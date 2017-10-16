Small Cap Value Report (Fri 2 Mar 2018) - Snow, RBG, G4M, PCF, IHP, HVN

Good morning! Thanks for the suggestions so far.

Stocks on my radar are as follows:

Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - interim results

This list is subject to change!

Cheers,

Graham





Snow - a quick word on the brutal weather conditions, which have caused travel chaos and business disruption across the UK & Ireland.

It has personally affected me, as I was supposed to be flying to London today instead of writing this report! But I got a text message from Ryanair Holdings (LON:RYA) late on Wednesday evening, informing me that my flight would not be going ahead.

It would be risky business to trade shares based on short-term weather patterns, but I would guess this is going to have an effect on many companies - insurers and retailers spring to mind.



Anyway - take care, wherever you are!









Share price: 163p (-4%)

No. of shares: 50 million

Market cap: £81.5 million

Interim Results

Many of you have already left insightful comments in the thread below, discussing this premium bar chain.

My views on it are as follows:



Like-for-like sales: I am ok with the company adjusting LFLs to include New Year's Eve, to get LFLs of +1.9% instead of +0.4%. I discussed this at the trading update last month.

New sites: site opening is on track. Four new sites opened, including three just before Christmas. Six planned for the full year, taking the estate to a total of 74.

Adjusted Operating Profit: this is where it gets interesting, as the company claims to have achieved an adjusted operating profit of £6 million, versus a reported operating loss of £3.7 million.



This is what the "exceptional" items look like. You'll notice that there were £2.3 million of exceptional items during the entire previous year.









