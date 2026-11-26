Hill & Smith has traded ahead of expectations so far in H2, thanks mainly to continued strong demand in US infrastructure markets. While I think it's worth considering how much of this might be tied into the AI data centre boom, I believe the company's qualities remain attractive and its valuation is still reasonable. My broadly-positive view is unchanged today.

Up 3.5% to 2,853p (£2.2bn) - Trading Update

Hill & Smith provides products and solutions for infrastructure and the built environment - often steel products used in safety critical or regulated environments. I'm a long-term fan of this business but have never quite managed to make the leap to being a shareholder.

Today's trading update covers the four months to 31 October and includes new guidance for 2026 operating profit to be modestly ahead of expectations.

Trading during the period since the half-year results appear to have been positive:

Trading in the period has been strong and slightly ahead of our expectations, reflecting robust demand for infrastructure solutions in the US, our largest market.

Revenue up 12% on an organic constant currency basis (H1 26: +5% OCC).

Year-to-date revenue up 8% OCC, with total revenue up 10% including acquisitions.

Operating margin was in line with the same period last year and ahead of the first half.

A "more stable performance in the UK" after a weak H1.

So where is this growth coming from? CEO Rutger Helbing makes repeated references to US infrastructure markets in today's update, but doesn't highlight any specific sectors where demand is particularly buoyant.

However, previous commentary from the company's half-year results suggests the business is tilting towards faster-growing markets such as data centres and electricity infrastructure:

Sale of the UK permanent steel road barrier business, in the "lower growth UK roads market".

Acquisition and subsequent expansion of Freeberg (a US firm specialising in steel fabrication and "large scale electro-mechanical enclosures and containers".)

Acquisition of Irish firm Hentech, which has "strong routes into European data centre markets".

"major organic growth investments" including the expansion of V&S Utilities, a US firm that provides structures for electricity substations and power lines.

Outlook

Based on the continued positive trading performance, and not including the contribution from Southwest Galvanizing, the acquisition made last week, we now expect full year 2026 operating profit to be modestly above current analyst expectations.

Current forecasts are said to be for an underlying operating profit of $216.7m. Use of the word "modestly" suggests to me that any increase on this is expected to be less than 5%, but it's still a useful upgrade following increases earlier this year:

Roland's view

One of the attractions of this business is that a number of its products require complex customer or regulatory approval processes. This creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors.

I believe this gives Hill & Smith some durable competitive advantages that are reflected in its above-average quality metrics:

Of course, one possible risk is that there are cyclical elements to the current strong demand, especially in the US. AI data centres are the obvious example. I wonder if this might explain the stock's recent weakness:

Even if data centre demand cools, I'd argue that structural demand for electricity infrastructure is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future (in the UK and US). Grid upgrades and capacity expansion are long overdue in many areas and needed to support renewables and electrification.

Hill & Smith's low ValueRank and High Flyer styling suggest that any disappointment could be severely punished by the market. But 2026 results seem likely to be reasonably strong and current forecasts for 2027 suggest further progress.

Given the company's strong quality metrics and multiple earnings upgrades this year, I don't think the current valuation looks too demanding:

I'm going to leave my previous broadly-positive view unchanged today.