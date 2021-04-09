Good morning, it's Paul here with the SCVR for Friday.

31.75p (up 2% at 08:29) - mkt cap £53m

Trading Update

SRT Marine Systems PLC (SRT), a global provider of maritime surveillance, monitoring and management systems, today announces a trading update for the year ended 31 March 2021.

The Company expects to report revenues of approximately £8.2 million* and loss before tax of £5.8 million* with gross cash as at 31 March 2021 of £5.3 million*.

The asterisk says “subject to audit”.

Clearly another grim year. This is a stark statement -

… because of Covid lockdown related implementation delays, no invoice milestones were completed and thus no revenues recognised during the year.

That relates to new projects. Existing projects & sales of hardware generated the £8.2m revenues.

Funding - a CBILS loan of £2.5m was due for repayment in April 2021, but has been extended to quarterly repayments from July 2021 to April 2023, giving some breathing space on cashflow. Note the £5.3m quoted above is gross cash, so we would need to deduct the £2.5m CBILS loan from that, plus any other loans.

The interim results as at 30 Sept 2020 show the £2.5m bank loan, but also “Other loan” of £5.99m. This is a £10m secured loan note programme provided by LGB Corporate Finance. This is expensive debt, costing 8-10% p.a. interest cost. A covenant was breached on…