The Phoenix

    Plus the debasement trade will be back on at some point as I can't see any western Government tackling their debts to the extent really needed.

    2
    Avatar for Saltash Bob
    Saltash Bob

    Many central banks have been buying physical gold to underpin their currencies with the steady depreciation of trust in the US dollar and the wonderful returns we enjoyed from gold miners are scheduled for a repeat performance before too long, especially now ìt has become possible to use your cryptocurrency holdings as guarantee for your mortgage in the US now that the SEC is all but disbanded. With China as Brazil's biggest trading partner and their interest in the precious metal SRB is looking like a real bargain buy at a recent low of less than £1.90

    1
    Avatar for rmillaree
    rmillaree

    Can someone explain to me why gold has been falling like a stone and hasn't behaved like a safe haven at all!? I

    but it has really has been a safe haven if we look past the short term - the issue is that your expectation that in the short term stuff like this doesnt go up and down like yo yo randomly is misplaced - by default you should be expecting big volatility at (all?) times with asset classes like this - perhaps 5 year timeframe is only sensible minimum period to take noise out of the equation and judge whether something was a good/safe investment or not.

    Facts are

    Gold is up 40% in two years

    Gold is up 75% in three years

    Gold is up over 100% in

    i cant really understand why anyone is surprised by material "random" changes in value of stuff like this - thats exactly what happens with stuff like this and te direction of travel short term well thats not far of 50/50 most time for most asset classes.

    If gold goes up 100% in 18 month period - do you think the value of gold has permanently and forevermore set a new high level which wont be materially breached on the downside - that may happen sometimes but its pretty stupid to preume it would happen. and imho expecting retracment after good gains is pretty much what you should plan for being fairly likely.

    Facts are anyone who has held money in gold for 3 years is up 75% - thats a damn good return.

    You will always have the idiots saying that something that has gone up 100% will go up 100% again in short order - with regard to bitcoin that has probably been true multiple times over - but for most stuff like this its imho pretty rare for stuff to keep outperfoming - after its already hugely outperformed - with gold being up 75% in just 3 years well thats what i would call outperforming.

    13
    Avatar for Revs8
    Revs8

    In addiotion to Yiannos1 reply below. You will also notice that industrial metals such as Platinum and Silver have lost key levels of support.

    Borrowing rates are rapidly slowing economic activity. IMO forecasting organisations are behind the curve. France is the first country on its way to recession. I doubt it will be the only one.

    2
    Avatar for Helvellyn
    Helvellyn

    Silver is flat for the last 12 months !! True but it doesnt tell the story, it has actually doubled then halved in that period. I wonder what happened to the stories about ' this time is different' for Silver and that it would keep on going up .


    1fdd0f05-6aae-4208-8cdf-a5c38627072a.png


    4
    Avatar for bensummers
    bensummers

    Sylvania Platinum's trading update is positive - https://www.londonstockexchange.com/en/news/article/SLP/quarterly-report-30-september-2026/fafe-34-c0-db-b4-49ed85

    Someone tell the LSE that I don't like their updated flashy RNS releases website - I don't like the fact that I only have 20 rns on a page and have to click repeatedly to check each page - don't fix what is not broken.

    17
    Avatar for dereksp
    dereksp

    Totally agree. It is a shambles and I have stopped using it.

    5
    Avatar for timarr
    timarr

    Someone tell the LSE that I don't like their updated flashy RNS releases website - I don't like the fact that I only have 20 rns on a page and have to click repeatedly to check each page - don't fix what is not broken.

    As the break happened at the same time as the PHP bug announcement my guess is that this isn't a planned update but a temporary workaround while the devs deal with higher priority (i.e. not free) stuff. In the meantime try https://sparklive.lseg.com/results?tab=news

    timarr

    10
    Avatar for Revs8
    Revs8

    Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) good update but platinum price has lost key support and looks set to fall from here. Signs that industrial demand is weakening?

    6
    Avatar for Helvellyn
    Helvellyn

    Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) FWIW good reports of sales of Sarah J Maas latest release.


    Sales for Sarah J. Maas’s highly anticipated new book, A Court of Splintered Harmony, have been "simply staggering" since its launch this Tuesday, 27 October 2026. [1, 2]

    The release—the sixth installment in her massively popular A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR) series and the first in five years—has triggered massive consumer demand and global fan mania: [1, 2, 3]

    • Record-Breaking Advance Sales: Prior to the launch, publisher Bloomsbury hailed the pre-order and advance sales figures as extraordinary. The frenzy around the release helped propel Maas past a monumental career milestone of over 100 million books sold worldwide. [1, 2]
    • Sold-Out Launch Events: Midnight release parties completely sold out globally. Barnes & Noble hosted midnight events across 500+ locations, while Target supported 250 stores. Independent bookshops saw unprecedented demand; for instance, a masquerade ball hosted by UK romance bookstore The Spicy Librarian crashed their website and sold out 220 tickets (priced at £149) within 13 minutes, with 6,000 fans attempting to buy them. [1, 2]
    • Rapid Stock Depletion: Brick-and-mortar retailers report going through their inventory exponentially faster than expected, forcing stores to immediately place massive re-orders with the publisher to keep up with the weekday rush. [1]

    The monumental launch is expected to comfortably drive Bloomsbury toward its record fiscal year revenue target of $474.7 million, especially with the seventh book (A Court of Forgotten Melody) trailing closely behind for a 12 January 2027 release. [1, 2]

    28
    Avatar for jonno
    jonno

    Hi Helvellyn, I hold Bloomsbury. It may be that I have missed something in your post, but hope you don't mind me asking the source of the information.

    1
    Avatar for Helvellyn
    Helvellyn

    Hi jonno

    Not that i read the Guardian but it carried an article this morning about book shops and launch events being overwhelmed by the demand for the new SJM book. As there is probably some journalistic enthusiasm in the story I was encouraged to ask AI for more information and maybe some verification of the story.

    Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

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    sharw

    Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

    This is the article referred to: https://www.theguardian.com/bo...

    1
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    Hussle2Retire

    Great results from BP

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