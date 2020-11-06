Good morning, it's Paul & Jack here, with Friday's SCVR.

Premier Foods (LON:PFD) - Disposal (Jack, done)

H & T (LON:HAT) - Business update, from 5 Nov (Paul, done)

Mears (LON:MER) - Disposal & trading update (Paul, done)

Urban&civic (LON:UANC) - Agreed bid (Paul, done)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) - Trading update (Paul, done)

Senior (LON:SNR) - Q3 trading update from 3 Nov (Paul, done)

Tasty (LON:TAST) - Restaurant closures (Paul, done)

** This section written by Jack **

Share price: 105.4p

Shares in issue: 852,385,190

Market cap: £898.4m

(Jack writing - I hold)

The market cap’s too big here for the SCVR, strictly speaking - but Premier Foods (LON:PFD) was a small cap as recently as April before a dramatic rerating, and it looks to be a quiet news day so far so let’s expand the remit a little.

Premier Foods operates in the ambient food sector which continues to be the largest sector within the total UK grocery market. See its brands below.

Source: company website

For years, PFD was rightly regarded as a ‘zombie’ company, just about generating enough cash flow to satisfy its debt and pension obligations. The group is approaching an inflection point though, helped by…