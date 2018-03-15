Small Cap Value Report (Thu 15 Mar 2018) - Bitcoin, PMP, TFW
Hi, it's Paul here with a shorter & earlier than usual report.
NB. No reader requests today please, because I won't have time to do them - I have to attend a conference in London all afternoon & evening, so this will be a shorter & earlier report than usual.
However, please feel free to leave your own comments on results & trading updates from companies that you find interesting, explaining why you think they look interesting. It's a team effort!
I completed yesterday's report in the evening, as the whole day was taken up with Conviviality (LON:CVR) . Additional sections on Somero Enterprises Inc (LON:SOM) and Empresaria (LON:EMR) were added. So here's the link for yesterday's full report, to get you started today.
Bitcoin
I see that is falling again. It's down to $7900. The recent peak was $20,000.
Recent developments have been that Google has apparently banned all advertising for fantasy currencies, following on from a similar ban by Facebook. Christine Lagarde of the IMF made extremely negative comments about fantasy currencies, saying they may need to be banned.
All this is inevitable because there is no way that governments will allow criminals and fantasists to undermine or replace the existing financial system, it just won't happen. Any such threats will ultimately be banned, although authorities tend to be very slow to react.
So I reiterate my previous firm conviction that fantasy currencies are doomed to failure. The fact that they have zero value is also rather important. You only have to go on to social media to see the type of people who are bullish on this stuff – these are not financially sophisticated people by and large. I don't know any serious investors who would go near crypto-currencies, because they can see it for what it is – a giant financial speculative bubble.
I've done quite a lot of research on block chain technology, and I feel that some form of adaptation of this could become very successful and of widespread use. However the speculative mania over completely artificial valuations put on the so-called coins, seems to be nearing the inevitable end-game – of total collapse.
Anyway, I am watching from the sidelines these days, having learned the hard way that the volatility…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Portmeirion Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing ceramic tableware, cookware, giftware and tabletop accessories. The Company has five brands: Portmeirion, Spode, Royal Worcester, Pimpernel and Wax Lyrical. The Company's segments include UK and US operations. Portmeirion offers tableware and gifts with collections, such as Sophie Conran for Portmeirion and Ted Baker collection. Spode brand includes Blue Italian, Blue Room and Christmas Tree. Royal Worcester is engaged in providing porcelain tableware and cookware collections. Pimpernel provides placemats, coasters, trays and accessories. Pimpernel also includes Wrendale Designs collection, which includes placemats, coasters, trays, ceramic and melamine gift sets. Wax Lyrical offers fragranced candles and reed diffusers. The Company caters to markets, such as United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, India, Taiwan and Thailand. more »
7 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul :
Absolutely respecting Paul's view here, but, could I suggest that readers still continue to flag any items of interest through the day, because :
(1) I have over the last few months found some very interesting nuggets amongst reader suggestions that either Paul or Graham have not had time to review.
(2) Even if Paul cannot comment, we have an excellent cadre of other investors prepared to comment on items of interest so even if we don't get Paul's particular insight, there is every chance of getting some "better than market analysis".
As Paul / Graham have said this is a " team sport" - so just because the master is away let's not let this significant resource whither.
Whether my personal input is valued or not, I *should* have more time available tomorrow, so would be happy to expand on any interesting themes raised.
In reply to Gromley, post #1
Hi Gromley,
Absolutely, that's pretty much what I said in the placeholder article! Did you miss this bit?
"Please feel free to leave your own comments on results & trading updates from companies that you find interesting, explaining why you think they look interesting. It's a team effort!"
Best wishes, Paul.
Hi Paul any chance of circling back on XLMedia (LON:XLM) many on here hold results were just off what was expected but they still hold significant net cash and have been diversifying away from there main business a few years ago to try and de-risk the customer base.
Thanks
In reply to clarea, post #3
Hi clarea,
I'm afraid not. As mentioned in the placeholder article, I can't do any reader requests today, because I have to travel into London for a conference, so time is short. Sorry about that.
By all means post your own comments & views on any share of interest, explaining why you think it looks good/bad, and then readers can discuss in this comments area.
Regards, Paul.
Couple of eye catching releases from the portfolio this morning, Curtis Banks (LON:CBP) and Portmeirion (LON:PMP) as well as special situation PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS) that has been commented on by Paul previously. Links and comments to follow.
Curtis Banks (LON:CBP): Specialist SIPP provider. Year end results. 50% increase in revenues, operating profit and eps and substantial rise in AUM and healthy increase in dividend.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/curtis-banks-grp-plc--cbp-/rns/final-results/201803150700057732H/
Portmeirion (LON:PMP): Quality small cap. Continued long running trend of steady double digit growth in revenues and profit.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/portmeirion-group--pmp-/rns/final-results/201803150700037662H/
PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS): Seems to be heading towards the end game as various operations and holdings are liquidated pending a likely distribution to shareholders. (Slight concern management might go off on a frolic and spend the cash to buy something for them to run but always a risk in this type of situation). Trying to work through the figures to derive a sensible distribution per share number.
https://www.investegate.co.uk/pv-crystalox-solar--pvcs-/rns/preliminary-results/201803150700047711H/
Gus.
My morning smallcap tweet:
PV Crystalox Solar (LON:PVCS), LMS Capital (LON:LMS), 1Spatial (LON:SPA), Redhall (LON:RHL)
PV Crystalox Solar (PVCS) FY pretax €12m (€1.7m). Op C/F -€1.2m (+€18.0m). Net cash €26.9m (€28.8m). Will "seek a buyer who would be willing to develop the silicon wafering operation. In parallel consultations will take place with the workers council in Germany to explore the merits of significantly restructuring the operation to focus on the cutting of non-silicon materials such as glass and quartz together with a continued focus on research and development activities...."Following receipt of the funds from the arbitration award mentioned above, the Group is expected to have a substantial net cash position. In the light of this the board intends to explore options for the future of the Company in order to maximise shareholder value. These may include a cash return to shareholders, the acquisition of an existing business or a combination of these alternatives...The Group expects soon to reach an understanding with the customer regarding the arbitration award." An understanding? Accept less? I hold.
LMS Capital (LMS) NAV 80p/sh (end Q3: 74p). LMS now focused on implementing the new investment policy and growing net asset value for shareholders.
1Spatial (SPA) Guides FY in line. "With the disposal of Enables IT* there is now laser focus on the Group's core Geospatial business." So they weren't operating it optimally before? Hate these tired cliches. * 1spatial PAYS £150k to get shot of Enables IT business even though adj EBITDA was £0.5m. "This Disposal represents an important step forward."
Redhall Group (RHL) warns on FY due to delayed delivery dates on Hinkley Point C contracts just signed. "These are our first significant orders on what is a critical infrastructure project for the UK. We believe these contracts will be the first of many on the Hinkley Point C project and in the nuclear sector as a whole in the coming years."
Portmeirion (LON:PMP) - very positive outlook statement today, suggests 2018 could be a good year for the business.
Trading in the first two months of the current year is nearly 20% ahead of the comparative period in 2017. However, given the Group's second half weighting, the sales in these first two months of the year are low in comparison to the balance of the year.