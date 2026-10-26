Computacenter (LON:CCC) (£4.9bn | SR88) Q3 Trading Update – 26 October 2026 Following the excellent performance in Q3 and a strong start to Q4, now expects adjusted profit before tax for FY 2026 to be no less than £425m (consensus £387.1m with a range of £380.8m to £395.3m). AMBER/GREEN ↑ (Graham)

In September, we reverted to a neutral stance on Computacenter. Today, with a slightly cheaper share price of about £50, and another earnings upgrade, I think it makes sense for us to get back onto a moderately positve stance here. The earnings multiple is still rather expensive for Computacenter; we need to be aware that any weakness in the AI/data`centre boom could feed through rather quickly, which would make the stock look significantly overvalued. For now, however, there are few signs of the boom slowing down.

Airtel Mobile Commerce NV (LON:AMC) (£4.8bn | SR27) Half-year Financial Results Reiterates near-to-mid-term guidance. For FY’27, has guided to revenue growth of mid-20s% in constant currency, with underlying EBITDA margins expected to moderate by up to c.2 percentage points relative to FY’26.

Man (LON:EMG) (£3.6bn | SR87) Expanded strategic partnership with Meiji Yasuda Meiji Yasuda intends to increase its capital commitment to Man Group's investment strategies to JPY 200bn (approximately $1.25 billion), focused on Man Group's private credit capabilities. Meiji Yasuda and Man Group to co-develop products. Meiji Yasuda to consider acquiring an equity stake of approximately 5% in Man Group.

Greatland Resources (LON:GGP) (£3.1bn | SR85) September 2026 Quarterly Activities Report September quarter production of 70,131oz Au and 2,927t Cu at an AISC of $2,925/oz Au. On track for FY27 full year production guidance of 260,000 – 300,000oz Au at an AISC of $2,900 – $3,330/oz Au.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) (£2.3bn | SR68) Q3 2026 Trading Update FY 2026 revenue and EBITDA expected to be ahead of current market expectations. Cash $775m. Q3 new customer growth of 27% year-on-year, revenue +11%. GREEN ↑ (Graham)

I cooled our stance on Plus500 in July but I'm happy to go back to a fully positive stance on the company today. That July update included a miss against H1 expectations, which was an important reason for my caution. However, zoom out a little and the overall trend in forecasts remains positive. The market cap for Plus500 today is also noticeably lower than it was in July, and the earnings multiple is back at modest levels, without making any adjustment for the company's enormous cash balance.

HUTCHMED (China) (LON:HCM) (£1.88bn | SR31) SAFFRON Phase III Data ESMO & NEJM Publication ORPATHYS® plus TAGRISSO® reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 45% and the risk of death by 32% in MET-driven EGFR-mutated lung cancer after progression on TAGRISSO®.

Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) (£1.16bn | SR75) Half Year Trading Update NAV per share expected to be up 14% to circa 869p. Cash £76m. Fair value uplift generated by strong performance in the Core Portfolio, primarily driven by ICEYE, and Revolut, and the Fund of Funds programme.

Auction Technology (LON:ATG) (£586m | SR49) Members' Statement FitzWalter Capital own 27.2% of ATG. They wish to remove Scott Forbes as a director and appoint Richard Campbell-Breeden in his place. They want a comprehensive strategic review, including consideration of a full competitive sale process.

Restore (LON:RST) (£410m | SR57) Board Changes New CFO joining from Victrex. Begins January 2027. Two new NEDs.

Avacta (LON:AVCT) (£310m | SR3) PFS Nearly Doubles with Faridoxorubicin Treatment Updated data from the ongoing Phase 1a/1b trial of faridoxorubicin (AVA6000) with median progression-free survival of 11.4 months in a defined subset of patients with salivary gland cancer, compared with published historical benchmarks of 6-6.7 months.

Big Technologies (LON:BIG) (£273m | SR66) Further Litigation Update BIG was served with Particulars of Claim on Friday 23 October 2026. The defamation claim is in respect of allegations of forgery made by the BIG against Sara Murray in the RNS dated 12 September 2025.

Puretech Health (LON:PRTC) (£270m | SR54) Prtc's Gallop Presents Ph1b Lyt: 200 Data at ESMO As previously disclosed, topline results of the Phase 1b clinical trial of LYT-200 showed encouraging clinical activity and favorable safety in a heavily pretreated patient population. The oral presentation at ESMO provided further detail on the depth of responses observed.

CLS Holdings (LON:CLI) (£189m | SR25) CLS Announces Expected Exit from UK REIT Regime Following recent changes in CLI's share ownership, CLI no longer meets the requirement to not be a "close company" and accordingly expects to exit the REIT regime on 31 December 2026.

Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) (£172m | SR N/A) Capital allocation policy & Quarterly trading update and NAV announcement NAV £271m, equating to NAV per share of 450.5p. The 4.7% decrease in NAV was driven by Cubo Work (disposed). The focus to generate cash from the portfolio and to reduce borrowings is expected to continue for the remainder of 2026 and into 2027. The share price is currently considered to be at an excessive discount to reported NAV; buybacks, tenders offers and B share schemes may be used to manage this discount.

Pensana (LON:PRE) (£129m | SR7) Update on financing and mine development The proposed Ozango equity financing is expected to be in the range of US$75-90 million of which Cascade expects to deploy a significant tranche within the next 14 days. Commissioning is planned for January 2028 with conditional deployment of equity shortly, and binding offtakes and debt approvals by February 2027, for full production by September 2028.

Castings (LON:CGS) (£120m | SR91) Trading Update and Notice of Results Whilst the order book remains strong across the group, the third-party power supply issue at the William Lee site continued to impact results in the first half of the year. Whilst revenue expectations remain in line with market consensus, with production arrears not yet resolved the Board are reducing its expectations for adjusted profit before tax for FY27 to a level broadly consistent with the profit in the previous year. PROFIT WARNING (AMBER/GREEN=) (Graham)

This is a serious profit warning in percentage terms: the new profit forecast is 30% lower than the prior forecast. However, the share price has barely moved and I agree with this. The reason for the profit warning has nothing to do with demand, or competition, or anything else that might be central to the investment case. Instead, it's a well-defined issue at a particular site, that is already in the past. Forecasts for FY28 and FY29 are unchanged and I am similarly going to leave our stance here unchanged (moderately positive).

Bioventix (LON:BVXP) (£105m | SR66) Results for the year ended 30 June 2026 Revenue down 0.8% to £13.0 million. Profit before tax up 1% to £10.2 million. "We expect that the year to 30 June 2027 will follow a similar pattern to this year. Revenue generation from our historic core business will be subject to headwinds and be replaced and increasingly augmented by sales from our growing Tau and neurology portfolio of antibodies."

Software Circle (LON:SFT) (£70m | SR30) Acquisition of Gintech Solutions Limited Max cost of £4.5m will be paid in cash. £2.6m is paid upfront. Gintech provides specialist practice management software to the UK private healthcare market.

Panthera Resources (LON:PAT) (£61m | SR26) Arbitration Update US$1.58 billion claim against India. India filed its Rejoinder on Merits and Principles of Compensation on 23 October 2026, in line with the procedural calendar. This completes the written phase of Phase One.

Orosur Mining (LON:OMI) (£49m | SR5) Results for First Quarter ended August 31, 2026 As at the date of these results and including the funds raised in the private placement, OMI had a cash balance of US$16.8m. The company will focus on Colombia and Argentina whilst also looking for new opportunities in South America. No revenues in the quarter, net loss for continuing operations $545k.

One Health (LON:OHGR) (£40m | SR81) Trading Update Revenue +17%. Underlying EBITDA for H1 27 is expected to be ahead of the £1.18 million reported for H1 FY26. The Group remains on track to deliver expected revenue growth and underlying EBITDA for FY27, both in line with current market expectations

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) (£31m | SR4) Appointment of Chief Executive Officer New CEO appointed with immediate effect. Outgoing CEO becomes Non-Executive Deputy Chairman with immediate effect.

Quadrise (LON:QED) (£20m | SR6) Final Results, Notice of AGM, Strategic Review Loss after tax £4.2m. Cash £2.1m (June 2026), with £1.6m raised in July 2026. Cash runway expected to extend to September 2027. Strategic Review launched to identify and assess strategic, corporate, commercial and financing options, including potential partnerships.

Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) (£15m | SR35) Third Quarter 2026 Update Saltfleetby production of 467 million standard cubic feet of natural gas and 8,281 barrels of gas condensate during the quarter, with production reflecting the planned annual maintenance shutdown and subsurface data acquisition programme. Oustanding borrowings under senior debt facility reduced to £21.5 million as at 30 September 2026.