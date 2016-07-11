Small Cap Value Report (Mon 22 Jan 2018) - ACRL, DC., CNCT, ANCR, KETL, RBG, CCC, LTG
Morning!
News has been a bit hectic over the past few weeks, as companies updated for trading to the end of 2017.
Edit: Thanks for your requests, I am now also looking at Computacenter (LON:CCC) and Learning Technologies (LON:LTG).
I am updating my schedule today as follows:
- Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) - interims to October 2017
- Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.) - Christmas trading update
- Connect (LON:CNCT) - trading update
- Animalcare (LON:ANCR) - trading update
- Strix (LON:KETL) - trading update
- Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - trading update
- Computacenter (LON:CCC)
- Learning Technologies (LON:LTG)
To cover everything, my usual article length will have to be cut - apologies in advance!
Graham
Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)
- Share price: 36.5p (+1%)
- No. of shares: 129 million
- Market cap: £47 million
To recap: this loo roll cutter listed on AIM at 100p in 2016, ran into financial difficulties last year, and has now resumed trading at a much lower level, after raising fresh equity.
The major cause of the difficulties was that the commodity Accrol uses, hardwood pulp, increased in price by 40%. Passing on this price increase to discount retailers couldn't happen fast enough to prevent a serious deterioration in the company's performance.
Indeed, Paul went back to the company's admission document, and found the risk warning where they stated in black and white that hardwood pulp was currently experiencing "oversupply", and that if its price increased, it would adversely affect the company's performance.
So it's another classic example of a well-timed IPO as investors got caught out by temporarily strong earnings, just before it floated.
Anyway, what next?
These results show revenue +13% to £72 million, but loss of margin results in a 35% reduction in gross profit, pushing the company into an operating loss of £5.7 million.
The company has a new CEO and COO, and has received £16.8 million in cash from investors through a placing.
The key debt-related figures are as…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
In reply to aiminvesting, post #44
This means that the prior year accounting adjustments were put through in H2 FY17 but need to be allocated between H1 and H2 to give fair comparatives for FY18. Where possible, prior-year adjustments will be allocated to the correct half-year comparative. Where it isn't possible to allocate the PYA to a particular half, it will be spread in some reasonable way across the two halfs
In reply to Aislabie, post #53
Hi, thanks for your comment! One small note for your information is that I do cover financial stocks.
In reply to mammyoko, post #60
In reply to runthejoules, post #54
Or perhaps you can find a better use for your £200.
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG) - nice comment Graham. i think there is both a collar and a cap on this share for the time being. In the absence of any further indication of action from Stonegate, weakness will be met with people loading up while strength will be met with people who were prepared to sell at 203p doing so. Particularly arbs who bought at around the offer price (BoA). Stonegate are firmly in the driving seat. Deltic seemed at the time to be motivated as much by queering Stonegate's pitch (and continue to be so - they purchased 3% in November) but don't appear to have the resources to launch a bid. And they have, rightly, guessed that if Stonegate couldn't get through an offer at 203p they are unlikely to persuade shareholders to vote for a merger with a company that has a much weaker balance sheet. So stalemate unless Stonegate decide to come back to the table. Under the rules of the Takeover Code they would need RBG's approval to launch another bid within the next year. Deltic aren't similarly bound as they didn't make a bid last year. So, as I said, stalemate. In the current climate I don't think Stonegate need to be in any hurry. Trading at RBG is stable but not buoyant. They will surmise that they would need to offer more than 203p but it will be serve them best to wait and see if there is any sp weakness.
In reply to purpleski, post #37
Hello Michael
Well you could be right of course. It can be quite crappy on the High Street.
However, at the moment Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.) is cheap unless you see its road to demise clearly in a few years. If not then its earns well and there's earnings and price optionality to the upside if they do particularly well (bought at 170p ish). It seems to me that the High St is under pressure for many reasons inc online...but it is inconceivable that the experience of shopping disappears anytime soon...some people have disposable income (or aspirations and a loan) and they will go shopping.
What's the optionality?
1) They dominate UK electrical retail like no other did. This gives them pull with suppliers and manufacturers
2) They invested considerably recently in the shopping experience. The new 3 in 1 stores look good (Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse). Moving from scrappy high streets to premium retail experience...and punters are going to do the experience (it may not be your glass of chablis but hey are you claiming to be representative?)
3) They are going after margin in services and attempting a sort of full vertical provider for the customer. Examples:
http://www.connectedworldservices.com/#firstPage
http://www.honeybeesolutions.com/
https://www.teamknowhow.com/
https://www.simplifydigital.co.uk/
Honeybee in real bluesky business looks interesting but could be BS...partnership with KPMG and Accenture to whom they may have paid a lot of wasted £s...time will tell. CW developed it as selling tool and seems to have been effective in that business. Team know how and simplify digital could be great...like an AA or Homeserve for electricals (there is a trust based market for that).
4) Other brands including Nordic and Greek plus Dixons travel (airports) and online UK mobile retailer mobiles.co.uk.
To keep it brief here's brand link - http://www.dixonscarphone.com/who-we-are/our-brands
Note https://www.idmobile.co.uk/ which uses Three's network but offers a more flexible service for customers (I think targeted at the less financially able and value for money)
5)) They recognised that they had been a bit crap at delivery and stock management and have invested to improve. Major investment in Nordic too.
I think a negative has been a split personality company. Old Dixons versus old Carphone Warehouse thrown together in 2014. IMO CW was the quality end but Dixons seemed to win the management positioning race. Departure of CEO and CFO in last couple of weeks looks problematic but it is quite possibly opportune. Who knows what went down but the release to day from chairman Baron Livingston of Parkhead (Hail! Hail!...he is a Celtic fan after all and ex director of that glorious club) hints this was very much a planned succession with him pushing the old out to usher in the new. My suspicion is also raised by the leak on Friday that CEO Seb James was leaving...on Friday I thought oh eff that will torpedo the stock come Monday but now it looks like James trying to control the media agenda and save face. I didn't know the guy as new to Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.) but I am now thinking a bit of a plonker (that posh floridity in language that can be an affectation to hide inadequacy - working in the city saw a lot of that!) and perhaps i have struck it lucky with my timing. Why?
Well, aside from football loyalties, I like Ian Livingston's past work. Good chairman to have. CW seems to be where the business quality lay and it should have got more of say in guiding the future. Looking at all the initiatives they have in place, they look interesting and potentially value adding. However, as an outsider there is a whiff of management consultants in alongside senior management making a brew that is a bit messy as impressionable management throw sh1t at everything to see what sticks. Always a bad sign when management consultants are in and not a situation to pay up a lot for stock. Its a hunch re management consultants at DC, not that I know.
The new CEO has the chance, with the aid of Livingston to sweep away any excess strategic flotsam...or make sure that they burn bright like a diamond or die in the next couple of years. At minimum they can cut away the extra stuff above and boost margins (short term at least). But my hunch is that there is value kicking around in there and Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.) is more than just retailer as a result...with good execution.
And as your enthusiasm in physical retailing has been rekindled :) ....may I interest you in this outstanding bargain:
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/scs-sofa-so-good-baby-302388/
Anyway, that's enough for now. I think I get a bump in price for rather mundane valuation reasons partly with the aid of lower capital spend on electrical retailers after major refit, lowered capital intensity in phones as they adapt model and a chance at a positive impact from pension deficit (never rely on that...could go either way but they have under control). And there's a chance at multi-bagger with good execution.
lavinit back at you, out
In reply to Samsgrandad, post #46
Samsgrandad! You have caused a fuss!
Anyhoo, see comment 65 for my response to your comment on Dixons Carphone (LON:DC.)
Valid comments but doesn't kill the case IMO...they make money and are cheap despite your criticisms.
There's room for improvement no doubt
Regarding IQE (LON:IQE) (and I appreciate there's a long running thread elsewhere on Stockopedia, but it seems to be a bit of a topic here today!), I recall Graham noting that he'd probably go short back in November, but that "fighting against momentum is usually a mistake."
https://www.stockopedia.com/content/small-cap-value-report-fri-10-nov-2017-cgs-vlx-iqe-239088/
That was when IQE (LON:IQE) had a momentum rank of 83. Today's is 50, just ten weeks later.
(I was long on IQE (LON:IQE), sold out, made a little bit, and now watching from the sidelines).
First IPO of 2017. Maybe worth commenting on tomorrow:
investegate.co.uk/integrafin-holdings/rns/intention-to-float/201801220700044611C/
In reply to lavinit, post #66
Possibly "dry January" is causing some emotional reactions. Cheer up everyone only, just over a week to go, mine's a gin and fevertree tonic.
In reply to Julianh, post #24
Hi julian,
re Learning Technologies (LON:LTG).
I've had a look at it now.
Thanks for your input. The only point I would quibble with you is that I don't think the NetDimensions Holdings (LON:NETD) acquisition will be the last. It might be the last one financed with new equity, at least. They are currently looking at new potential deals.
Best,
Graham
In reply to mammyoko, post #64
Hi mammyoko. Nice comment re: Revolution Bars (LON:RBG). Cap and collar is a good way of putting it!
Graham
In reply to Paul Scott, post #45
Hi Paul,
As already pointed out the £ sign followed by ticker doesn’t work for Mortgage Advice Bureau so some mitigation for gsb & request for guys at Stockopedia to see why Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB)1 comes up with Mitchell & Butlers!
Thanks
Graham,
Thanks for your marathon effort today - much appreciated.
In reply to Graham N, post #71
Awesome effort today Graham, do wonder if you and Paul might be better off limiting it to four -five companies daily to save 12 hours research and keep the quality high.
Totally get it that the baying crowd myself included want all their fave's covered but I reckon at this rate you will both have requests for 20 stocks daily soon.
Maybe have one basket case per day we can all learn from the usual suspects I don't need to name them but it helps to see how you and Paul use Stocko to find the bombs waiting to go off.
Anyway keep up the awesome work.
In reply to ACounsell, post #33
Re: Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)
Note - how good am I for fiddling to put this in as a hyperlink manually because the £ thingumy doesn't work for this one. Worth a thumbs up just for that!
Punished heavily for an in-line update. I've held it for quite a while and think it is a great company, but growth is clearly starting to slow a bit in percentage terms. No surprise as the company grows larger.
What's to like?
So, why did it get punished?
It's is probably past the time when this company is going to exceed expectations. It is solid, steady, predictable growth from here. No news on Australia. Is no news good news or bad news? There should have been an update on this. Slow down in housing market means fewer transactions in 2018 perhaps. Lastly perhaps the valuation had got a bit too high for the rate of future growth so a bit of a pull back was probably due.
But still a nice company as I see it so I continue to hold. Will be interesting to see how the Stockrank recalculates now the price has dropped a bit.
Revolution Bars (LON:RBG)
An interesting article in Sunday times on Restaurants / Bars through out the country, seems many are closing branches or not fitting out leases they have signed. there is now a multitude of variety & styles to choose from, the capacity of which is outnumbering the clients. Looks like rebalancing.
WOW! 8 reports - and in detail.
I learn so much from them - and from the comments from much more knowledgeable investors than me.
You've earned the next 3 days off Graham.
In reply to CliveBorg, post #7
Same guys as the ones that shorted "Carillion" successfully I gather.
Worth considering given Apples sales not as strong as expected. They've considerable business with APPLE I gather.
We all saw what happened at Imagination. #IMG
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2018/01/21/carillion-short-seller-targets-welsh-apple-supplier-iqe/
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #68
Thanks for flagging this, ratioinvestor. I have a couple of concerns: firstly, the float is targeting Institutional Investors who have been given access to the IPO document whilst private investors are limited to what was released as an RNS this morning. It is hard to assess the business when such limited information has been provided.
Secondly, I'm not convinced by the reason for the IPO other than to "enable selling shareholders to realise, in whole or in part, their investment in the Company". I may be being cynical here, but are the selling shareholders cashing out at the peak of the market. I know MIFID II (implemented on 3 Jan 2018) is having an impact on asset managers with certain costs increasing due to implementing the project and also "business as normal" costs in 2018. In addition, the landscape is becoming more competitive with more tracker funds & ETFs being launched with lower fees compared to active managers. So I wonder whether the historic growth has peaked?
Perhaps I am being overly critical, but without the IPO document in advance of the date of trading, it is tough to analyse.