Small Cap Value Report (Thu 1 Mar 2018) - CPR, KOOV, IDOX, IND
Hi, it's Paul here.
Thanks for the reader requests in the comments. I appreciate people taking on board my request to post a few comments yourself, about the company you're requesting. That makes the comments section much more useful. Unfortunately, most of the things people have asked me to look at at over £500m market cap, so not within my normal remit here.
Just to flag up that I've gone semi-nocturnal this week, so my reports have been late, and flimsy initially, but I've then done loads more work on them in the afternoon & evenings. So you might have missed some (even if I say so myself) quite good new sections.
Here is the link to Weds report which now includes quite detailed reviews on:
Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) , Avingtrans (LON:AVG) , Foxtons (LON:FOXT) , Science (LON:SAG) , and Croma Security Solutions (LON:CSSG) . I'm enjoying doing more detailed work this week, but it's very time-consuming.
Tuesday's report, link here, ended up covering:
Johnson Service (LON:JSG) , Swallowfield (LON:SWL) , dotDigital (LON:DOTD) , Image Scan Holdings (LON:IGE) , and Crimson Tide.
Mello Derby - 26 & 27 April 2018
My friend, renowned investor David Stredder is organising a wonderful mainly small caps focused investor event again. His previous 2 investment shows were absolutely brilliant, with about 1,000 investors converging to meet interesting companies, and hear interesting presentations from a wide range of top quality speakers (e.g. Giles Hargreave, Lord Lee, Leon Boros, Katie Potts, Gervais Williams, and many others). To get a flavour for what a terrific event Mello Derby 2014 was, please take a look at this short video. You might even spot some upstart doing a live SCVR, blink and you've missed it!
Anyway, 4 years on, and David is putting the finishing touches to Mello Derby 2018. More details are here. As you can see from the website, there are proper companies…
37 Comments on this Article show/hide all
In reply to nickchivers, post #10
Paul, I'd also second this request. It seems that Arrow Global (LON:ARW) would be a good option in a slowing economy, and has always struck me as being very undervalued...
I'd be interested in your thoughts on Robert Walters (LON:RWA) as their excellent results today have just pushed them above the 500m market cap cutoff. To my mind they are a great example of how to run a recruitment consultancy effectively and generate shareholder value. Maybe it's because the founder is still running the company?
Anyway profits are up by 55% on sales growth of 17% - so really benefiting from operational gearing - with cash up to 31m now and the dividend up by 50%. All regions globally are growing well in terms of sales and profits with Europe and North America being particularly strong. Also 71% is sourced outside the UK which bodes well for the future.
Frankly on a quick look I'm finding very little to dislike here - so if anyone can see some problems I'd be happy to hear about them!
Damian
In reply to gus 1065, post #6
Re your comment on Laird (LON:LRD), London Stock Exchange RNS data available in the morning too from 0700, with continuous data on Alliance News which picks up the Asian markets. Register for free.
Would appreciate a once over on Redde (LON:REDD) interim results please, if can stretch to £500m market cap.
Also welcome any comments from the community.
Seems to be chugging along nicely (Rev, Profit, EPS all up relative to capital invested) on the trading front.
Cash flow seems to be getting hit by working capital investment (considered temporary).
In general the company is paying very high dividends and weakening its balance sheet to do so, and this seems to be a trend that has been going on a while.
Dividends not covered by earnings before and now not covered by Operating Cash, yet divi has been raised and yields above 7%.
Hold a sizeable position myself and easily my best performing stock as held since 2013 - hard to say goodbye, but just have this feeling that I am missing something dodgy (maybe just the history of the stock way back when).
That said, the business model requires them to hold cash, so would not say both holding cash and debt simultaneously is an issue and debt is largely secured / controllable as proportion of operating profit with lots of interest cover.
Further, a rather well know fund manager (who seems to be backing poor balance sheets) owns a large piece and there might be selling pressure because he must be approaching mandatory takeover levels, not to mention funding redemptions!
Finals today from Maistro (LON:MAIS) - the *-artist formerly known as Blur. Down 12% as I type, taking the market cap below Paul's £10m cut-off. The Excellent TechMarketView's free daily email hits the nail on the head:
"For now, let's end with the numbers too. Maistro loses nearly four-times the tiny revenues it generates. It is burning cash at much the same level (there's $3.3m left in the kitty). It's business model remains broken – it never was fit for purpose. What on earth is the point?".
In reply to sharmvr, post #21
Re Redde (LON:REDD), where do you find the major shareholders please? Cannot find them on the website.
Paul I echo your comments about Mello 18. I remember Mello 14 well. It is quite a trek over from where I live to UK but it was worth it and I am already booked in for the 2018 one. Unfortunately for me, I didnt make some potentially very profitable investments which shouted out to me from the 2014 one. Better luck this time, and thanks especially to David Schredder for putting in the effort for this one.
In reply to ridavies, post #23
In this instance, I happen to know that Woodford and Invesco have big stakes.
If looking for it, use Morningstar or just Google it
Paul - a quick response on Carpetright (LON:CPR).
Fixed Charge cover is likely to be defined as "EBITDAR to debt service plus rent (measured quarterly on a rolling 12 month basis).". The 'R' is rent but can include other fixed charges such as rates etc.
Thus, a decline in the Company's profitability against a backdrop of increasing rent costs (interest rates are fairly static) is what would lead to Carpetright (LON:CPR) breaching this covenant.
Indeed, the high operational gearing within the sector is what is likely to bring a retailer to its knees (until a CVA cuts loose loss-making stores or allows them to renegotiate their rental agreements),
In my opinion, there will be a bit of a bloodbath in Commercial Property for second rate retail locations (destination retail like Westfield will be ok). The logical end-game is that landlords will have to accept far lower rental yields for a large swathe of the sector to be profitable and recoup some margin back from wage inflation, rate inflation and declining LFL sales.
N
Although not directly on topic for this board, in the context of the consumer spending squeeze I thought I would just flag up a story from yesterday that I haven't seen mentioned.
Prezzo set to close 100 restaurants in rescue attempt
and to completely close the TexMex chain Chimichanga - shame I actually quite liked that chain.
In reply to ridavies, post #23
It’s on the Redde (LON:REDD) website in the AIM Rule 26 section
http://www.redde.com/~/media/Files/R/Redde-V2/documents/aim-rule-26/AIM%20Securities%20in%20Issue%20and%20significant%20shareholders%2031%20Jan%202018.pdf
Invesco have 29% and Woodford 28% in round numbers - not helpful for the share price while they remain under pressure.
In reply to FREng, post #22
re Maistro (LON:MAIS) What is the point?
FREng
A lunch club for 13 directors perhaps.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #15
Re: Koovs (LON:KOOV)
What an effortlessly Kool (almost said Koov) post. If Hartman say the company will be worth £357m, it must be true. Note the amazing accuracy - not £35
In reply to Samsgrandad, post #29
re Maistro (LON:MAIS) I think Stockopedia is overestimating the size of the Board. There was a wave of resignations last year. http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/news/AN_1519907520325659000/maistro-shares-fall-amid-2017-revenue-drop-though-loss-narrows.aspx.
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #15
What an effortlessly Koov (sorry Kool) post. If Hardman say that Koovs (LON:KOOV) is worth £357m then it must be so. I’m particularly impressed by their accuracy - not £356m, not £358m but exactly £357m. If I had £50m hiding behind the sofa I’d give it to the KOOVs directors immediately.
It seems the market doesn’t share Hardman’s enthusiam. Koovs (LON:KOOV) is down 50% so far today.
It is good that we are sailing in the good ship SCVR with helmsmen Scott and Neary steering us clear of the rocks. Though after a few lessons from our helmsmen I imagine most of us would know how to avoid shipwrecks like this.
In reply to Gromley, post #27
Interesting news Gromley. I used to enjoy the odd Pizza in my local Prezzo when I owned some shares. The company and the shares did well before they were taken private by a private equity group at a not very generous price. If they have performed their usual financial engineering the private equity group have probably loaded the business with debt, taken all their money out and made a nice profit on the deal.
More importantly there is probably a good read across to other big restaurant chains and maybe also to High Street retail in general. A restaurant chain probably needs to offer something exceptional to do well in these conditions
Read across form Koovs (LON:KOOV) to Sosandar (LON:SOS) and QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) might be interesting. Probably this space is now harder to break into. I imagine that Sosandar (LON:SOS) will require significantly more capital to get going. With regard to QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) I am somewhat sceptical. All these new entrants makes me cautious on Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO).
Carpetright (LON:CPR) - good point that companies never talk about competition. I think Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) has been feeling the heat of competition but doesn't appear to say so. Lots of online only companies in its space such as Victoria Plumbing.
In reply to ratioinvestor, post #34
Interesting point, but I can't say I really see the read across for Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO). Koovs is an operator focusing on the Indian market and Sosandar targets a different - read more mature - audience than Boohoo. Quiz is in the same demographic as Boohoo, but online forms a small (but growing) part of its operation; its still primarily a bricks and mortar company.
I do, however, agree with you on the significant capital expenditures required for these sorts of businesses to thrive. The press is reporting that Boohoo needs yet another warehouse, but this is not necessarily a bad thing if the growth continues. I have a small speculative position in Sosandar (LON:SOS), but none of the others.
Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) looks interesting. There's a fairly significant overlap between the example customers in the interim results presentation and the list of significant shareholders in the IPO document. Janus Henderson (8.5%), Schroders (6.2%), Fidelity (5.1%), and M&G (3.0%) are all customer shareholders. One would imagine that they wouldn't be shareholders if AFM didn't provide valued advice.
Future growth to 3/19 and beyond looks potentially modest given historic growth rates and today's "ahead" announcement for 3/18.
I have a few.
In reply to JohnEustace, post #28
Re Redde (LON:REDD) thanks for that. This isnt double counting is it, or when Woodford went solo did these two split their holdings? Just a thought, probably an incorrect one. Seems a big shareholding for each.