In Style (LON:ITS) - trading update for FY 03/2021 which is very light on numbers, and vague re profits. I'm sceptical.

Xeros Technology (LON:XSG) - pitiful 2020 results from this serial disappointer & big cash burner. More jam tomorrow is promised for 2021, with licensee products about to launch. So fingers crossed it might finally succeed, after 7 years of failure on AIM. Has enough cash to end 2022, after another placing in March 2021.

Proactis Holdings (LON:PHD) - a quick look at interims from this software company. Signs of improvement, but the big issue is the awful balance sheet. Management hint at a fundraising. I'm steering clear until the debt is reduced through a placing.

Jack:

Character (LON:CCT) - strong recovery from the Peppa Pig and Goo Jit Zu toymaker, with FY underlying profit before tax expected to be materially ahead of £10.5m market consensus.

Stv (LON:STVG) - advertising recovery 'ahead of expectations' & advertising revenue for 5m to be 'broadly' in line with 2019 levels. Interesting market position as one of Scotland's biggest free-to-air TV channels, but viewer habits are evolving and the group has struggled to generate meaningful top line growth over the years.

29 April 2021 - In The Style, the fast-growing e-commerce womenswear fashion brand with an innovative influencer collaboration model, is pleased to announce an update on trading for the 12 months to 31 March 2021 (the "Period") following its successful Admission to the London Stock Exchange's AIM on 15 March 2021.

This is laughably called a trading update but it’s more of a PR release, cherry-picking some positives, and not telling us anything specific about profitability.

Strong momentum and strategic progress continued since IPO to deliver very strong FY21 performance

What does “very strong performance” mean? With no numbers on any profit measure provided, then we’re in the dark. What one person might consider very strong, someone else might be disappointed with.

