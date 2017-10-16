Small Cap Value Report (Fri 2 Mar 2018) - Snow, RBG, G4M, PCF, IHP, HVN
Good morning! Thanks for the suggestions so far.
Stocks on my radar are as follows:
- Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - interim results
- Gear4Music (LON:G4M) - trading update
- PCF (LON:PCF) - AGM trading statement
- IntegraFin Holdings (LON:IHP) - admission to Official List
- Harvey Nash (LON:HVN) - trading update
This list is subject to change!
Cheers,
Graham
Snow - a quick word on the brutal weather conditions, which have caused travel chaos and business disruption across the UK & Ireland.
It has personally affected me, as I was supposed to be flying to London today instead of writing this report! But I got a text message from Ryanair Holdings (LON:RYA) late on Wednesday evening, informing me that my flight would not be going ahead.
It would be risky business to trade shares based on short-term weather patterns, but I would guess this is going to have an effect on many companies - insurers and retailers spring to mind.
Anyway - take care, wherever you are!
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
- Share price: 163p (-4%)
- No. of shares: 50 million
- Market cap: £81.5 million
Many of you have already left insightful comments in the thread below, discussing this premium bar chain.
My views on it are as follows:
Like-for-like sales: I am ok with the company adjusting LFLs to include New Year's Eve, to get LFLs of +1.9% instead of +0.4%. I discussed this at the trading update last month.
New sites: site opening is on track. Four new sites opened, including three just before Christmas. Six planned for the full year, taking the estate to a total of 74.
Adjusted Operating Profit: this is where it gets interesting, as the company claims to have achieved an adjusted operating profit of £6 million, versus a reported operating loss of £3.7 million.
This is what the "exceptional" items look like. You'll notice that there were £2.3 million of exceptional items during the entire previous year.
- Professional fees: "legal and corporate advisory fees, and registrar and virtual data room…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
In reply to HornBlower, post #36
Hi there, re: Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
This is also directed to Gromley,
I have thought about it some more. I've realised that I agree with you guys, and have edited the article accordingly. I no longer refer to an underlying loss. See the "2pm edit" section.
Thanks for the feedback
Graham
With reference to RGB, it hard for me to see value in revolution bars now as it seems to me it has loss momentum in it expansion plans and eps grow , after 2018 what are it growth plans ?
On the otherhand , we have Marstons seems to be completly ignore by the markets
it throwing off a dividend of 7% and pe of 7 and it yearly revenue still growing .
Am i missing something ?
In reply to dustyie, post #42
dustyie,
Marston's (LON:MARS) has over £1.3bn, or twice its market cap, in net debt, making it an entirely different proposition.
This lunchtime announcement from Falanx (LON:FLX) may affect other small cap shares.
Statement re Joint broker
The Company notes the announcement today regarding Beaufort Securities Limited ("BSL") and Beaufort Asset Clearing Services Limited ("BACSL") being placed into insolvency and that the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") has imposed requirements on BSL and BACSL to cease all regulatory activity.
BSL is a joint broker to the Company pursuant to the AIM Rules for Companies (the "AIM Rules"). As a result of the requirements imposed by the FCA, BSL will no longer be able to provide broking services to the Company in accordance with the AIM Rules.
Turner Pope will become sole broker with immediate effect.
Hi Graham,
Thanks for review on PCF (LON:PCF).
If OK may I challenge on multiple expansion here and I hope I get the rest of this right!
If ROE is 12.5% and P/B stays at 1.5 (keep math simple), that would imply PE multiple of 12, which is same as current multiple.
Accept that book value will (should) grow and assuming no change in multiple P will move in line with E, which will move in line with B
Since P/e and p/b are effectively function of ROE, would multiple expansion not require higher than expected ROE?
Which may well be the case certainly over the long term
Not looking as rosy for RBG as a takeover target, I fancy FLYBE better as I expect the premium to be higher. Good punt too while we wait for the lock-in period for Deltic and Stonegate to lift, where we might see a bid from Stobart during that period.
In reply to sharmvr, post #45
Hi, thanks for the question. You say "assuming no change in multiple" - are you referring to the P/B multiple there? If the P/B multiple stays the same, and if the ratio between E and B stays the same, then yes, I agree that the P/E multiple will stay the same. My hypothesis is that P/B might not stay the same, and so the P/E multiple might not stay the same :)
In reply to Graham N, post #47
Thanks Graham,
Indeed - I was assuming flat P/B.
Reason : currently high(er) p/b implies higher growth in book value which if book value expectations reverse, would come down. My view, if all banks collectivebook value growing much more than economy is problematic (eventually)
Personally, I think higher ROE is more likely on grounds of:
1. Lower funding cost
2. Less risky and so higher leverage due to what is hopefully a stickier deposit base.
P/B high relative to mature banks, low/avg relative to Challenger banks and low relative to specialist lenders, so P/B multiple expansion is certainly within reason I'd suggest.
In which case, there is a double whammy!
If I may ask, when / what price did you buy at?
Have been following since they got license - (not easy) and they have a moat versus other non-bank lenders.
Separate rant: regulations should not be the reason for a competitive advantage.
To borrow from Paul, may you not find band-aids after a paper cut on each of your fingers!
In reply to FREng, post #44
The LSE shows a list of companies here:
http://www.londonstockexchange.com/exchange/companies-and-advisors/aim/for-companies/nomad-broker-profile.html?nomadBrokerId=334
Most have put out a statement saying they are seeking a new NOMAD following Beaufort's insolvency.
Thanks for the comments on G4M. Gear4Music saw a sharp drop in interim (to Aug 17) profits and EBITDA despite a strong rise in revenues. This was partly blamed on the costs of expanding the company's footprint in Europe, specifically Sweden and Germany, and the development of a USD website. EBITDA fell from £1.3mn to £0.7mn, net profit was effectively nil. Incidentally, they had raised c£4mn in a share placement in May to help fund these items and other developments including a head office relocation. One month ago, in early January, the company released a trading update demonstrating further strong revenue growth in the four months to December 2017. In today's release G4M suggests flat EBITDA for the year to February 2018. This implies second half EBITDA of £2.9mn against £2.3mn for H2 of the year to February 2017. Admittedly that is a lower margin but it is nonethless a 26% increase if we trust the figures. and the EBITDA calculation.
It was quite clear last October that the company was way behind parity with the previous year's profits, it was quite clear from the January update that H2 revenues were still growing sweetly, and it seems some of the costs of expansion are now being absorbed by this excellent revenue growth.
You will have guessed I own the stock. The reason that I bought it was that following a comparison I did against some other internet retailers, specifically PURP, JustEat and BooHoo, I concluded that on a number of measures G4M stacked up well or better than these better-known names (from memory sales to market cap and gross margins were among them). I must say that I can see nothing in today's release to cause alarm, quite the opposite. The full numbers will be out on May 15th, I hope my continues optimism will prove justified.
In reply to sharw, post #49
Thanks sharw. I didn't know where to look to find a map from advisors to companies. That's useful.
In reply to WDWombat, post #50
WdWombat - that's a really good way of looking at internet disruptors vis a vis sector they are disrupting.
In reply to sharmvr, post #48
Hi again - re: PCF (LON:PCF).
Yes, I am also hopeful that ROE will improve. A big customer base and operational leverage, if the business model can remain very efficient, could see to that. And if we get that, then the multiples (P/B and P/E) should improve too. I roughly agree with your cause-and-effect reasoning. It's difficult to predict exactly how investors will value it, if the execution of plans over the next two-and-a-half years is successful.
I bought in December, January and February at prices ranging from 26.5p - 28p.
Thanks for your input. Talk again.
In reply to GavSmith01, post #43
Point taken on Marston's (LON:MARS) but it trading at around tangible book value, as many of its properties are freehold and new build. It is a very different entity from Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) with activities spanning pubs/restaurants, brewery/beer production and distribution and hotels (lodges).
Anyway each to their own, you pay your money and make your choice.
Jonno
Thanks for flagging IntegraFin Holdings (LON:IHP). Going on my watchlist. Let's see if it builds a base from the IPO.
Surprised that Revolution Bars are still paying a dividend. Better to invest that money in the business, and perhaps via modest price increases? Someone posted earlier that a pint of beer can cost less than at Wetherspoons. If their bars are up market can they get away with charging a bit more without hitting sales too hard? .Agree competition makes this hard to achieve but upmarket customers can afford to pay a bit more, and anyway these days, with ever fewer using cash, some seem to have little idea what they are paying for anything. Some I know haven't even noticed how the fall in the £ against the Euro has meant higher costs on their European holidays!
I'm dithering about selling. Have never had a chance to go to see for myself as there aren't any of their bars near us, but have seen regular reports of plenty of customers.Perhaps if better financial management (including cancelling tie dividend) along with other efficiencies, things could soon look up; And if they can't do it a bidder might well be able to. So holding for a possible bid for now.
In reply to Graham N, post #41
Nice one Graham (and apologies to HornBlower - for missing the fact you'd already made my point!)
Going forwards they will arguably now be 'overstating' profits but not counting all of their rents - which will make their accounts all the more difficult to really understand. I'd say that cash generation possibly becomes are more important (or at least understandable) metric going forwards and as Graham rightly points out they are in fact borrowing to pay the dividend.
So not really very compelling imho at this stage. My position here is only small, but I'll be thinking over the next few days whether it's worth holding onto for the potential bid premium.
re Beaufort Securities - looks to have been at the bargepole end of small cap brokers
http://citywire.co.uk/wealth-manager/news/beaufort-securities-charged-with-fraud-by-us-prosecutors/a1097638
In reply to GavSmith01, post #43
GavSmith01
Yes I see your point on it debt . but it asset are 2.3 billion approx and book value per share is 147p and RBG book value per share is 80p
Going on the market prices today the market have factor in a 20% drop Marstons business for the coming few years . Only time will tell .
I wonder whether brexite uncertainly is affecting consumers spending .
p.s. i have a small holding in Marston and recently sold my RBG holding
Good evening Graham,
thanks for your comments today. I have had PCF (LON:PCF) on a watchlist for some time, occasionally looking into it when there has been a RNS and/or share price movement that has caught my eye. Possibly a reason I have baulked at investing is that it only has a stock ranking of 35; do you see that being a concern?. I do not invest solely on the ranking within stockopedia but it does seem to have a bearing on how a company is likely to perform and am inclined to invest more with a ranking of 80+. All subject to far more indepth research of course.
Regards
CM