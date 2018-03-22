Small Cap Value Report (Thu 22 Mar 2018) - CVR, SFE, KETL, COG, VLG
Good morning!
There is no shortage of company announcements today, so I'm going through them personally at the moment. As usual, I'm happy to take requests in terms of which ones to cover here.
My final list is as follows:
- Conviviality (LON:CVR)
- Safestyle UK (LON:SFE)
- Strix (LON:KETL)
- Cambridge Cognition Holdings (LON:COG)
- Venture Life (LON:VLG)
Also, Paul updated yesterday's report with more sections. You can read that here.
Cheers,
Graham
Conviviality (LON:CVR) (suspended)
Update on progress and potential equity fundraise - Conviviality, the alcohol wholesaler and retailer produced an update at 6pm last night.
In short, it looks like a horror show for existing shareholders. The only ray of hope is that we still don't know at what price the new money will be raised, so there is still a chance that the forthcoming dilution will not be too severe. But it is now inevitable that those who take part in the forthcoming fundraise will end up owning the majority of the company.
If you remember the recent timeline, Conviviality discovered a £30 million tax payment coming due shortly and that it hadn't made provision for. This came after an error had led to the company miscalculating its profit forecasts, and trading margins had weakened. The shares were suspended and the CEO stood down, though staying on to help with the transition.
Originally, I thought that the company might only need to raise £30 million, plus a little bit more for extra comfort. After all, there was no clue up until recently that it had any short-term funding requirement. The balance sheet wasn't pretty and its lending facilities were maxed out, but it was thought to be profitable.
It turns out that the company needs to raise far more than £30 million. It is looking for £125 million, for the following purposes:
· "Resolve overdue payments with its creditors and return them to normalised trading terms;
· Settle payments with HMRC;
· Repay the Company's £30.0 million revolving credit facility in its entirety; and
· Provide working capital headroom and fund costs…
Disclaimer:All my own views. I am not regulated by the FSA. No advice.
Produce Investments (PIL) has never been looked at on this site. Why?
Mkt Cap £44M P/E 7 Has Debt but solid looking balance sheet. Well covered 5% divi.
But neither Paul or Graham have ever looked at it. Potatoes too boring probably!
In reply to andrea34l, post #16
Seconded. A super high growth stock. PEG<1
In reply to mathewawood, post #17
Probably never will be either if you use that approach.
Thanks for another great review.
I'd love to read your views on Sopheon which reported this morning. I'm already a holder and the results look extremely encouraging - but I would welcome a more professional assessment.
In reply to mathewawood, post #17
It has been actually: https://www.stockopedia.com/share-prices/produce-investments-LON:PIL/discussion/
In reply to matylda, post #19
What do you mean by "use that approach"? I'm willing to learn from your obvious superiority.
In reply to herbie47, post #21
Thanks for the link. Not much use to me as its 3+ years ago.
In reply to mathewawood, post #23
Think 3 years ago is still a shorter period than never, but as always DYOR and RYOC!
Personally a big fan of boring products - but ideally dividends be covered by free cash, not just profits. Further, they seem to have no control over their business (Tesco tells them the sale price, weather tells them supply).
Given earnings volatility, this is not the kind of boring company I would like, but appreciate the suggestion and will look into.
Not sure potatoes are a big growth area - sweet potatoes maybe (prefer the regular myself)
On a separate note, your comments (or specifically the responses to others) come across a little patronising / flippant (my interpretation) - There were no down votes on your very first comment.
Safestyle I had at one time but wouldn't touch now. It seems that personnel have left and set up Safeglaze almost around the corner. The TV adverts in the north-west which were often by Safestyle and now Safeglaze with Safestyle seemingly having gone quiet. Unless they can get a grip I can only see lower profits and big risk of further downside
Striz I hold and they seem a very promising small company. They have patented products and seemingly an international market. Good forecast dividend for next year and prospects of growth..
In reply to mathewawood, post #23
I think Paul's comments are well worth reading and I can see why it has not been discussed on the SCVR since. Actually the last 2 posts were last year but did not generate any interest.
My opinion a few things I don't like about Produce Investments (LON:PIL), supermarkets, weather and debt. Also momentum is negative. I tend to avoid these type of companies because sooner or later there will be another profit warning.
In reply to doublelutz, post #25
Re: Safestyle commented on by doublelutz.
Yes I also once held Safestyle but my impression is that there is still plenty of scope for Safeglaze to take business from them and the competitive landscape has changed fundamentally and possibly permanently since I invested. I thought Safestyle's marketing spend on TV adverts would provide better protection from competitors but it seems that consumers of double glazing just look at the price. It has to be said that the internet must also make it easier for small competitors to market effectively. I also feel a bit uncomfortable about the number of Safestyle employees or contractors who have been in trouble with HMRC including the person fronting some of their TV adverts. Safestyle's web site also reveals that it seeks "self-employed" people to work for it and I wonder if it may be at risk from HMRC or employment tribunals who might claim that some of these workers are actually employed. This area has been in the news quite alot lately from the likes of Uber.
In reply to mathewawood, post #23
Congratulations Mathew, I saw less red thumbs during my recent attendance at the 'Blind Cobbler's Convention'
In reply to peterthegreat, post #28
I have followed Safestyle for a few months now and thankfully never taken the plunge.
Other than sector and so on, I thought the value was their strong balance sheet allowing them to consolidate much smaller companies and run them more professionally and take advantage of operating leverage and better efficiency.
It seems to me that once acquired, the sellers start back up, with presumably deeper pockets.
At current prices, would say it is certainly getting interesting but would like to see how the next results pan out and in particular the margins side of things.
In reply to doublelutz, post #26
Agreed - Strix has a lot to like and am looking forward to Graham's thoughts on the company.
Value, market leadership,
I have it on my watchlist - sub 130, but am having doubts mainly because of Accrol and the balance sheet / cash flow is not the easiest to follow (which is due to reorganisation post IPO, doesn't look dodgy to me at least).
Given market conditions, perhaps an extra dose of cynicism / scepticism is useful.
My main concerns are:
Listed by Zeus Capital (Accrol) and their prospectus mentioned how China had a strong year due to a health scare (fortunate timing) - there were some related party transactions that were cleared as a result of the fund raising.
High dividend IPO at a time when growth was good (in prospectus and trading updates)and a rather famous income oriented manager (who's flagship income fund is no longer in the Equity income sector) has a piece - nothing against him but the guy can't seem to catch a break at the moment!
Welcome the views from the esteemed participants in the forum.
sharmvr I wouldn't bracket Strix with Accrol (I hope!) I never really got Accrol whose main supply was of the supermarkets/discounters own label products. I have connections with a company supplying supermarkets and it is alright giving some customers own label product but you really need a strong brand of your own if you are going to survive. Otherwise you are just going to get continually squeezed.
In reply to sharmvr, post #31
I hold a very small amount of Strix however I noticed on the update today the following paragraph
''Legal actions have been initiated in relation to c.20 appliances within China that infringe our intellectual property rights. We will continue to defend our intellectual property rights, following on from the success of our previous legal actions.''
In terms of legal costs not sure how much it will cost the company as no mention on report I thought I would bring to people attention and would welcome any thoughts I hold for the moment.
In reply to Banzii, post #6
re: Venture Life (LON:VLG),
Thanks for the suggestion Banzii. I'm working on this one now. G
In reply to Howard Marx, post #29
Wow. My first comments on this site and I get a "reported for disruptive behavior". Trouble is I still don't know what matylda meant by "Probably never will be either if you use that approach." To my request for Graham to look at a stock.
Anyway sorry if I upset you all. I'll not post anymore. I think I'm a bit too thick.
Hi Graham
I really enjoy reading the reports by Paul and yourself. The insightful analysis gives me the tools I need to evaluate other shares that might not be covered by the column. I really hope you and Paul are both able to continue to contribute in this way.
Previously I've also enjoyed reading well structured and considered input from the community in the comments below each article, and occasionally when feeling brave enough that I can add something of actual value I've contributed myself. The contributions in the comments have previously alerted me to things I've missed in my own research on companies, or opened up new avenues for potential investments. The net result of yours and Paul's columns and previous comments have enriched both my understanding and pocket.
Unfortunately the trend over recent months is for the comments to become a list of demands in the general format "analyse this share for me" (notice the absence of "please", and more importantly the absence of any contribution of value to other readers). For me, this trend plus the occasional incidence of uncivil conduct (no specific reference to today's comments, this is a more general observation) have significantly reduced the value of the comments. I don't know if I am alone in this view or not, and I certainly would not want to discourage people for contributing with views and insight. Nevertheless I've found I'm more often skipping the comments as I simply can't be bothered.
My suggestion on how this could be improved, it to suggest (as Paul said on one of his columns recently) that you should write about whichever companies you want, and not ask for reader requests. If readers want their favourite share included in the column, then they should earn the coverage through adding value to their request with their own views and analysis, in the hope (rather than expectation) that they arouse your interest. However, the bottom line (for me at least) is the column is about education and insight into how to do a good analysis, rather than simply company coverage (which is probably best left to buy/sell type tip sheets).
I expect an avalanche of red-flags on this comment, but so be it. Preserving the long term value of these columns is worth that risk!
Thanks again for the outstanding quality of your coverage, and thank of your the profits I've made from your coverage (and that from Paul). I remain your avid and loyal reader.