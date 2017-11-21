Small Cap Value Report (Tue 13 Feb 2018) - Car Dealerships Special
Hi, it's Paul here.
At the suggestion of Matylda, I'll be doing a car dealerships special today. This is because Pendragon (LON:PDG) has reported its 2017 results, but there's nothing much else of interest on the RNS today. So I'll write about PDG, and compare it with 6 other listed car dealerships, being;
Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)
Cambria Automobiles (LON:CAMB)
Lookers (LON:LOOK)
Inchcape (LON:INCH)
Marshall Motor Holdings (LON:MMH)
Motorpoint (LON:MOTR)
I started quite late today, so this article will gradually take shape throughout this afternoon.
Pendragon (LON:PDG)
Share price: 24p (up 14.6% today)
No. shares: 1,424.1m
Market cap: £341.8m
(at the time of writing, I hold a long position in this share)
Full year results - for the 12 months to 31 Dec 2017
We are the UK's leading vehicle online retailer with 184 franchise points and 27 used retail points.
We represent a range of volume and premium products that we sell and service which include: Aston Martin, BMW, Citroen, Dacia, DAF, Ferrari, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, SEAT, Smart and Vauxhall.
Brand names include: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw and Quicks.
Note the emphasis on online sales. This is rather interesting, as Pendragon is not a vanilla car dealership chain. It also has a software business, which is material to group profitability - see table below;
The first column is calendar 2017. The second column is the 2016 comparative. As you can see, group operating profit fell from £101.2m to £83.8m. This was expected, since UK new car sales fell sharply in 2017. The suggested reasons for this include: Brexit-related uncertainty, higher prices due to sterling devaluation, lack of consumer confidence, and uncertainty over diesel vehicles caused by a shift in Government policy.
Other issues which might be hurting sentiment towards the sector include the likelihood of electric cars growing in popularity - and requiring less attention in garages. Also, ultimately cars could become…
Unlock this article instantly by logging into your accountDon’t have an account? Register for free and we’ll get out your way
Disclaimer:
As per our Terms of Use, Stockopedia is a financial news & data site, discussion forum and content aggregator. Our site should be used for educational & informational purposes only. We do not provide investment advice, recommendations or views as to whether an investment or strategy is suited to the investment needs of a specific individual. You should make your own decisions and seek independent professional advice before doing so. Remember: Shares can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance & investors may not get back the amount invested.
Pendragon PLC is an automotive online retailer. The Company's principal market activities are the retailing of used and new vehicles and the service and repair of vehicles (aftersales). Its segments are Stratstone, which consists of its vehicles, truck and commercial vans brand, including the sale of new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks and vans, together with associated aftersales activities; Evans Halshaw, which consists of its volume brand, including the sale of new and used motor vehicles and commercial vans; US Motor Group, which consists of its retail operations in California in the United States, including the sale of new and used motor cars; Pinewood, which consists of its activities as a dealer management systems provider; Leasing, which consists of its contract hire and leasing activities; Quickco, which consists of its wholesale parts distribution businesses, and Central, which represents its head office function and includes all central activities. more »
49 Comments on this Article show/hide all
Paul, this might interest you : Audioboom is reverse taking over a Canadian company so its shares were suspended. Here's the Alliance Nerws summary :
"Shares in Audioboom Group PLC were suspended Tuesday after the podcasting platform announced an USD185 million cash acquisition of Triton Digital Canada Inc and amid a trading performance ahead of its expectations.
Audioboom said it has agreed to buy audio technology services firm Triton Digital Canada - parent of Triton Digital Inc - in a USD185 million all-cash deal. Audioboom's shares were suspended from trading as the transaction would constitute a reverse takeover under AIM rules."
In reply to Effortless Cool, post #29
That's a good point on insurers, Effortless. Could be worth shorting some... perhaps I should have said that insurance for human drivers will become *proportionally* higher. But there will also be a Red Queen effect in terms of productivity - in the gig economy, driving time will be time you could spend working on the way to work.
We also have to think of how much space garages and parking take up. Only ubering a self-drive when you need one will free up another room in your house, apartment block etc. So which would you rather have? Or if you have no garage, would you rather not have to bother to find a parking space? The effects will be most concentrated in urban areas where space is a premium and some can just jump on a rental bike.
For those who do want to own cars vertical integration a la Tesla or BMW showrooms threaten independent dealerships / renters / garages.
This is why any car dealer needs to have a strong NAV backup. Happy to hear counterarguments!
On the subject of driverless cars and the effect on car ownership.
I read somewhere the view that for many people part of the pleasure of car ownership is the driving experience. Take that away and people will be less interested in what they are driving in, and will hire rather than buy a driverless car.
In reply to Paul Scott, post #10
Paul: "Matylda - that's a great idea, for me to do a car dealership shares special today, due to there being results out from Pendragon (LON:PDG) but little else of interest."
A great idea on a quiet(er) SCVR news day, and even better, where there has been a relevant update for a company in a particular sector. i.e. PDG today.
Perhaps we could suggest some more sectors/similar companies, for when you're bored ! lol
Retail fashion - you may know a little about this ;^)
Online retailers
Finance (?) - Graham's forte
Frauds (ok, 'convenient accounting policy companies' !) - to see the similarities and what red-flags to spot in future
Semiconductor manufacturers - Only added this to please kenobi (post 22) :o)
Blue-sky companies - Just to see the revenue/loss ratios !
Companies with large pension deficits relative to market cap - Recently topical on SCVR
I'm not sure if you'd be able to announce what you'd be looking at in advance, but that would enable readers to offer company suggestions, for you to select from.
Plenty of people like driving cars -would always buy a manual etc. Go into the newsagents and you will hundreds of car mags all catering for a car crazy population. Take the point that youngsters may be less inclined to drive than their parents.
In reply to ridavies, post #16
re Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) fall. I don't know why it's fallen on high volume. It seems to face big selling pressure ariound the 34-35p area - March 2017 and again recently. Seems to be a well run company and I traded it for a profit last year. It's on my radar if it meets my criteria again. I never buy microcaps when they've sold off on high volume as I'm wary insiders are selling out before bad news is made public.
I think it's a decades long strategic risk for the motor insurers, runthejoules, with too much scope for good news in the short-term to be able to support a short trade.
Your point on space and vertical integration are well made. I wholly agree on the strong NAV backup.
Hi - sorry to be slightly off topic but what is the investor event Paul was waxing lyrical about recently in one of these reports? I forget the name (not the ukinvestorshow)
In reply to DJCP, post #33
FWIW, I also love the promise ofsome periodic 'sector special' general thoughts to complement the share specific analysis. Even after you select a share for analysis or review after news, analysing competitors makes sense - especially as there is usually commentary about broader issues eg electric cars, brownfield opportunities for car dealers on todays topic.. As I own Vertu Motors (LON:VTU), car dealers will be especially good !
My vote for sectors of (general) interest would be for example
* Retail (Paul) - almost anytime since always someone reporting something !
* Non-standard Finance (Graham) - upcoming Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) (on Fri 1st March?) vs Morses Club (LON:MCL) vs Provident Financial (LON:PFG)
I hold Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) but only after being drawn to Provident Financial (LON:PFG) and looking at its competitors including Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)
BTW, I always learn something from these this column and look forward to them coming out each day. Also astonished that authors are willing to take suggestions. Thanks as ever for such a great blog.:)
In reply to davidjhill, post #37
David. I expect you mean Mello2018
http://mello2018.com/
In reply to tic_tac_toe, post #39
that'll be the one. thanks tic tac
In reply to davidjhill, post #40
you'll find more info here
https://www.stockopedia.com/co...
and current deal is 1/2 price ticket offer via twitter https://twitter.com/MelloEventsUK/status/963032196289318912
(sorry for off topic)
Re strategic motor industry issues. IMO there is a threat to dealers and insurers from increasingly automated cars. Firstly they are likely to be electric, so few separately moving parts, less mainenanance needed. It seems most manufacturers depend on dealer mainenance and spare part sales. So I think the move to leasing must accelerate and incorporate insurance. Bad for dealers and insurers. Secondly, when only half the cars are AVs all other road users will bully them. Probably causing a bad experience for AV occupants and a lot of accidents.
Apologies for typos. IPhone !
FWIW since we are talking motor retail...
I like and own Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)
I believe that investing in this sector is all about return on capital and return of capital to investors. From looking at them I think that Vertu are the most disciplined in this regard...now that ain't obvious from a shallow look and its a contentious view too that I know has a lot of proving to do.
Vertu's ability to manage their capital well is hidden by the rapid acquisitive growth they have gone through and the tendency to significant equity issuance to drive that growth. Going forward they have indicated no more equity issuance for acquisition.
Reasons to buy this stock
1) They are buying back stock. They have stated up to 20% of outstanding issuance by summer AGM. Current rate looks to be maybe as high as 150,000 per day average (there's some much lower purchases at points so need to see how it evens out) - 100 days of that sees c.4.5% of market cap bought back. If 20% is what they reach then they need to step up the rate.
2) Returns are sort of suppressed by the extent of acquisition and capital investment made.
3) Significant showroom capital investment phase is rolling off, likely freeing up cash for buyback
4) 40% of profit from servicing with potential pick up in this contribution from maturing acquisitions
5) They are particularly negatively effected by current sales dip due to their exposure to non premium motors and away from the SE England...they seem to be holding the line decently against a rapid dip which shows the underlying management discipline IMO...particular when you factor in the level of acquisitions and how that could have softened them up for a hit in this downturn. NB Pendragon are premium motors by comparison. So much more benign backdrop for them of late.
6) Management are significant owners of stock.
Will the UK market bounce? Dunno. My guessestimate is yes as the diesel thing works through and the UK consumer also decides that its not the end of the world. Outcome paths from Brexit probably pretty irrelevant...more important is that clarity comes.
I see Vertu giving returns through their own work lifting margins and capital management. This is going to give earnings growth a healthy rate once the current rapid cool slows down. Then there is the chance for upside surprise from a top line and cyclical perspective.
EVs and driverless cars are not a worry. Maybe its the future but I am skeptical it is so simple for a variety of reasons...on EV one of the simple reasons is we do not have the electricity generation capacity to do it and if it were to happen rapidly the combination of a decent battery and price of electricity will move against the EV buyers in a surprising way. Battery tech is not as hot as people think ...remember they are highly unstable, effectively contained bombs. Plus the resources to make and the fabrication process are very energy intensive. Currently developers are trying to move to higher proportion of cheaper inputs such as Nickel...however, that makes the battery more unstable. And if you really believe in EV...well then maybe you should just jump into uranium :)
EV might happen big style....but there's a lot in the way short term and its too much future to look through for a cyclical business like this.
The biggest threat is a viscous cycle of fall in 2nd hand prices that pushes up the length to which people keep their financed new cars as they can't trade in so early.
In reply to Aislabie, post #8
Didn't Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) also make an acquisition last year? I think it was mentioned when I read through the trading update today. Could explain the cash position discrepancy.
For what its worth I think they're focused on some hot growth areas in online marketing - performance marketing, as well as media audit / media value. However, it is a competitive space, especially for small/medium agencies. And many companies are deciding to take digital marketing capabilities in-house rather than outsource to an external agency.
I reckon the best route for maximum shareholder returns would be an acquisition, by one of the big global agency groups. But many of them (e.g. WPP) are struggling themselves at the moment so not sure if there's appetite for M&A in the sector.
Meanwhile if management at EBQ can be more proactive in communicating trading updates more frequently, and actually demonstrate some good client wins and growth, this could easily re-rate and see broker forecasts increase, which would deliver some good outsized returns.
Re Car dealers - agree much of the the analysis about tough for car dealer sector moving forward especially in near future (electric = less repairs, 2nd hand car price fall quite likely/govt regulation delaying PCP finance recyclng etc, manufacturers selling direct and/or through fewer dealers). However, worst affected IMHO will be small dealers. Sector consolidation already underway. I think will accelerate rapidly - especially if interest rates go up.
Disclosure" I own Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) as I think are well set up to be part of this consolidation and
i) are getting out front with the consumer (2nd hand car brands, MOT servicing plans for aftersales)
ii) they have a clear plan to cut back end costs as they consolidate
iii) have proven OK so far at selling off surplus dealerships well - I think on average car dealer brownfield sites will be attractive to property dealers. Vertu Motors (LON:VTU)
iv) Mgt are experienced and conservative eg evidenced dropping car stocks ahead of decline
v) CAPEX needs will drop off going forward freeing cash for buying in a depressed market/debt reduction/divis
In other words they will be among SECTOR winners in long run (3-5 yrs) even if sector overall struggles. But waiting with interest on Paul's in cross sector evaluation.....
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #44
Thank you for your thoughts on Ebiquity (LON:EBQ), you may be right on the acquisition idea, the Australian company Digital Balance was acquired since the year end. However no RNS was issued and the announcement in Australia neither mentioned amount or how it was to be acquired (cash or shares) so I would be inclined to believe that it would have been too small to account for the cash difference.
It is a shame that we have to guess, I can only assume that making an RNS unhelpful does in fact pay off, which is a sad conclusion.
However I do hold Ebiquity and for the reasons you mention I believe it can surprise upwards.
In reply to dahokolomoki, post #44
Options packages looks very 'healthy' for senior management. Is it sector typical?
Thanks to all for the comments on Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) which contribute towards making sense of the volume trades and SP fluctuations. On one in particular though, a 5p drop in SP at one time was a little more than 1.7% and has happened before, though less dramatically than today.
As always,this is a highly constructive and considered source of useful information.
In reply to FREng, post #42
I have a play in the car industry so to speak but not in UK car dealers-
BYD Co the worlds biggest electric car manufacturer, also largest electric bus producer, major lithium battery builder and number one in developing electric monorails.
Albermarle (ALB) one of the two largest world lithium miners.
Bacanora Minerals (LON:BCN) a junior prospective lithium miner who should become one of the lowest cost producers. Just hope not too diluted by any further fund raising
Global X Funds (LIT) battery tech and lithium ETF (which may no longer be available on UK platforms)
In a recent report UBS estimates lithium demand will triple by 2025. Other major sources are expected to come on stream from 2023 onwards but I still see lithium prices going up for the next 2-3 years.
I think BYD is the best long term prospect for a wide range of electric vehicles.
I have around 4% of my portfolio in this sector as I believe it is the future albeit I agree we will not know how quickly it is going to develop for maybe five years or so.