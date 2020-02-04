Good morning, it's Paul here with Tuesday's SCVR.

Estimated completion time - 1pm

Update at 13:05 - today's report is now finished.





I've got a few minutes to kill before the 7am RNS starts beeping into life.

I'm delighted to see that we're coming to the end of that part of the year when it's still dark at getting up time. The first glimmer of dawn is appearing to the east.

I woke up with a start, very early this morning, wondering why the listed company D4T4 decided to call itself D4T4. Then it dawned on me - D4T4 looks a bit like the word "DATA" in capital letters, but with the letter A replaced with the number 4. The company's slogan of "All about the data" hadn't previously been obvious enough to enlighten me! Which made me realise that I'd been rather thick.

In fact, I've got form on this. When the Ceefax teletext service was introduced in 1974, I just thought it was a modern-sounding name. It was only when Ceefax was finally discontinued, in 2012, that I realised the name was a pun of "see facts". For 38 years I'd been blissfully unaware of this strikingly obvious fact.

Right here we go, the 7am rush hour in RNS-ville has started!

Initial list

This is what has caught my eye on the first scan of the RNS;

Zytronic (LON:ZYT) - Trading update

NMC Health (LON:NMC) - response to 20% share price fall yesterday

XLMedia (LON:XLM) - business & trading update

Other companies I cover in less detail are: Petards, K3 Capital, Alumasc, and Escape Hunt





Share price: 192.5p (down c.4% today, at 09:41)

No. shares: 16.0m

Market cap: £30.8m

(I don't currently hold this share)

Trading update (AGM)

Zytronic is a world renowned developer and manufacturer of a unique range of internationally award winning optically transparent interactive touch sensor overlay products for use with electronic displays in industrial, self-service and public access equipment.





Background - as you can see from the chart below, the share price here is already bombed out, following lacklustre results, and cautious outlook comments, which I reported about here on…