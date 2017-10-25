Small Cap Value Report (Thu 11 Jan 2018) - TSCO, MKS, John Lewis, BOO, GMD, CARD, AO., GMD, LRM
Good morning, it's Paul here.
I got up early today, to finish off yesterday's article (was too tired last night to do any more work). So I've added new sections on ShoeZone results, and Focusrite's trading update. So to get you started today, here is the link for yesterday's expanded report.
It's an absolute avalanche of trading updates today, here are some quick bullet points on mid to large cap retailers, which might be of interest, for read-across to smaller companies, and the economy generally (we need to keep our eye on the macro picture);
Tesco (LON:TSCO)
- Seems to be trading well.
- Positive Q3 LFL sales of +2.3% on a LFL basis.
- Positive Xmas trading, +3.4% LFL in food
- Problems at Palmer & Harvey, and "ongoing drag" from general merchandise - "took the shine off an otherwise outstanding performance"
- We are confident in the outlook for the full year and are firmly on track to deliver our medium-term ambitions."
Marks and Spencer (LON:MKS)
Q3 update, for 13 weeks to 30 Dec 2017
- Full year guidance remains unchanged
- Total UK LFL sales down -1.4%
- Food better (-0.4% LFL) than clothing & home (-2.8% LFL)
- eCommerce growth only +3.0%
- "M&S had a mixed quarter with better Christmas trading in both businesses going some way to offset a weak clothing market in October and ongoing underperformance in our Food like-for-like sales...
John Lewis
Update for 6 weeks ending 30 Dec 2017
- Waitrose LFL sales up 2.2% (adjusted for New Year's Eve mismatch)
- John Lewis LFL sales up 3.1%
- Black Friday went well, so looks like a permanent fixture in the retail calendar now.
- "The pressure on margin seen in the first half of the year has intensified because of our choice to maintain competitive prices, despite higher costs mainly due to the weaker exchange rate. This will negatively affect full-year financial results as indicated previously."
- "Looking ahead to 2018/19 we expect trading to be volatile due to the economic environment and anticipate that competitive intensity will continue, driven by the structural changes taking place in the retail industry. "
So, sounds like many retailers will continue to struggle in 2018. Good news for consumers though.
Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO)
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this…
If today's stellar performance from Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) hasn't moved the sp needle upwards, then there is just one answer - absolute guaranteed.
Change the company name to Boohoo Blockchain.
Doesn’t PrettyLittleThing display a vulnerability that others could come in and be the go to fashion site? Also, isn’t PLY eating off BooHoos plate ?
Re yesterday's discussion on Bitcoin, blockchain and other cybercurrencies. I have just heard that the lecture video is now available on the Gresham website here: https://www.gresham.ac.uk/lectures-and-events/will-bitcoin-and-the-block-chain-change-the-way-we-live-and-work – together with the written transcript, references and slides.
Hat-tip and many thanks to @timarr (of this parish) for useful comments on an earlier draft.
Martyn
As I have asked before, how good do BOO.L's results have to be in order to have a positive impact on the share price? I honestly can't believe that a doubling of revenues with margins maintained hasn't caused a positive reaction. Might as well sell I suppose.
B2V
Hi Paul, when did you get back into boohoo ? I have a small holding left, from my original holdings having topsliced on the way up.
Seems like a great update, but there's a lot of good news in the price, this is one that may have to grow into it's valuation somewhat, the market may be loosing interest in crazy valuations for growth shares ? (maybe that money has moved to crypto currencies ?)
have a good day,
G
PS
are you planning any more youtube videos ? I did enjoy watching them, Have you investigated the economics of a youtube channel ? I think it could be very popular, if you want help editing and producing, I can help you get started ?
No mercy shown for Card Factory (LON:CARD) huge drop. stocko showing this passing 5 screens, shows what a reaction can be caused by a market upset.
however Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH) looks interesting to me, a turnaround stock with a earnings surprise.
In reply to goingbroke, post #23
ref boohoo
Doesn’t PrettyLittleThing display a vulnerability that others could come in and be the go to fashion site?
Looking at retail it all appears to be about execution - and boohoo seem to be able execute - is there anything unique about the offering of Next?
Looking at a company like superdry i always thought they had the naffest brand ever and would be a passing fad. Presumably the reason they are a success is that they provide people what they want. Then you get similar brand name French connection that goes nowhere.
To me the numbers speak volumes and presumably what counts is whether the customer is happy with what they buy and wants to return and buy more - pretty simples the numbers speak volumes in that regard with PLT.
Ok surely i should be selling my Sports direct shares to buy some Supedry shares based on this logical argument.
In reply to Ramridge, post #22
Kind sir, I've got a fresh kidney here that I'm willing to liquidate to invest in that right now.
Take over offer for Lombard Risk Management (LON:LRM) today. Well done to any holders!
In reply to rmillaree, post #28
Perhaps but PLT’s growth has been catalysed due to its access to the ever-expanding Boohoo.Com (LON:BOO) group infrastructure I’d imagine that competitors might burn through a lot of cash trying to grow at such an incredible rate over such a short period.
In reply to runthejoules, post #6
I was at the Wey Education (LON:WEY) presentation last night (along with a few other familiar faces).
I'm afraid I wasn't too impressed. Not enough discussion of how they will ramp up sales of their existing two products. Too much talk of new business lines and how AI and chatbots will reduce their costs in the future. They seem reluctant to increase their fees,too.
It was all a bit "run before you can walk" to me. I had seen them as the leading aggregator in a growing sector, but it all felt a bit niche.
I don't hold (have had SBs on them in the past). It's a plausible story though, so no reason the price might not go up.
In reply to pippasfan, post #20
I wasn't suggesting that they bought any mens' labels Pippa, but Sosandar (LON:SOS) is for more mature ladies. Even Nastygals and Prettylittlethings grow up and have to dress for middle-management jobs eventually! At least your partner wears shirts...
Does anyone have any ideas what is happening to AB Dynamics? Up about 100% since October & down 25% since Jan 2 nd.
In reply to hbeaver, post #34
Hi, hbeaver - I suspect you have answered your own question there. With a 100% rise, it would be very surprising if there wasn't a subsequent retrace on some profit taking. Doesn't necessarily mean anything negative long term, though I am not at all familiar enough with Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) to provide a comment. No position.
My opinion - selling other peoples' generic products, on wafer thin margins, against stiff competition, just isn't a good business model.
Hi Paul,
Genuine question... this looks like a description of G4M to me. I realise you can take into account the much higher revenue growth for G4M and that it can expand into other territories, maybe taking market share from other on-line purveyors of branded musical goods, but why would you pay a PER of 50 for it today? I must admit the rating of G4M has always looked nuts to me. I plain just don't get it.
All the best, Si
In reply to hbeaver, post #34
With Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP), I think its selling from profit taking, leading to selling due to stop losses getting hit, leading to selling by momentum traders. I'm not aware of any underlying issues and expect it to find support imminently.
In reply to Mike Rawson, post #32
Seems others are sharing your sentiment re: Wey Education (LON:WEY) at the moment, it's down 10% at present - Do you know did they record anything or have any kind of ppt?
In reply to matylda, post #38
Wey Education (LON:WEY) - Pretty sure there were no cameras and they haven't sent me any slides to date.
We got the presentation they used for the recent placing (to fund the acquisition) first, then marketing, then AI & chatbots, and then operations.
The only handouts were the annual report and a sponsored marketing communication from their Nomad (WH Ireland).
On the plus side, the venue (Hilton, Paddington) was fine (if hot) and the subsequent drinks and canapes plentiful.
In reply to Mike Rawson, post #39
Thanks for that re: Wey Education (LON:WEY) - The drinks and canapes may not be so abundant next time :)
In reply to hbeaver, post #34
I could not understand why it went up so much, the November update was quite good but the EPS was only up 22%, not enough to warrant the rise in my opinion. I think it is profit taking. I understand the Naked Trader bought some around 727p with a 950p target so that maybe fueled some the rise.